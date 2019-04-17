 Indonesia: Ex-general rejects loss to Joko Widodo | News | DW | 18.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Indonesia: Ex-general rejects loss to Joko Widodo

Unofficial results from the presidential polls place Indonesia's Joko Widodo well ahead of his rival, former-general Prabowo Subianto. However, Subianto declared victory and announced a rally in Jakarta.

President Joko Widodo (l) and his rival Prabowo Subianto at a campaign kick-off ceremony in 2018 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Syuflana)

President Joko Widodo (l) shares a laugh with his rival Prabowo Subianto

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is projected to keep his post according to the unofficial resultsfrom Wednesday's vote, which gave him an advantage of between 7.1 and 11.6% over former military commander Prabowo Subianto.

But the ex-general insisted he was the real winner of the vote.

"We will not use illegal tactics because we have won," Subianto said, pledging to be "the president of all Indonesians."

Subianto, who is a former son-in-law of ousted military strongman Suharto, said his aides reported him winning between 52% and 54% of the vote, putting him ahead of Widodo. He also said there were "several incidents that have harmed the supporters" of his campaign.

"The truth will win," he added.

Watch video 02:01

Indonesians want promises delivered after presidential elections are decided.

Read more: Indonesia election puts Islam on the ballot

Widodo waits before declaring victory

Official results will take weeks in the nation which spans over 17,000 islands and boasts a 264-million population. However, a combination of exit polls and so-called "quick counts" or publicly tallied votes shows Widodo hovering around 54 percent.

Widodo addressed a group of cheering supporters in Jakarta, but held off on claiming victory.

"We've all seen exit poll and quick count numbers, but we still need to wait for the official results" which are to arrive in May, he said.

The latest dispute between Subianto and Widodo closely echoes the standoff after the 2014 election, which saw the same two men vying for the top job. In 2014, Subianto also claimed victory on election day and subsequently disputed the official results before the country's Constitutional Court. The court rejected his motion and sided with Widodo.

Watch video 02:42

Religion in Indonesian politics

'No burning, killing'

In the run-up to the latest election, Subianto's team claimed to find irregularities in lists that could affect millions of voters. They also pledged "people power" action if their concerns were ignored. 

Subianto's spokesman Ferdinand Hutahaen emphasized that the campaign would not organize violent unrest.

"There will be no burning, killing," he told reporters. "We don't want conflict in this country."

Subianto's supporters are set to rally in Jakarta on Friday.

dj/jm (AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Indonesia: President Widodo leads in early results

Independent exit polls gave incumbent leader Joko Widodo about 55 percent of the vote. The election campaign was dominated by the economy and the rising influence of conservative Islam. (17.04.2019)  

Indonesia elections: Personality, religion and politics

More than 190 million Indonesian voters have been to the polls for an election that will test the country's democracy. The two presidential candidates have similar ideas, but very different leadership styles. (17.04.2019)  

Indonesia election puts Islam on the ballot

The election campaign for Indonesia's next president has been dominated by the role of political Islam. Experts say the young voters, who comprise a big chunk of the electorate, are in support of conservative Islam. (15.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Indonesians want promises delivered after presidential elections are decided.  

Religion in Indonesian politics  

Related content

Ziaur Rahman, ehemaliger Präsident von Bangladesch

Opinion: Joko Widodo's last chance to fulfill his promises to Indonesia 17.04.2019

Joko Widodo is on his way to a second term as Indonesia's president. Now, with little to lose politically, he should address human rights issues that he has been ignoring since 2014, says DW's Vidi Legowo-Zipperer.

Wahlen in Indonesien Joko Widodo

Indonesia: President Widodo leads in early results 17.04.2019

Independent exit polls gave incumbent leader Joko Widodo about 55 percent of the vote. The election campaign was dominated by the economy and the rising influence of conservative Islam.

Indonesische Präsidentschaftskandidaten Widodo und Subianto

Indonesia elections: Personality, religion and politics 17.04.2019

More than 190 million Indonesian voters have been to the polls for an election that will test the country's democracy. The two presidential candidates have similar ideas, but very different leadership styles.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  