Image: Uli Deck/dpa/picture alliance
Germany's Basic Law
The Basic Law is the Federal Republic of Germany's constitution, which came into effect in May 1949.
Reports & Analysis
LGBTQ+ rights in Germany: Protected in the constitution?
LGBTQ+ rights in Germany: Protected in the constitution?
Germany wants to add the protection of sexual identity into the constitution, but conservative lawmakers are opposed.
Society
08/10/2024
August 10, 2024
Top German court finds fault with electoral law reform
Top German court finds fault with electoral law reform
Germany's Constitutional Court says parts of a reform to limit the size of the Bundestag is partly unconstitutional.
Politics
07/30/2024
July 30, 2024
Germany moves to protect top court against far right
Germany moves to protect top court against far right
As far-right populists gain ground in Germany, the government is working to protect this bastion of democracy.
Law and Justice
07/23/2024
July 23, 2024
Germany marks 75 years of post-WWII constitution
Germany marks 75 years of post-WWII constitution
Adopted on May 23rd, 1949, Germany's constitution enshrines human dignity at its core.
Politics
05/23/2024
May 23, 2024
02:37 min
Germany's constitution and its 75-year history
Germany's constitution and its 75-year history
Adopted by West Germany in 1949, the constitution has been amended many times, with some controversial additions.
Politics
05/23/2024
May 23, 2024
75 years of Germany's Basic Law: Cornerstone of democracy
75 years of Germany's Basic Law: Cornerstone of democracy
DW's Hannah Hummel visits the Reichstag, the seat of the German parliament, where the country's laws are made.
Law and Justice
05/19/2024
May 19, 2024
04:31 min
In the spotlight
Germany's Basic Law ensures 'Well Fortified' Democracy
German democracy was born after the Nazi era. It aims to prevent a recurrence of that dark time.
Politics
02/11/2009
February 11, 2009
