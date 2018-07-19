Swimmers warned against Baltic Sea as German heat wave approaches

German health officials have warned members of certain 'at risk' groups to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria.

The health ministry in Germany's northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania warned that people living with HIV, the elderly, liver patients and alcohol addicts are particularly prone to bacterial infection.

Germany's weather service (DWD) issued a heat warning for large parts of Germany on Monday and advised the elderly and sick people to sit in the shade, drink plenty of water and avoid the heat.

Vibrio vulnificus, a variant of the bacteria that causes cholera, can lead to serious illness and can even prove fatal.

What are vibrio bacteria? Vibrio bacteria live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How does infection occur? If open wounds come into contact with infected sea water, vibrio bacteria can infect the wounds. People may also become infected by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters. Elderly and immunosuppressed people are at particular risk of infection.

Symptoms: When ingested, Vibrio bacteria can cause watery diarrhea, often accompanied by abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. According to the CDC, these symptoms usually occur within 24 hours of ingestion and last about 3 days. Severe illness is rare and typically occurs in people with a weakened immune system.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Atlantis 2.0 As global warming speeds up, so does the rise in sea levels. While 2004 to 2010 saw oceans rise by about 15 millimeters in total, this value doubled for 2010 to 2016. Tropical regions in the western Pacific are especially affected, threatening many of the coastal areas and low-lying islands with submersion by the end of the century.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Breaking the ice As ocean and atmospheric temperatures increase, glaciers and ice caps shrink in size. In 2016, the global sea ice extent was 4 million square kilometers (1.54 million square miles) below average. Consequently, more meltwater flows into rivers and oceans, which also causes sea levels to rise.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Losing Nemo Some ocean regions have already warmed by more than 3 degrees Celsius, upsetting marine ecosystems. Seventy-two percent of demersal fish species in the northeast Atlantic Ocean have so far been affected, with warming limiting their abundance and spread. Species that live in tropical ocean waters, like the clownfish, are also experiencing habitat-related population decreases.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Coral bleaching Warming and acidifying waters affect Nemo's navigation senses, and also threaten his home - coral reefs, one of the most sensitive marine ecosystems. A water temperature increase of as much as 3 degrees Celsius can cause the death of corals and the marine animal species that live in them. Northern parts of Great Barrier Reef have seen coral mortality rates of 50 percent.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Stormy weather With increased ocean heat, extremely strong tropical storms are set to occur much more frequently. One of these massive storms was Hurricane Matthew, which hit Haiti in October 2016. The Haitian government put the official death toll at 546, and the hurricane also caused $15 billion (13.8 billion euros) in economic losses on the island nation and in the US, Cuba and the Bahamas.

What happens when ocean temperatures rise? Heads or tails There is a strong correlation between atmospheric wind patterns and ocean temperatures, meaning warming waters may also cause the jet stream to get stronger. This could affect airplane travel due to intensified head- and tailwinds. On the upside, this means that some flights may be much faster. On the downside, other flights may take longer and could experience more turbulence. Author: Jessie-May Franken



