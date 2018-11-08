 Bonn, Cologne ordered to ban older diesel vehicles | News | DW | 08.11.2018

News

Bonn, Cologne ordered to ban older diesel vehicles

The two cities in western Germany are the latest to be ordered by a court to impose diesel vehicle bans. The German government is under pressure to get old, polluting vehicles off the roads.

Skyline of Cologne

A German court has ruled that the western cities of Cologne and Bonn must ban old polluting diesel vehicles from the roads in order to improve air quality.

The ban must be introduced by April 2019. But the court decision has its detractors.

Read more: Older German diesels face reckoning

'A lot of disruption'

NRW State Environment Minister Ursula Heinen-Esser said authorities will file an appeal because the court "did not address the issue of proportionality."

"It will cause a lot of disruption for the transport infrastructure of the city of Cologne and have a significant impact on residents, commuters and the whole of Cologne as a business hub," Heinen-Esser said.

The ruling came as automobile executives met with German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer on Thursday to find a way forward on diesel emissions in the country.

German carmaker BMW has rejected agreements to retrofit diesel vehicles, arguing it isn't the best way forward. The German government has also signaled its intention to avoid driving bans on diesel vehicles. Meanwhile, VW and Daimler have agreed to spend up to 3,000 euros ($3,430) per vehicle to help reduce diesel emissions.

Read more: EU car buyers foot the bill of new emissions test

  • Traffic jam in Stuttgart

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Too much traffic makes for bad air

    Cities all over the world are fighting against smog. A German court has ruled that cities are allowed to impose driving bans. Many German cities — including Stuttgart, shown here — have developed an air pollution problem and are debating how best to approach the problem.

  • Panorama of Oslo

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Oslo, where the diesel ban is reality

    A diesel ban is imposed in the Norwegian capital whenever air pollution levels rise above a prescribed limit. The ban went into effect for the first time on January 17, 2017. Ambulances and other public service vehicles running on diesel are exempt from the measure. The city plans to reduce even more cars by eliminating municipal parking spaces in the center starting in 2019.

  • Snow in Paris

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Paris is also planning a diesel ban

    Starting in 2024, the French capital will ban diesel vehicles; in 2030 it intends to expand the ban to gas-powered cars. Vehicles manufactured before 1997 are already prohibited in the city on weekdays. When air pollution levels exceed prescribed limits, Parisians have to follow a rotation system in which only cars with either even- or odd-numbered plates are allowed to be driven in the city.

  • Congestion zone in London

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    London has a congestion charge

    If you want to drive into the center of London, a day's ride through the city will cost you 10 pounds ($13.80, €11.20). London introduced the congestion charge in 2003. Automatic number plate recognition is used to enforce the measures. Anyone who does not pay the fee faces a heavy fine of up to 240 pounds.

  • Cycle paths in Copenhagen

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Copenhagen – the most bike-friendly city in the world

    Copenhagen's mayor, Frank Jensen, wants to prevent new diesel cars from entering the city starting in 2019. Currently, over 300 kilometers of roads in the Danish capital can only be used by cyclists. With the new regulations, cycling will become easier, more convenient and cheaper than driving a car. About half of Copenhageners now cycle to work.

  • Teatro Real in Madrid

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Pedestrian zones spreading in Madrid

    Car-free zones like the square in front of Madrid's Teatro Real are set to become a common sight in the city. Almost the entire center of the Spanish capital will be turned into pedestrian zones in the next five years. Madrid has high smog levels, due to being surrounded by mountains, which cause bad air to get trapped in the city.

  • Electric bus in Helsinki

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Helsinki offers a traffic app

    Riding public transport will become even easier in the near future in Helsinki. In the next ten years, a mobility on demand system will be developed to include all forms of public transport in one app, including buses, self-driving cars and minibuses with flexible routes. The goal of the app is to be so good that no one will want to own a car.

  • Electric rickshaws in India

    Battling air pollution through driving bans

    Driving electric rickshaws in Delhi

    Smog chokes Delhi and levels of air pollution regularly go off the scale. Electric rickshaws will hopefully alleviate the problem. By 2030, all new vehicles will be electrically powered and the city will phase out gas powered vehicles.

    Author: Stella Braun


German cities hit by bans

The Cologne Administrative Court ruling is the latest to remove diesel vehicles from the roads to reduce nitrogen dioxide levels.

Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), an environmental organization, has filed nearly 30 cases against cities to force them to take polluting vehicles off the roads.

Read more: Angela Merkel's coalition reaches deal on diesel crisis

Stuttgart, Aachen, Frankfurt, Mainz and Berlin also have court-ordered diesel vehicle bans. Hamburg has a limited diesel vehicle ban.

ls,cw/aw (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


