Explained: Huawei's Meng Wanzhou US extradition trial

Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, is set to appear in a Canadian court on Monday, hoping to fight extradition to the US. The high-profile hearing being held in Vancouver comes after the eldest daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei was arrested as she made a stopover in Vancouver en-route from China to Mexico in 2018.

What are the allegations against Meng Wanzhou?

The US wants Meng to stand trial in the US on charges of fraud. The US government says she lied to bank HSBC about Huawei's relationship with its Hong Kong subsidiary Skycom, which is accused of secretly doing business in Iran.

From 2010 to 2014, HSBC and a US subsidiary are said to have cleared more than $100 million worth of Skycom-related transactions through the US, which would violate US-imposed sanctions on Iran.

According to court documents, Meng told HSBC executives in 2013 that Huawei no longer owned Skycom and she had resigned from Skycom's board.

The US justice department said that there is evidence Meng "deceived HSBC in order to induce it to continue to provide banking services to Huawei."

Watch video 07:01 Share Huawei 'not excluded' from German 5G network Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3RPcf Huawei 'not excluded' from German 5G network

Why is Meng Wanzhou heading to court in Canada?

Meng was arrested in Canada in December 2018, at the request of the US. The US has an extradition treaty with Canada, but according to the treaty, people can only be extradited if the offense for which extradition is sought is found to be a crime in both countries.

Meng does not want to be extradited to the US to stand trial so she is going to court on Monday, hoping to prove that the US charges of fraud would not stand up in Canada and are politically motivated.

Meng says her conduct was not illegal in Canada. Her defense team plans to use comments by US President Donald Trump to prove this. Canada does not have sanctions on Iran, but fraud is a crime in both the US and Canada.

Meng Wanzhou has been living in a family-owned mansion in Vancouver since her arrest in 2018

How did China react?

China has repeated calls for the release of Meng ahead of Monday's hearing. It views the arrest of Meng as a political matter, and part of wider US attempts to stifle China's technological growth.

Geng Shuang, China's foreign ministry spokesman on Monday told reporters during a daily briefing that Meng's case was "a serious political matter."

"The US and Canada are abusing their bilateral extradition treaty," added Geng.

Meng's arrest in 2018 plunged China and Canada into a diplomatic row. In a move widely seen as responding to Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians and hit Canadian agricultural exports to China with restrictions.

China is angry about Meng's arrest and has repeatedly called for her release

Is there a wider political context to the arrest?

Huawei has been targeted by the US government and law enforcement. The US has been vocal in pressuring countries to limit use of Hauwei's technology, particularly as countries begin to roll out 5G internet networks.

US President Donald Trump has said more than once that he might be willing to release Meng in exchange for concessions on trade.

Last month, Canadian President Justin Trudeau told French-language network TVA that he asked Trump to hold off signing a complete trade agreement with China if it did not "settle the questions of Meng Wanzhou and the two Canadians."

Just last week, China and the US signed a phase one trade deal, following a damaging trade war between the two superpowers.

What happens next?

The initial hearing is expected to last five days but it could take months or even years until a decision is reached. If the US accusations are found to also be a crime in Canada, it will proceed to the next phase in June, when defense arguments that authorities conspired to detain Meng as part of a "covert criminal investigation" would be heard.

Later in the year, the court is also scheduled to weigh evidence in the US fraud case. Any appeals risk drawing out the proceedings for years.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Solar panels and washing machines The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

Trump's tariffs and who they target China hike On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phones, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

Trump's tariffs and who they target Issues with the EU In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like famous cheeses such as Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

Trump's tariffs and who they target EU fights back The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

Trump's tariffs and who they target European automakers next? May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

Trump's tariffs and who they target India not exempt India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

Trump's tariffs and who they target North American neighbors in tariff spat Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.



kmm/wmr (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.