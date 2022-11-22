  1. Skip to content
People injured in an earthquake in the region of Cianjur in West Java are treated at a hospital.
Hundreds were injured and thousands displaced in the Java earthquakeImage: imago images/NurPhoto
CatastropheIndonesia

Indonesia earthquake: Widodo in Cianjur as death toll rises

21 minutes ago

Indonesian President Joko Widodo pledged financial assistance to the victims of the deadly earthquake. During the visit to area, he also urged rescuers to focus on people still trapped under the rubble.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JrDB

Rescue operations continued in Indonesia's island of Java on Tuesday as the president visited the site of the 5.6-magnitude quake which local officials now say claimed over 250 lives.

President Joko Widodo offered his condolences, stressing that he has ordered the government to provide financial assistance to those whose homes were impacted.

The president made his way to the Cianjur area by car "to ensure that access roads that were closed due to the earthquake have re-opened." This would clear the way for any needed food, medicine or other aid.

The earthquake severed several roads leading to the largely rural, mountainous region, also causing a power outage. By Tuesday, 89% of electricity was restored.

Death toll discrepancy

Cianjur town's local government announced  that the latest death toll from the quake rose to 252 in an Instagram post on Tuesday. It added that 31 more remain missing, in addition to 377 injured, the Reuters news agency reported.

However, the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) had earlier reported a death toll of 162. The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) cited an even smaller figure of 103, in addition to 31 people missing.

The spokesman of the BNPB agency justified the discrepancy by suggesting that some bodies were initially counted three times.

Over 7,000 people were displaced by the earthquake, the Reuters news agency cited the local government as saying.

Rescue effort underway after Indonesia quake

Cianjur, a town with roughly 175,000 people, is located in a mountainous district of the same name with over 2.5 million inhabitants. The town is known for having a large number of mosques and Islamic boarding schools.

Indonesia is situated on the so-called "Ring of Fire" — a region around the rim of the Pacific Basin that is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The country of 270 million is frequently struck by quakes.

rmt/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

