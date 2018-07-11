 Will extreme weather become even deadlier? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 12.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

extreme weather

Will extreme weather become even deadlier?

Flooding in Japan and a heat wave in Canada have killed hundreds. With extreme weather causing unimaginable disasters, and extreme weather events on the rise, some experts believe many more could die if nothing is done.

Unwetter in Japan (picture alliance/AP Photo)

Heavy rains and widespread flooding killed nearly 200 people in western Japan; meanwhile, an unprecedented heat wave in eastern Canada killed around 70 people last week. Against this background, climate researchers are warning that casualties related to extreme weather events could increase if greenhouse gas emissions remain unchecked.

Extreme weather-related events are increasing worldwide, reminds Stefan Rahmstorf of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).

"Our Earth is once again being hit by extreme weather, including extreme heat and wildfires in California, and devastating floods of rain in Japan. Based on the laws of physics, due to global warming, we must expect more frequent and worsening events," he wrote in a statement.

Read more: 2017: The year climate change hit

Extreme weather events such as severe storms, unexpected and unpredictable floods, heat waves and unseasonable cold snaps have killed hundreds of thousands of people and injured billions more over the past 20 years, according to a joint 2015 World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and United Nations weather disaster report.

Scientists indicate that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of such extreme weather events, making it difficult for governments to prepare and respond to disasters. This is costing governments around the world billions, while taking an incalculable toll on human life.

Infographic: Extreme weather worldwide 1950-2016

‘Alarming numbers'

As disturbing as those numbers are, authors of 2017 study in The Lancet Planetary Health found that Europeans could die at a yet more alarming rate by the turn of the century.

According to the report, around 152,000 people in Europe could die per year directly from extreme weather hazards between 2071 and 2100 — that's 50 times more than what was recorded between 1981 and 2010.

Using state-of-the-art methods to analyze weather disasters in recent years, and forecasting those weather patterns on projected populations, the report found that heat waves would account for 99 percent of deaths during the projected period.

Giovanni Forzieri, a co-author of the study from the European Commission Joint Research Centre in Italy, says those projections could be worse.

A car and twisted trees are stuck in mud following floods in June 2016 in Simbach am Inn, Germany (Getty Images/S. Widmann)

Flooding that has struck German communities in recent years resulted in lives lost and millions of euros of damage

"These estimates are really alarming, [but] our scenario is not the worst we could choose — it is the medium scenario of greenhouse gas emissions," he told The Guardian in 2017.

Europeans face more than a 90 percent increase in risk as a result of climate change, he noted, adding that the projected changes are brought about by global warming and the increasing amount of weather-related risks such as cold fronts and heat waves.

Read more: Extreme weather on the rise in Europe

Oversimplified estimates?

Even though the frequency of high-impact weather events has increased over past decades, Clare Nullis, media officer with WMO, told DW this hasn't necessarily correlated to an increase in the number of weather-related deaths.

Read more: Mother Nature's wrath: Is climate change making mega-hurricanes the new normal?

"Last year was one of the most expensive on record because of economic losses related to the hurricane season. But the death toll was certainly nowhere near the levels we saw a few decades ago," she says. "We need to be careful with the data because there are too many scenarios to consider," she continues. 

Hurricane Harvey photographed aboard the International Space Station as it intensified on its way toward the Texas coast on August 25, 2017 (Getty Images/NASA)

Hurricane Harvey battered the US coast of Texas in 2017 with winds upwards of 130 miles per hour

Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Bonn, Germany, told DW that the results of the study on weather-related risks to Europeans may also have been oversimplified, considering the many factors when gathering data.

"Although there are attempts to record this data, it has proven extremely difficult due to inaccuracies, underreporting and unreliable data," he says.

Sarmad also notes that around 50 percent of lives lost in extreme weather events are due to secondary impacts such as mudslides following torrential rains, adding to the complexity of reporting.

Nevertheless, Forzieri and his team anticipated scrutiny on the figures they released.

"Notwithstanding the fact that our estimates are subject to uncertainty, they do highlight important trends. Global warming, demographic changes and urban expansion could result in rapidly rising effects of weather-related hazards on human beings in Europe," the paper noted.

And the hazards are certainly not limited to Europe, researchers point out.

Infographic: Climate Risk Index 2017

Paris Climate accord is key

Despite disagreement over exact figures, experts agree on how the world should react to offset increasing risk to human lives due to extreme weather.

