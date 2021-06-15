Transparency International (TI) is a leading non-governmental organization that has taken up the fight against corruption.

From FIFA and illicit finance to land corruption and clean contracting - Transparency International aims to free the world from the misuse of public power for private benefit, ending what it calls "the devastating impact of corruption on men, women and children around the world." Founded in 1993 and based in Berlin, the international network has chapters in more than 100 countries across the globe that fight the abuse of power, bribery and secret deals on a national level. Transparency uses advocacy campaigns to lobby governments to implement anti-corruption reforms. The organization also puts out an annual Corruption Perceptions Index and a Global Corruption Barometer.