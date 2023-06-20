  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Refugee Day
EU migration policy
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsChina

Biden: China-US ties 'on right trail' after Blinken trip

4 minutes ago

US President Joe Biden suggested that the diplomat's rare visit to Beijing has led to progress amid soured relations with China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SnAy
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets China's President Xi Jinping
Blinken met China's Xi amid clashing views between the two countries on Taiwan, trade and other issuesImage: Li Xueren/Xinhua/IMAGO

The United States and China are on the "right trail" after senior official Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing, US President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"We're on the right trail here," Biden told reporters after a climate event in California, adding that Blinken had made progress on his two-day trip which concluded on Monday. 

Blinken did "a hell of a job," Biden added, touting the efforts of his top diplomat. 

During Blinken's visit, the US and China agreed to stabilize their relations and maintain communication lines open to avoid an all-out conflict between the two nations.

Souring US-Sino ties

Relations between Washington and Beijing had reached an all-time low due to growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. An intensifying rivalry in the semiconductor industry, an incident where the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon and disagreements on Russia's war in Ukraine have also contributed to the soured relations. 

Blinken is the highest-ranking US official to have visited the Chinese capital in five years. He met with China's President Xi Jinping and other senior officials. 

In his meeting with Xi, Blinken touched upon all key contentious issues between China and the US.

"We have made progress and we are moving forward," Blinken told reporters in Beijing, but acknowleged that: "None of this gets resolved with one visit."  

Blinken says he is in Beijing 'to strengthen high-level channels of communication'

Active talks on release of three Americans

The US and China are also discussing the release of three US citizens detained in China, Blinken said later in an interview with US broadcaster CBS News.

"I don't want to get into the details, but we are very actively talking about that," he said.

The three Americans are David Lin, a pastor has been imprisoned in China since 2006; Kai Li, who was given a 10-year sentence in 2018 for spying charges and Mark Swidan, a Texas businessman convicted by a Chinese court in 2019. The US claims all three were wrongfully convicted. 

"It (their release) would, regardless of anything else be a very important and positive development and we're working intensely," Blinken said.

mk/wd (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets China's President Xi Jinping

Biden: China-US ties 'on right trail' after Blinken trip

Conflicts4 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A farmer walks hunched over through a field in northeastern Nigeria

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

How rural violence spoils Nigeria's harvest

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

LGBTQ activists shout slogans during a rally in Jakarta

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Is EU doing enough to back LGBTQ rights in Southeast Asia?

Society14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Oscar Martinez speaks to DW at the prize ceremony

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

DW Freedom of Speech winner: 'Silence is not an option'

Media9 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man holds up a drone in the middle of a field under a sunny blue sky

How Ukraine uses artificial intelligence on the battlefield

How Ukraine uses artificial intelligence on the battlefield

Conflicts16 hours ago03:32 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Kuwait national team celebrates at a game on January 10, 2023

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Kuwait silent in noisy sporting neighborhood

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Middle East

Latin America

An aerial view shows damage and floods due to heavy rains after an extra-tropical cyclone, in Sao Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

Cyclone tears through southern Brazil

ClimateJune 18, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage