China is Germany's biggest trading partner. But the breakdown of Germany's relationship with Russia over the war in Ukraine has led to soul-searching in Berlin over its economic ties to Beijing.

During Angela Merkel's 16 years as chancellor between 2005 and 2021, Sino-German trade ties flourished, with Merkel (CDU) often favoring engagement with Beijing rather than confrontation. The current coalition government under Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), however, has seen calls for a harder stance on Beijing.