Transparency International

Transparency International (TI) is a leading non-governmental organization that has taken up the fight against corruption.

From FIFA and illicit finance to land corruption and clean contracting - Transparency International aims to free the world from the misuse of public power for private benefit, ending what it calls "the devastating impact of corruption on men, women and children around the world." Founded in 1993 and based in Berlin, the international network has chapters in more than 100 countries across the globe that fight the abuse of power, bribery and secret deals on a national level. Transparency uses advocacy campaigns to lobby governments to implement anti-corruption reforms. The organization also puts out an annual Corruption Perceptions Index and a Global Corruption Barometer.

27.04.2020 In Bussen, Bahnen und Zügen in NRW sowie auf Gleisen wie am Kölner Hauptbahnhof herrscht wegen der Coronakrise derzeit Maskenpflicht und Reisende erscheinen nur noch maskiert. Köln, 27.04.2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus pandemic worsened corruption in EU: survey 15.06.2021

A new survey by Transparency International has found that 29% of EU residents used well-connected friends or family to receive medical care during the pandemic. At least 6% of people paid bribes to access health care.

ARCHIV - 04.03.2016, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Sylvia Schenk, Leiterin der Arbeitsgruppe Sport von Transparency Deutschland, telefoniert am Rande der Pressekonferenz zur Vorstellung des Untersuchungsberichts zur DFB-Affäre um die Vergabe der Fußball-WM 2006 nach Deutschland. (zu dpa-Meldung: «Schenk: Korruption vor großen Sportereignissen nicht auszuschließen » vom 27.09.2018) Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Transparency International's Sylvia Schenk: The right person to reform the DFB? 17.05.2021

Following Fritz Keller's resignation as president of the DFB there is no clear successor. Sylvia Schenk of Transparency International is prepared to take the post on an interim basis to implement key structural reforms.

The coronavirus crisis is a corruption crisis 28.01.2021

Mokgabo Kupe, regional adviser for Southern Africa at Transparency International, says calls for accountability to fight corruption have been getting louder on the African continent.
December 16, 2020: BRAZIL. RIO DE JANEIRO. December 16, 2020 COVID-19 Burial of victims of the new coronavirus, covid-19, at the SÃÂ£o Francisco Xavier cemetery, in the Caju neighborhood, on the city's waterfront, this Wednesday, (Credit Image: Â© Ellan Lustosa/ZUMA Wire

Transparency International: '2020 has shown corruption can kill people' 28.01.2021

In a report published on Thursday, Transparency International paints a grim picture of how corruption undermined many nations' COVID-19 response last year and eroded democratic institutions.
30.10.2020, Ukraine, Kyiv: 6372536 30.10.2020 Smoke flares are set off during a protest outside the building of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine calling for prosecution of the judges who have found many provisions of the Law On Principles of Prevention and Combating Corruption to be illegal, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Stringer / Sputnik Foto: Stringer/Sputnik/dpa |

Ukraine: Protests in Kyiv after top court scraps anti-graft laws 30.10.2020

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy has asked Parliament to dissolve the Constitutional Court after it struck down anti-corruption laws. The court ruling could have ramifications for Ukraine's international relations.
ARCHIV - 03.01.2014, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Zahlreiche Euro-Banknoten liegen auf einem Tisch. Im Kampf gegen Bestechung und Korruption kommen die meisten Länder der Welt nach Einschätzung von Transparency International nicht voran - oder machen sogar Rückschritte. Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Governments 'turn a blind eye' to foreign bribery: Transparency International 13.10.2020

Transparency International, the Berlin-based anti-corruption watchdog, says countries must do more to tackle major corporations that pay foreign bribes to win business.

