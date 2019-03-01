 Canada allows Huawei CFO extradition case to proceed | News | DW | 01.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Canada allows Huawei CFO extradition case to proceed

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou faces extradition to the United States, where she has been charged for violating Iran sanctions. She is currently under house arrest in Vancouver, awaiting her extradition hearing.

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (picture-alliance/AP/D. Dyck)

The Canadian government has allowed for the extradition process of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, to proceed, Canada's Department of Justice said on Friday.

She was arrested in Vancouver last December and has been living in one of her two mansions under house arrest. The United States has requested the extradition of Meng, who has been charged, along with Huawei, with stealing trade secrets and technology and conspiring to violate US sanctions in Iran.

Meng, the daughter of the tech giant's founder, Ren Zhenfei, is due to appear in court on March 6, at which time the date of her extradition hearing will be set. 

Because Canada's justice system allows many decisions to be appealed, it could be years before Meng is ever extradited to the US. 

US President Donald Trump, who has waged a trade war with China, has said that he would intervene in Meng's case if it served national security interests or helped secure a trade deal with Beijing.

Watch video 02:36

'No backdoors in Huawei's technology'

'Innocent of any wrongdoing'

Meng's lawyers said they were disappointed in the Canadian decision and described the US charges as politically motivated.

"We are disappointed that the Minister of Justice has decided to issue an Authority to Proceed in the face of the political nature of the U.S. charges and where the President of the United States has repeatedly stated that he would interfere in Ms. Meng's case if he thought it would assist the U.S negotiations with China over a trade deal," David Martin, Meng's lawyer, said in a statement. 

Read more: Huawei vows US 'can't crush us'

"Our client maintains that she is innocent of any wrongdoing and that the US prosecution and extradition constitutes an abuse of the process of law," the statement continued.

China's embassy in the Canadian capital, Ottawa, also expressed discontent with the decision.

"The Chinese side is utterly dissatisfied," the embassy said in a statement. "This is not a merely judicial case, but a political persecution against a Chinese high-tech enterprise."

Ottawa has rejected requests from China to release Meng, saying it cannot interfere with the judiciary.

  • Chinese firm Royole won the race to release the first foldable smartphone, which is shown in the picture

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Foldables all the rage

    This year, foldable screens were all the rage at the Mobile World Congress. Huawei grabbed the headlines with the release of its Mate X. But it was actually Chinese firm Royole that won the race to release a foldable device back in October.

  • Dance performance at the MWC stand of Huawei during a celebration of the firm's Mate X foldable smartphone

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Huawei's Mate X

    Huawei's Mate X features a foldable screen and 5G capability. Released just a week after Samsung's bendy Galaxy Fold, the Chinese company is giving its South Korean competitor a run for its money — literally. The Mate X costs €2,299 ($2,600).

  • A Huawei executive introduces the company's new notebook Matebook X Pro to an audience at the MWC in Barcelona

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Tech interaction

    Huawei's foldable phone generated the most buzz, but the company also released some new notebooks in Barcelona. The Matebook X Pro's "OneHop" function lets you record what's on the screen by shaking your Huawei phone in front of it.

  • A futuristic-looking BMW car, equipped with 5G internet and shown at the MWC in Barcelona

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Next generation mobility

    Car companies were well represented at MWC. Many of them, including Germany's BMW, are hoping that the ultrahigh speeds and low latency offered by 5G will enable them to innovate in the areas of autonomous driving.

  • A picture showing one of the huge exhibition hall at the MWC in Barcelona

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    MWC popularity gaining

    MWC is a huge event. More than 2,000 companies exhibit and over 100,000 people attend. The overarching themes this year are 5G, artificial intelligence and Industry 4.0. But digital wellness and trust have also been debated.

  • A representative of the London-based company Mystery Vibe explaining how its product — a wearable vibrator for men — works

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Gadget pleasure

    London-based startup Mystery Vibe's mission is to use technology to "complete" the experience of pleasure. At MWC, the company showcased the Tenuto, a wearable vibrator for men.

