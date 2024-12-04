  1. Skip to content
German chancellor heads to China for three-day visit

Michaela Küfner
April 12, 2024

Olaf Scholz will be accompanied by a posse of German business leaders, reflecting the fact that German investment in China is at record levels. The chancellor is also expected to press Beijing not to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eiLP