"This trend can only be halted if the Paris Agreement for stabilizing our climate is rapidly and fully implemented," Rahmstorf states.

Read more: Winners and losers in the race to meet the Paris climate goals

Sarmad says the UN has worked on all levels with the 178 governments that have ratified the Paris accord, and that businesses and the private sector are also investing more time and effort into reducing greenhouse gases.

"The UN has engaged with non-party stakeholders and with governments to reduce greenhouse gases so that we can halt the worrying number of deaths related to weather disasters," Sarmad told DW. "This shows the importance in leaving a better environment for the next generation," he adds.

Such engagement includes better disaster preparedness, which Nullis points out as another key aspect in addressing the worrying trend.

"Climate change is certainly having a major impact on many aspects of our life, including food security, health, water management, and displacement. But better forecasts and better disaster risk reduction have helped to save lives."

Despite a sense of ennui around increasing ambition for climate protection goals under the Paris Agreement, many governments remain committed to limiting the impacts of climate change.

In an EU climate report released late 2017, two years after the adoption of the Paris Agreement, the EU said it  will reduce domestic emissions at least 40 percent by 2030.

  • Dry farmland in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Hirschberger)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Unusually dry

    In northeastern Germany, there has been hardly any rainfall in recent months. The country's weather service says Saxony-Anhalt received just 15 liters of rainfall per square meter — roughly a quarter of the average. Across Germany, there were just 50 liters of rainfall per square meter, half of the usual amount. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania received more sunshine than any other German state.

  • Flooding in Fischbach, Rhineland-Palatinate (picture alliance/dpa/Foto/Hosser/C. Schulz)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Unpredictable weather

    The little rain that fell came down very unevenly across Germany. In May, the country's weather service warned of potential forest fires in parts of Lower Saxony. Meanwhile in southwestern Germany, some towns faced torrential rains that flooded cellars and roads, such as here in Fischbach, Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • Fire warning sign in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Fire alert!

    The danger of forest fires is extremely high right now throughout the country. The state of Brandenburg faces the biggest threat. In recent weeks, authorities have been forced to put out more than 100 fires. Recently, 100 hectares of forest and wheat crops burned to the ground in the Oder-Spree region. Brandenburg authorities reported that 90 percent of fires are inadvertently caused by humans.

  • Burning field in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Gohlke)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Busy times for firefighters

    It took 40 firefighters 13 hours to extinguish the flames sweeping through Brandenburg's Oder-Spree region. A fire in Rostock, meanwhile, was not caused by humans — but by a bird. Police say the animal caused an electricity cable to short circuit, which then set a nearby field ablaze.

  • Firefighters draw water from a swimming pool (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Tapping into new sources

    Saxony-Anhalt's firefighters, meanwhile, are so busy they needed to get creative to find new sources of water. So they headed to a nearby pool to refill their tanks. The dryness, meanwhile, not only makes fires more likely but also poses a major threat to farmers.

  • What field in Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Early harvests, low yields

    The unusually dry weather has forced many farmers to harvest their crops early. The German Farmers' Association has stated that even April was too warm and dry. The following months meant wheat crops ripened much faster than expected, though insufficient rain has produced a low yield. Sudden torrential rainfall, meanwhile, made matters worse by destroying parts of the crops.

  • Corn field in German (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Pleul)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Crop failures on the cards

    Potatoes, sugar cane and corn are usually harvested in autumn. They require much more water than wheat and rapeseed. So due to the unusually dry weather, Germany's corn plants are in bad shape. The German Farmers' Association president, Joachim Rukwied, is pessimistic and fears crop failures could jeopardize the livelihoods of many farmers.

  • Meadows on the banks of river Elbe in Dresden (Imago/R. Michael)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    No water in sight

    There are two kind of drought: "Drought in a meteorological sense refers to a drop in rainfall within one month below the long-term average," says Stephan Tober of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. This causes a drought in the agricultural sense, meaning that there is too little water in the ground. That's a problem for wheat and meadows on the banks of river Elbe here in Dresden.

  • Germany heatwave (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Völker)

    Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

    Vegetation adapts to heat

    "Extreme dry spells can cause long-term damage to trees and recovery takes a long time," says Ingolf Kühn of the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research. Vegetation has a memory, so to speak, and may adapt if there are several consecutive years with little rainfall. Some German cities have now called on residents to help out in watering trees, so that some day, cacti will not replace trees.

