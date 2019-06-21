 German Fridays for Future climate activists block parliament | News | DW | 28.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

German Fridays for Future climate activists block parliament

Some 500 students symbolically blocked exits as legislators wrapped up their final legislative session before the summer recess. Last week, 40,000 protested against coal in the western city of Aachen.

Fridays For Future demonstration at the Reichstag in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Ducret)

Some 500 students linked hands and held a long red banner as they blocked the entrance of the Reichstag building that houses the German parliament in Berlin on Friday.

The organizers of the event, Fridays for Future, released a tweet saying: "While politicians are concluding their final minutes before the summer recess, Fridays for Future Berlin says: People who don't make climate policy don't deserve a break. That is why we are forming a human chain and demanding you stay in session."

'2038 is too late'

Those taking part in the event held placards reading "2038 is too late," referencing Germany's planned phase-out of coal as a source of energy by 2038.

Friday's demonstration comes just one week after more than 40,000 students from around Europe gathered in the western German city of Aachen, in the heart of German coal country, to call for a quicker end to coal dependency and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Aachen protest was the biggest in Germany to date.

Weekly Fridays for Future protests, started by 15-year-old Swedish student Greta Thunberg in August 2018, have seen students around the globe skip classes every Friday for the past several months to demand politicians enact significant climate change policy.

js/ap (AFP, dpa)

  • A student in Cologne with a sign that reads Why study, if our future is being destroyed?

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Striking for the future

    "Why study, if our future is being destroyed?" This sign features a sentiment shared by increasing numbers of German students, who have joined young people worldwide in using Friday school strikes to call for action on climate change. The movement was inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began her protests alone in front of the Swedish parliament in August 2018.

  • Demonstrators in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No time to wait

    With the 2015 Paris climate accord, nearly all of the world's countries committed to limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, preferably 1.5 degrees (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), by 2100. The hope is that this target will prevent the worst effects of climate disasters. Concerned by the dire predictions from climate scientists, more and more people have called for immediate action.

  • Children with climate protest signs in Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Youth pressure

    Despite urgent warnings, politicians have dragged their heels on important climate decisions. It's become clear that Germany will miss its targets for 2020. Climate protection was an important factor in the European elections in late May, with the Greens winning more than 20% of the vote in Germany alone, more than double previous results. Among 18-24-year-olds, 34% backed the party.

  • Activists confront police in Hambach Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Berg)

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Coal struggle in Hambach

    Germany's climate movement is fighting on many fronts. In recent years, activists have fought to preserve Hambach Forest in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, building treehouses to prevent the old-growth forest from being felled to make way for the mining of lignite, or brown coal. Energy giant RWE has launched legal action, and police have cleared the camp several times.

  • Protesters with signs at the Hambach Forest

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Victory, for now

    In September 2018, a few days after the camp was removed again, a court ruling suspended the clearing of the forest until late 2020, after a lawsuit by environmental group BUND. RWE has argued that the forest has to be cut in order to ensure the coal necessary for Germany's electricity supply. Around 50,000 activists celebrated the victory.

  • Activists in the brown coal mine Welzow

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    Making headlines

    Protests organized by groups such as Ende Gelände have increasingly been making headlines. Thousands of young activists have come out to staged events, blocking railway tracks used to deliver coal to power plants near Cologne and occupying huge coal excavators, as seen here in the open-pit mine in the east German town of Welzow in 2016.

  • Aerial view of Neurath fired-coal power station showing large amount of fumes and pollution, Cologne

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    20 more years?

    In January 2019, after seven months of negotiations, a coal commission set up by the federal government to work out Germany's plans to phase out coal power released its findings. It recommended that Germany should continue coal mining until 2038, at the latest —far too late for the country to meet the targets of the 2015 Paris climate accord.

  • Youths show their hands bearing the inscriptions Our future in your hands during the Fridays For Future movement in Berlin

    Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

    No confidence in politics

    An increasing number of young people in Germany are demanding that the government find a way to meet the 1.5-degree target. The emerging Fridays for Future movement has been getting support from longtime environmentalists, teachers, academics and parents. They have called for all German coal-fired power plants to be shut down by 2030, and for renewable energy initiatives to be vastly expanded.

    Author: Gero Rueter


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'Fridays for Future': What next?

Will young people protesting around the world to demand action on the climate crisis be the vanguard of a new movement to tackle overconsumption and our throw-away society? One expert is optimistic. (21.06.2019)  

Germany's youth wake up to their political power

The European Parliament elections clearly showed that Germany's young people want their voice to be heard. Observers say a new political generation is rising, with new ways of sharing its thoughts and priorities. (08.06.2019)  

Germany: Aachen hosts 'Fridays for Future' climate rally

Thousands of students have protested in the German city to urge immediate action on climate change. Police have vowed to prevent other activists from blocking access to one of Germany's largest open coal mines nearby. (21.06.2019)  

Coal protests in Germany: Climate activists storm Garzweiler mine

Protesters here, police there — one group wants to stop coal mining, the other is trying to stop them. Protests, a ritual in the Rhineland, are getting help from the Fridays for Future movement, as Peter Hille reports. (22.06.2019)  

Greta Thunberg, Fridays for Future movement win Amnesty human rights award

Amnesty has awarded Swedish student activist Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement a human rights award. The movement has seen tens of thousands of students spend Fridays demanding climate action. (07.06.2019)  

Germany's growing climate movement demanding action

A burgeoning climate movement has taken hold worldwide. In Germany and other countries, young people are fighting against environmental destruction and unresponsive politicians, demanding change to head off a crisis. (21.06.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland | Klimademonstration Fridays for Future - Aachen

Germany: Aachen hosts 'Fridays for Future' climate rally 21.06.2019

Thousands of students have protested in the German city to urge immediate action on climate change. Police have vowed to prevent other activists from blocking access to one of Germany's largest open coal mines nearby.

Symbolbild | Deutschland | Sommer | Hitzewelle

Inside Europe: Heatwaves and climate change 28.06.2019

A searing heat wave has been spreading across Europe, with Germany, France and Belgium experiencing extreme temperatures. In Germany, temperatures were expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius during the week, topping the country's previous June record of 38.2 degrees Celsius, set in Frankfurt in 1947. Keith Walker speaks with DW correspondent in Berlin, Thomas Sparrow.

Symbolbild Kinder in Brasilien

Climate change compounds hunger, conflicts, German aid group says 26.06.2019

Climate change added to warfare is worsening hunger worldwide, according to one of Germany's largest aid groups. Welthungerhilfe has said many poor have "no more reserves or resilience left" when hit by extreme weather.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  