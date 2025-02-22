German election: Parties wrap up campaigning

02/22/2025 February 22, 2025 Söder rules out coalition with Greens

Markus Söder, who leads the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), said his party would not form a government with the environmentalist Greens after the February 23 election.

The CSU is the smaller Bavarian sister party of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

"It's clear: No coalition with the Greens, dear friends," he said at a CDU/CSU campaign event in the Bavarian capital, Munich.

The CDU/CSU alliance is leading in the polls, but is unlikely to be able to rule alone. Its leaders have also ruled out entering into coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is currently polling at second place.

Söder also praised CDU leader Friedrich Merz for passing a non-binding resolution on border policy late in January, saying that his party colleague had shown "character, a spine, and leadership ability." The move was criticized by other parties for relying on votes from AfD lawmakers.

Meanwhile, CSU secretary-general Martin Huber criticized the AfD.

"You're not an alternative," he said at the same campaign event in Munich, arguing the populist party would take Germany into the "abyss."

He said that only CDU/CSU would be able to fight "illegal immigration" and secure an upturn for the ailing German economy.