  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineUS Democratic Party
Symbolfoto | Grundgesetz
Image: Uli Deck/dpa/picture allianceImage: Uli Deck/dpa/picture alliance

Germany's Basic Law

The Basic Law is the Federal Republic of Germany's constitution, which came into effect in May 1949.

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

Two men dressed in rainbow shirts march at the Berlin Pride Parade in Berlin, holding up protest signs

LGBTQ+ rights in Germany: Protected in the constitution?

LGBTQ+ rights in Germany: Protected in the constitution?

Germany wants to add the protection of sexual identity into the constitution, but conservative lawmakers are opposed.
SocietyAugust 10, 2024
Judges wearing red robes and red hats stand in a row.

Top German court finds fault with electoral law reform

Top German court finds fault with electoral law reform

Germany's Constitutional Court says parts of a reform to limit the size of the Bundestag is partly unconstitutional.
PoliticsJuly 30, 2024
Judges at Germany's Federal Constitutional Court dressed in dressed in red robes taking their seats at the court in Karlsruhe, on January 23, 2024

Germany moves to protect top court against far right

Germany moves to protect top court against far right

As far-right populists gain ground in Germany, the government is working to protect this bastion of democracy.
Law and JusticeJuly 23, 2024
75 Jahre Grundgesetz - Berlin

Germany marks 75 years of post-WWII constitution

Germany marks 75 years of post-WWII constitution

Adopted on May 23rd, 1949, Germany's constitution enshrines human dignity at its core.
PoliticsMay 23, 202402:37 min
A copy of the "Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany"

Germany's constitution and its 75-year history

Germany's constitution and its 75-year history

Adopted by West Germany in 1949, the constitution has been amended many times, with some controversial additions.
PoliticsMay 23, 2024
A young woman stands in front of Germany's Reichstag, speaking to the camera

75 years of Germany's Basic Law: Cornerstone of democracy

75 years of Germany's Basic Law: Cornerstone of democracy

DW's Hannah Hummel visits the Reichstag, the seat of the German parliament, where the country's laws are made.
Law and JusticeMay 19, 202404:31 min
Show more
Skip next section In the spotlight

In the spotlight

Grundgesetz und Spritzen

Germany's Basic Law ensures 'Well Fortified' Democracy

German democracy was born after the Nazi era. It aims to prevent a recurrence of that dark time.
PoliticsFebruary 11, 2009
All content (74) on this topic