News

Japan struggles with flood relief efforts as death toll climbs

Scorching sun, mud-coated roads, damaged transportation networks and a lack of drinking water are posing a challenge for relief work. The worst weather disaster in Japan in decades has claimed over 150 lives.

A local resident walks on submerged and destroyed houses in a flooded area in Mabi district of Kurashiki

Japanese rescuers were combing through mud-covered terrain on Tuesday to search for dozens of people still missing after torrential rains caused floods and landslides in western Japan.

The worst floods in 36 years have killed over 150 people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

While the rains now having stopped and flood waters are receding, survivors are faced with health risks from broiling temperatures and a lack of drinking water.

Thousands of homes were still without clean water and electricity in Hiroshima and other hard-hit areas. Residents braved extreme heat to get some water, raising risks of heat stroke.

"No water, food, nothing gets here," Ichiro Tanabe, a 73-year-old Kure resident, told the Mainichi newspaper. "We are going to be all dried up if we continue to be isolated."

The Self-Defense Force ferried seven oil trucks from Hiroshima to the industrial city of Kure, whose 226,000 residents were cut off from the rest of the prefecture due to the disaster.

A map of Japan showing the hardest-hit areas

Relief efforts hampered

Scorching sun and mud deposits also hampered relief and rescue efforts.

The shipments of relief goods were delayed because of damaged roads and transportation systems, especially in areas isolated by the disaster.

"There have been requests for setting up air-conditioners due to rising temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) today, and at the same time we need to restore lifelines," Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The government has set aside 70 billion yen ($631 million, €537 million) in infrastructure funds with 350 billion yen ($3.15 billion) in reserve, Aso said, adding that an extra budget would be considered if needed.

"When necessary amounts firm up ... we would consider an extra budget later on if these funds prove insufficient," he said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe canceled a planned trip to Europe and the Middle East to cope with the disaster. The government has mobilized 75,000 troops and emergency workers and dozens of helicopters helicopters for the search and rescue effort.

Taiwan typhoon

To the south of Japan across the East China Sea in Taiwan, preparations were in hand on Tuesday for the arrival of the first typhoon of the season, Typhoon Maria. 

Some flights were canceled at the main Taoyuan airport on Tuesday with the typhoon expected to bring heavy rainfall and sustained winds of up to 191 kilometers per hour (119 miles per hour). 

After it hits Taiwan, the typhoon is expected to move west towards the coast of China. 

ap/jm (Reuters, AP, AFP)

  • An aerial photo shows a large swathe of Kurashiki under water.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Widespread flooding

    At least 100 people have died or are presumed dead, with dozens still missing, after torrential rains pummeled wide areas of western Japan. "We've never experienced this kind of rain before," an official at the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) told media.

  • Rescue workers search a house damaged by flooding

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Search for survivors

    Rescue workers have spent the past few days digging through mud and debris, searching for signs of life in flood-damaged homes. More than 70,000 emergency workers, including soldiers and police, have been deployed to assist in the mission. "It has been three days... It's possible that survivors will be found, but as the days pass the likelihood becomes slimmer," a soldier at the scene told AFP.

  • Japanese soldiers evacuate stranded residents in Kurashiki by boat.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    'Race against time'

    Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called the situation "extremely serious" and ordered his government to "make an all-out effort" to rescue victims. "It's a race against time," Abe told ministers on Sunday morning. "There are still many people who have been unaccounted for. Some people have been isolated, calling for rescue."

  • Only the rooftop of this house is above water, as where six people with a handful of belongings wait to be rescued.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Stranded

    In the hard-hit city of Kurashiki, about 670 kilometers (415 miles) from Tokyo, residents fled to their rooftops to wait for help. Around 700 helicopters were deployed to fly over submerged areas to look for survivors.

  • Houses destroyed by landslides

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Evacuations

    At the height of the flooding, Japanese authorities ordered more than 2.3 million people, and advised 2 million others, to evacuate their homes. Despite the warnings, many people opted to stay at home, becoming trapped by flash flooding or sudden landslides.

  • A landslide buried a railway track under mud and trees while knocking a train off the rails.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Stopped in its tracks

    Critical infrastructure has also been hit, including railway tracks and power lines. Nearly 13,000 customers had no electricity, utility companies said Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people were also without water.

  • Buildings lie in ruins after being struck by a massive landslide.

    Japan: Torrential rains leave dozens dead

    Crisis at home

    Local media reported that Prime Minister Abe was expected to visit areas worst affected by flash flooding in the coming days. Reports said he had called off a foreign trip this week to Belgium, France, Saudi Arabia and Egypt as a result of the disaster.