    Author: Julia Vergin


DW recommends

Japan struggles with flood relief efforts as death toll climbs

Scorching sun, mud-coated roads, damaged transportation networks and a lack of drinking water are posing a challenge for relief work. The worst weather disaster in Japan in decades has claimed over 150 lives. (10.07.2018)  

Climate change and extreme weather: Science is proving the link

Pinning down blame for complex weather events isn't straightforward. But cutting-edge science is rapidly shrinking the space to argue that the crazy weather we're experiencing isn't due to greenhouse gas emissions. (11.04.2018)  

Arctic warmer than much of Europe is a worrying sign of climate change

As frigid air sweeps across Europe, the Arctic itself is seeing an unprecedented warm spell. What's going on and does it relate to global warming? (27.02.2018)  

Weather and climate disasters made 2017 costliest year for US

The final tally of natural disasters in the US was $306 billion dollars, a study has shown, making 2017 the most expensive year on record. Hurricanes, wildfires, flooding and tornadoes were among the major disasters. (08.01.2018)  

2017: The year climate change hit

The devastating effects of climate change are becoming apparent — and the world has begun taking action. But the frequency of extreme weather events has shown we are starting to run out of time. (28.12.2017)  

COP23: Merkel and Macron hail Europe's climate leadership, acknowledge shortcomings

France and Germany's leaders opened the high-level talks at COP23 on Wednesday, calling on other countries to match Europe's climate goals. But with Germany heavily reliant on coal, how ambitious is Europe really? (15.11.2017)  

Mother Nature's wrath: Is climate change making mega-hurricanes the new normal?

Two powerful hurricanes within two weeks, and sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico have been among the highest in the world this year - coincidence? Or is global warming fueling these massive storms? (07.09.2017)  

Climate change sets the world on fire

Southern Europe and western parts of Canada and the US have been devastated by wildfires this year. And they're not the only ones - it seems like much of the world is ablaze right now. And this could be the new normal. (18.10.2017)  

Extreme weather on the rise in Europe

An increased risk of floods and droughts, easier spread for infectious diseases, lower crop yields: Europe must better prepare for the consequences of climate change, says the European Environment Agency (EEA). (26.01.2017)  

How to reduce risks from mega-storms?

Climate change is increasing storm frequency and intensity, while sea level rise has made storm surge more dangerous. What solutions exist for reducing the risk of disaster? Hurricane Matthew provides recent lessons. (13.10.2016)  

Germany's heat wave: Shining sun and burning fields

Germany's recent spate of sunshine, heat and lack of rain has been a boon for sunbathers. But there is a dark side to this heat wave: forest fires, dry soil and withered crops have farmers worried about their harvests. (05.07.2018)  

Weather forecasting improves as weather events intensify

Since satellites started recording weather data in the 1970s forecasting has taken a huge step forward. It isn't just about sun or rain any more. It's about giving people more time to prepare for extreme weather events. (23.03.2018)  

WWW links

The Human Cost of Weather-Related Disasters

Related content

Agriculture in Morocco: Insurance against losses through climate change 25.06.2018

Southwestern Morocco has a huge industrial parc with more than 400 small and medium sized enterprises. 25,000 people are working in agriculture. The companies produce fruits, fish or argan oil. 90 percent of Morocco's agricultural exports come from here. But climate change is a threat for the firms. An insurance against damages through extreme weather may bring support.

Marokko - Klimaversicherung für kleine Firmen

Preparing Morocco's agricultural businesses for the elements 26.06.2018

When the weather is erratic, businesses and people in the agricultural sector take the hit. How can risks to their livelihoods be minimized?

Iran Feuchtgebiete trocknen aus Hamoon

Extreme weather and us 25.04.2018

Is extreme weather really increasing? How are people coping with more severe drought, flooding, heat waves and storms? In this dossier of multimedia stories that span the globe, DW takes an in-depth look.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Was ist Wald? ( DW)

Info-film: What is a forest?

Forests are vital for both human and animal life, and for climate protection. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Sharon Momanyi (DW)

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week: Organic fertilizer in Ivory Coast, a plastic-free shopping trip and the Kenyan inventor keeping milk cool. 