FILE - In this Tuesday Nov. 15, 2011 file picture, Rifaat Assad poses for a photographer in Paris. Rifaat al-Assad, the uncle of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is going to trial in Paris, where he stands accused of illegally using Syrian state funds to build a French real estate empire.AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) |

Assad's uncle, the 'Butcher of Hama,' convicted in France 17.06.2020

French authorities have seized €90 million of real estate from Rifaat Assad and sentenced him to four years in jail. The court found he stole vast sums from the Syrian public purse and laundered it across Europe.
German MP's lobbying work for US firm shakes political establishment

German MP's lobbying work for US firm shakes political establishment 17.06.2020

Philipp Amthor, rising star in Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, has come under fire for lobbying for a US start-up. The case sparked a debate about lobbying in Germany, one that could have wide-ranging repercussions.
HANDOUT - 15.05.2020, Brasilien, Manaus: Auf diesem vom Bürgermeisteramt von Manaus zur Verfügung gestellten Bild wird eine Patientin in ein neues Feldlazarett für Covid-19-Patienten eingeliefert. Inmitten der sich verschärfenden Corona-Krise hat der brasilianische Gesundheitsminister Teich nach nur einem Monat im Amt seinen Posten geräumt. Dies ist der zweite Abschied an der Spitze des Gesundheitsministeriums in der Covid-19-Pandemie. In Manaus wurden 9410 Covid-19-Infizierte bestätigt, landesweit sind es mittlerweile 202918. Fast 14000 Menschen sollen nach offiziellen Angaben an dem Virus gestorben sein. Foto: Ingrid Anne/Prefeitura Manaus/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Coronavirus: Latin America's corruption fighters gain new ground 02.06.2020

Dozens of corrupt officials and politicians in Latin America are losing their jobs over fishy health care dealings during the coronavirus pandemic. The scandals are producing more transparency, but setbacks remain.
January 20, 2020*** People protest, after finding a warehouse filled with supplies from when Hurricane Maria struck the island in 2017, against Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez and the government in San Juan, Puerto Rico on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP)

G7 nations falling behind on fight against corruption 23.01.2020

Top world powers are increasingly viewed as corrupt, Transparency International's latest global corruption index found. Canada, the UK and France all fell several points, while the US saw its lowest score in years.
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 09.12.2019

Beijing bids to remove foreign tech from offices - Corruption challenges economies around the globe

DW Business - Europe & Asia

DW Business - Europe & Asia 09.12.2019

Beijing bids to remove foreign tech from offices - Corruption challenges economies around the globe

28.01.2019

World in Progress: Call to 'break the cycle' of corruption 30.01.2019

Transparency International has released its annual global corruption index, which ranks 180 countries based on how "clean" they are. The watchdog's managing director, Patricia Moreira, explains why the US has dropped four points over the past year and exited the top 20 for the first time since 2011.
30.06.2017 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, greets Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban before a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 30, 2017. (Presidential Press Service, Pool photo via AP) |

Transparency International: 'Crisis of democracy' and corruption go hand in hand 29.01.2019

A fresh Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index has been released, revealing less than enthused attitudes toward the state of global corruption. Turkey and Hungary are among those falling down the list.
Die Innenstadt von Leipzig (Sachsen), aufgenommen am Abend des 04.09.2017. Der starke Einwohnerzuwachs der Messemetropole hat sich abgeschwächt. Zogen im Jahr 2015 laut dem Leipziger Amt für Statistik noch knapp über 15.000 Menschen nach Leipzig, gab es 2016 nur noch zirka 11.000 Neu-Leipziger. Damit liegt der Zuzug jedoch noch immer über der von der Stadt erstellten Minimalprognose. Leipzig wächst also weiter kräftig. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB | Verwendung weltweit

German real estate market a hotbed of money laundering, Transparency reports 07.12.2018

About €30 billion of dubiously-sourced money was funneled into German real estate in 2017. Transparency International is calling for a series of reforms to combat the problem.
Officer of the Greek Police Passport Service demonstrates the new type passport to be used by Greek citizens, Tuesday 29 August 2006. Greece recently introduced the new high-technology, secure passports replacing conventional passports internationally. EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU +++(c) dpa - Report+++ +++ (C) picture-alliance/dpa/O. Panagiotou

EU's golden visa programs in the firing line 10.10.2018

Over a dozen EU member countries have government schemes in place that allow wealthy foreigners to obtain residency permits in return for large investments. Rights groups say the programs pose risks of money laundering.
