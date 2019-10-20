 G7 nations falling behind on fight against corruption | News | DW | 23.01.2020

News

G7 nations falling behind on fight against corruption

Top world powers are increasingly viewed as corrupt, Transparency International's latest global corruption index found. Canada, the UK and France all fell several points, while the US saw its lowest score in years.

A person holding a sign reading 'corruptos' Protest (AFP/R. Arduengo)

The governments of the top world economies are struggling to combat corruption, according to a report Thursday by graft watchdog Transparency International.

The annual Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) saw a significant drop in the performance of G7 countries, with Transparency International urging governments to address issues with party financing.

What the report found:

  • The United States landed its worst score in eight years — garnering 69 out of 100 points and dropping to rank 23.
  • Canada saw the largest drop compared to last year, falling four points.
  • France and the UK also saw their scores drop
  • Out of the G7 countries, only Germany and Japan saw no change, while Italy gained a point.
  • The top spot was a tie between Denmark and New Zealand with 87 points each.
  • Somalia, South Sudan and Syria rounded out the bottom of the list.
  • Greece, Guyana and Estonia saw the most improvement, while Canada, Nicaragua and Australia dropped the most between 2012 and 2019.

Read more: Maldives: Fighting corruption and construction in a tropical paradise

Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index for 2020

Problematic party financing

The report noted that countries where political party financing and elections are open to influence from special-interest groups were less able to combat corruption.

"Governments must urgently address the corrupting role of big money in political party financing and the undue influence it exerts on our political systems," Transparency International head Delia Ferreira Rubio said.

Malta and Brazil in spotlight

Transparency International warned that corruption is "weakening democracy" and "undermining the rule of law" in Malta and Brazil.

Malta dropped several points this year to land a score of 54, with the report accusing the Maltese government of "dragging its feet" in investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia — who was killed in 2017 by a car bomb while investigating graft.

The report also slammed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for his "growing political interference with anti-corruption institutions." The right-wing leader was elected in 2018 after campaigning for anti-graft measures, but his tenure has seen numerous "setbacks" in anti-corruption and legal frameworks.

What is the Corruption Perceptions Index? The CPI ranking is a global index that measures perceived public-sector corruption in 180 countries. The scores are generated based on surveys with experts and business executives. Countries are given a score between zero and 100, with zero indicating a highly corrupt public sector and 100 indicating a "very clean" one.

Watch video 04:07

Graft in the building industry

