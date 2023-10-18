Indonesia: Corruption scandals escalate as election nears

Corruption continues to blight Indonesia as President Jokowi nears the end of his second term. Four political figures related to his regime have recently been sentenced for wrongdoing.

Indonesia has been hit by a series of corruption scandals, whereby a number of leading officials have been accused of wrongdoing.

The latest allegation came against the former minister of agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo. Earlier this month, the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) announced Limpo as a suspect in alleged corruption and extortion while in office and arrested him in his apartment in south Jakarta. His case is still ongoing.

Limpo sparked public debate as he was scheduled to arrive in the capital Jakarta on October 1 after seeking medical treatment abroad. He, however, had been missing for several days and returned after the Nasdam Party Chairman Surya Paloh urged him to come home.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in his second and final term. As a result, the southeast Asian country is expected to face a more competitive general election in 2024.

Who else is mentioned in the corruption scandals?

Besides Syahrul Limpo, two ministers and one former minister have also been mentioned in separate alleged corruption investigations. Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi is being investigated as a witness regarding alleged bribery regarding railroad construction and maintenance.

Meanwhile, Sports and Youth Minister Dito Ariotedjo is said to have accepted Rp27 billion ($1.72 million, €1.62 million) in alleged bribery related to a 4G base transceiver station (BTS) project. He denied the allegation on a witness stand in a corruption trial for former minister of communication and information technology, Johnny G. Plate.

That leads us to Plate, whose trial began in June 2023 and who was charged with alleged corruption over the construction of mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. His case is also still ongoing.

Johnny G. Plate, center, is escorted by prosecutors following his arrest on accusation of corruption Image: AP Photo/picture alliance

Lack of due diligence

Zaenur Rohman, from the Gadjah Mada University Center for Anti-corruption Studies (Pukat UGM), said the recent scandals could be a signal of poor due diligence from Widodo — who is more commonly known as Jokowi — during the recruitment process for ministerial candidates.

"There is no process for assessing the track record, background, and leadership of a prospective ministers. Why? Because we prioritize more in accommodating the needs of supporting parties and volunteers who supported the president. So the candidate's capacity, integrity and so on, is not being seen as very important factor," Zaenur Rohman told DW.

In his second term, Jokowi is known to have accommodated people from many political views to work as his ministers, including his rival Prabowo Subianto. This has left his government with few and often insignificant opposition.

Nevertheless, Zaenur Rohman noted that political rivals may yet have played a role in the downfall of the accused.

"And that's a good thing. It is better for these elites to expose each other, instead of covering up for each other," Zaenur Rohman added.

The archipelagic country is scheduled to hold a general election in February 2024. Some 204 million eligible voters are set to choose their new president and vice president, as well as national and regional parliamentary members.

Indonesia admits abuses, but victims say that's not enough To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

From COVID relief aids to lobster seeds

During Jokowi's presidency, there have already been four former ministers already convicted of corruption and are in jail.

In August 2021, former Indonesian Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara was sentenced to 12 years in prison over a multi-million-dollar COVID-19 graft scandal.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Imam Nahrawi was sentenced to 7 years in prison and a fine of 400 million rupiah in June 2020 after he was found guilty of corruption related to the provision of grants, as well as gratuities amounting to 8.3 billion rupiah.

Former Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Edhy Prabowo was found guilty of bribery related to lobster seed export permits and was sentenced to 5 years in prison in mid-2021. Meanwhile in April 2019 former Minister of Social Affairs Idrus Marham was convicted of corruption for receiving bribes. He was sentenced to three years in jail and fined 150 million rupiah.

Corruption perception index dropped

Wawan Heru Suyatmiko, deputy secretary general of Transparency International Indonesia, believes the issue of corruption is systemic within Indonesian politics.

"There is something called political corruption, which is often denied or ignored as unimportant because it may not harm the country's finances, but this is important," he told DW.

He then cited the example of changing the law to legitimatize the desire of power for a group of people, or so-called autocratic legalism.

The Corruption Perception Index 2022 issued by Transparency International (TI) showed Indonesia's levels of corruption had worsened, leaving the archipelagic country below Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand in the index.

Indonesia fights wildfires across the country To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: John Silk