 Indonesian court rejects election-rigging claims from ex-general | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Indonesian court rejects election-rigging claims from ex-general

The Indonesian top court has upheld President Joko Widodo's election victory, rejecting claims of voter fraud leveled by his opponent. The accusations sparked deadly riots in Jakarta after Widodo's victory in May.

Indonesian ex-general Prabowo Subianto gives a speech

Indonesia's Constitutional Court in Jakarta on Thursday rejected a challenge to President Joko Widodo's election victory, leading the way to his second term as president.

Former General Prabowo Subianto had claimed he lost the vote in April because of biased civil servants, vote buying and voter fraud, which included millions of "fake" voters. The accusations sparked deadly rioting in the capital after polling results showing a Widodo victory were announced in May.

"Thank you to the Constitutional Court, which has settled the election dispute openly and transparently," Widodo said in a televised address. "I'm calling on all Indonesians to come together to develop our nation."

Read more: Indonesia: More than 270 election staff died from overwork

Defeat was expected 

Subianto's lawyers were trying to overturn the official results declaring Widodo the winner with 55.5% of votes, against Subianto's 44.5%, in what some had called the "world's most complicated election" with 193 million eligible voters.

The failure of Subianto's legal challenge did not come as a surprise, as the documents filed with the court reportedly showed that the supporting evidence consisted of printouts of news articles and allegations from an anonymous Twitter account. 

Read more: Indonesia election puts Islam on the ballot

Indonesian Chief Justice Anwar Usman said Thursday that the case was "legally groundless" and the Subianto's claim was "rejected in its entirety

Subianto said after the ruling that he would respect the decision, which city officials hoped would reduce the risk of demonstrations by his supporters.

"The ruling is very disappointing for us and our supporters," said Subianto. "We have committed to obey the constitution and we respect the Constitutional Court's decision."

Protesters outside the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on Thursday

Protesters outside the Constitutional Court in Jakarta on Thursday

Added security in Jakarta

A few thousand people had gathered outside the court in central Jakarta on Thursday afternoon ahead of the verdict, but police barricades kept them from getting close to the court building.

A Subianto supporter told the AFP news agency that he "would not accept" Widodo as his president. "I think he was elected through a fraudulent system."

Read more: Indonesia election: Deaths reported as protesters clash with police

More than 45,000 police and army personnel were deployed on Thursday to boost security and avoid a repeat of deadly riots last month. There were no reports of any incidents involving police or demonstrators after the court announced its decision. 

Last month, what began peaceful protests by Subianto supporters against the official election results erupted into two nights of street battles between police and rioters. Nine people were killed and hundreds injured. Amnesty International has reportedly called for an investigation into allegations of human rights violations by police against the protesters. 

Watch video 01:15

Several dead in Indonesia election riots


Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

wmr/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Indonesia election: Deaths reported as protesters clash with police

Angry supporters of unsuccessful Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto have resorted to violent protests in the streets of Jakarta. The city's governor reported six people killed and many more injured. (22.05.2019)  

Joko Widodo declared winner of Indonesia's presidential election

Indonesia's electoral officials rushed to declare incumbent President Joko Widodo the winner of the recent presidential poll amid fears of violence. Widodo's opponent Prabowo Subianto has claimed widespread cheating. (21.05.2019)  

Indonesia election puts Islam on the ballot

The election campaign for Indonesia's next president has been dominated by the role of political Islam. Experts say the young voters, who comprise a big chunk of the electorate, are in support of conservative Islam. (15.04.2019)  

Indonesia: Ex-general rejects loss to Joko Widodo

Unofficial results from the presidential polls place Indonesia's Joko Widodo well ahead of his rival, former-general Prabowo Subianto. However, Subianto declared victory and announced a rally in Jakarta. (18.04.2019)  

Indonesia: More than 270 election staff died from overwork

Dubbed the "world's most complicated election," the April 17 vote involved nearly 6,000,000 election workers and 810,000 polling stations. Hundreds of election workers died from exhaustion, authorities say. (28.04.2019)  

WWW links

Sign up for DW's newsletters here  

Audios and videos on the topic

Several dead in Indonesia election riots  

Related content

Wahlen in Indonesien Joko Widodo

Joko Widodo declared winner of Indonesia's presidential election 21.05.2019

Indonesia's electoral officials rushed to declare incumbent President Joko Widodo the winner of the recent presidential poll amid fears of violence. Widodo's opponent Prabowo Subianto has claimed widespread cheating.

Indonesien wählt neuen Präsidenten und Parlament | Joko Widodo und Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia: Ex-general rejects loss to Joko Widodo 18.04.2019

Unofficial results from the presidential polls place Indonesia's Joko Widodo well ahead of his rival, former-general Prabowo Subianto. However, Subianto declared victory and announced a rally in Jakarta.

Several dead in Indonesia election riots 22.05.2019

Supporters of unsuccessful Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto have clashed with security forces in Jakarta. Prabowo has refused to accept the election results, and has declared himself the winner of the April 17 presidential election.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  