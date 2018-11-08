 German carmakers to fund diesel retrofits, says transport minister | News | DW | 08.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

German carmakers to fund diesel retrofits, says transport minister

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer has announced that German car manufacturers have agreed to retrofit older diesel vehicles at their own cost. BMW, however, has refused to go along with the plan.

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday (Reuters/F. Bensch)

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer met with managers from automobile manufacturers Daimler, Volkswagen (VW) and BMW in Berlin on Thursday. The meeting was held to discuss government plans for manufacturers to pay for retrofitting hardware for older diesel vehicles.

Scheuer announced that Daimler and Volkswagen were prepared to pay up to €3,000 ($3,429) per vehicle. BMW has refused to take part in the program. Scheuer also announced that he would meet with foreign manufacturers in an effort to ensure they abide by the same emissions standards as domestic manufacturers.

Daimler and VW also intend to pursue trade-in incentives to entice buyers to purchase new, more fuel-efficient cars. BMW has insisted that the retrofit plan is the wrong path forward, saying a better plan would be for customers to buy new cars rather than trying to change the past.

'Threatens jobs'

Manfred Schoch, who heads the BMW works council, says the government's plan to treat all manufacturers the same "threatens jobs at carmakers that have been producing clean diesels all along." He continued by adding: "Rather than investing in the past we need a comprehensive charging infrastructure for e-mobility."

BMW development manager Klaus Fröhlich was similarly skeptical of Scheuer's plan: "It will take years before a hardware retrofit can do anything to improve air quality — if at all." Others at BMW pointed out that retrofits will only add weight to cars and thereby increase fuel consumption. 

Watch video 12:04
Now live
12:04 mins.

Jürgen Resch: 'The state is behaving like a criminal.'

Profits before people

The battle over diesel emissions, air pollution and the role of German automakers in that equation has been brewing for years. VW, the world's largest automaker, was famously found to have cheated on emissions tests in what became known as "Dieselgate" after news of systematic cheating became public in September 2015.

Germany's successive governments have been accused of kowtowing to the country's powerful automobile industry, putting its wishes — and profits — before public health.

Another blow to owners of older diesel vehicles — and eventually manufacturers — came on Tuesday morning, when the Cologne Administrative Court ruled in favor of the German environmental group DUH. The court found merit in DUH's complaint that diesel emissions from older vehicles were greatly to blame for poor air quality and thus would have to be banned in the North Rhine-Westphalian cities of Cologne and Bonn from April 2019 on.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


js/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters) 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Bonn, Cologne ordered to ban diesel older vehicles

The two cities in western Germany are the latest to be ordered by a court to impose diesel vehicle bans. The German government is under pressure to get old, polluting vehicles off the roads. (08.11.2018)  

Opinion: How the German car industry self-destructs

German carmakers like Volkswagen and Daimler have so far only admitted to things that can no longer be hidden from the public eye anyway. DW's Henrik Böhme says this will have to end badly. (14.06.2018)  

VW car owners to vent their anger in German class-action suit

New German legislation taking effect on November 1 is enabling duped VW car owners to fight for compensation in the country's first-ever class action suit. But angry consumers will have to hurry up. (01.11.2018)  

VW planning on nationwide diesel cull through trade-ins

The Volkswagen (VW) Group has announced a package of measures aimed "to improve air quality in Germany through fleet renewal." The measures primarily center on scrappage deals for old diesels in 14 German cities. (18.10.2018)  

Carmaker Daimler logs shrinking sales and profits

German carmaker Daimler has reported a significant drop in bottom-line profit for the third quarter. It attributed the result to a number of one-off effects, including the introduction of a new emissions test cycle. (25.10.2018)  

Police search Daimler facilities in dieselgate probe

German authorities have raided several locations associated with German premium carmaker Daimler. They acted on an initial suspicion of fraud involving misleading information about emission levels. (23.05.2017)  

BMW issues profit warning on trade worries and new emissions test

German premium carmaker BMW has announced that new stricter EU emissions tests for cars as well as global trade tensions would leave revenues and profits short of its full-year forecast. (25.09.2018)  

Dieselgate: Green group grumbles over 'Mickey Mouse' summit

The head of Environmental Action Germany has called the results from the country's recent diesel summit "Mickey Mouse policies." His consumer organization is going to court in an effort to enforce driving bans. (15.08.2017)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Jürgen Resch: 'The state is behaving like a criminal.'  

Related content

Kölner bei Nacht Dom Skyline Hohenzollern Brücke Rhein Deitschland Köln

Bonn, Cologne ordered to ban older diesel vehicles 08.11.2018

The two cities in western Germany are the latest to be ordered by a court to impose diesel vehicle bans. The German government is under pressure to get old, polluting vehicles off the roads.

Toyota-Werk in Polen

Toyota in pole position as Warsaw kick-starts electric car road trip 06.11.2018

Toyota has picked the region of Silesia in southern Poland as the site for a new car factory. As Europe turns its back on diesel cars, the rush is on for electric and hybrid cars and Poland wants to be in on the action.

Symbolbild: Volkswagen

VW growing out of cheating crisis with third-quarter profit boost 30.10.2018

Volkswagen has seen net profits for the third quarter of 2018 more than double from the same period last year. The figures suggest that VW is pulling itself out of crisis following its emissions-cheating scandal.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 