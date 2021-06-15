Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Transparency International (TI) is a leading non-governmental organization that has taken up the fight against corruption.
From FIFA and illicit finance to land corruption and clean contracting - Transparency International aims to free the world from the misuse of public power for private benefit, ending what it calls "the devastating impact of corruption on men, women and children around the world." Founded in 1993 and based in Berlin, the international network has chapters in more than 100 countries across the globe that fight the abuse of power, bribery and secret deals on a national level. Transparency uses advocacy campaigns to lobby governments to implement anti-corruption reforms. The organization also puts out an annual Corruption Perceptions Index and a Global Corruption Barometer.
Following Fritz Keller's resignation as president of the DFB there is no clear successor. Sylvia Schenk of Transparency International is prepared to take the post on an interim basis to implement key structural reforms.
Transparency International has released its annual global corruption index, which ranks 180 countries based on how "clean" they are. The watchdog's managing director, Patricia Moreira, explains why the US has dropped four points over the past year and exited the top 20 for the first time since 2011.
A fresh Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index has been released, revealing less than enthused attitudes toward the state of global corruption. Turkey and Hungary are among those falling down the list.