  • A picture of the XR -1 service robot designed by CloudMinds which can serve as a concierge, receptionist and in the elderly care sector

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    The robots are coming

    The XR -1 service robot designed by CloudMinds can run on both 4G and 5G networks. It interacts with humans using sensors and visual perception modules. Its maker says it can serve as a concierge, receptionist and in the elderly care sector.

  • A picture of the XR-1 robot holding a needle and displaying its human-like capabilities, including emotional intelligence

    MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

    Improved artificial intelligence

    The XR-1 robot features precise grasping ability, enabling it to hold items as thin as a needle. CloudMinds says the humanoid service robot is also able to develop emotional intelligence. The price of all that capability: $99,000.

    Author: Kate Ferguson


A contentious case

Meng's case has ignited a diplomatic feud between China and Canada. 

A week after Meng's arrest, China detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Korvig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor for allegedly endangering national security. Neither have had access to a lawyer since being arrested.

A Chinese court also sentenced a Canadian drug trafficker to death after a sudden retrial, overturning a 15-year prison term. 

Watch video 01:58

Spy novelist latest victim of China's 'hostage politics'

dv/bw (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Huawei indictment could trigger domino effect

Economics expert Christopher Balding says the US indictment against Huawei provides hard evidence that validates previous security concerns and could empower others to take similar steps against Chinese companies. (29.01.2019)  

Sieren's China: Huawei and diplomatic dynamite

The arrest of the chief financial officer of Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, will only exacerbate tensions in the US-China trade spat. But she and her firm should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, says DW's Frank Sieren. (16.12.2018)  

Huawei vows US 'can't crush us'

The founder of Huawei has dismissed claims his company spies for the Chinese government and said that the world cannot do without his company's "more advanced" technology. (19.02.2019)  

China's Huawei finance chief arrested in Canada, faces extradition to US

China has demanded Canada release Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei's founder, who faces possible extradition to the US. The tech firm is being investigated for suspected violations of US sanctions on Iran. (06.12.2018)  

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou released on bail in Canada

A judge in Vancouver has granted bail to top Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, despite concerns she poses a flight risk. Chinese-Canadian relations have taken a downward turn after Canada arrested the senior executive. (12.12.2018)  

US charges China's Huawei with fraud, theft

The charges against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and its CFO, Meng Wanzhou, have been unveiled in two unsealed indictments. China has urged the US to "stop the unreasonable crackdown" on its companies. (28.01.2019)  

Canadian Foreign Minister Freeland vows to keep politics out of case against Huawei executive

Freeland, speaking alongside US counterpart Mike Pompeo, said it was a point of agreement between the allies. Earlier Friday, Canada said its ambassador was given access to one of two Canadians jailed in China this week. (14.12.2018)  

MWC 2019: 5G and foldable phones

The world's largest gathering of the mobile industry is currently underway in Barcelona. This year, foldable screens and 5G capable devices have stolen the show. Here are some of the highlights. (27.02.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spy novelist latest victim of China's 'hostage politics'  

'No backdoors in Huawei's technology'  

Related content

China Huawei 5G Netz

Sieren's China: World's telecoms giants warrant general suspicion 07.02.2019

We can learn an important lesson from the Huawei affair: The world urgently needs an independent international telecommunications authority to foster transparency in the industry, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

Südkorea, Seoul: Übertragung des USA Nordkorea Treffens

Sieren's China: After Hanoi, deal-maker Donald Trump under pressure 01.03.2019

With both sides failing to reach an agreement in Hanoi, pressure is increasing on US President Donald Trump to seal the deal. Kim Jong Un has room to maneuver — and for that, he has China to thank, says Frank Sieren.

The Huawei empire strikes back 19.02.2019

Chinese Huawei Group not only sells mobile phones. It also makes the technology for operating mobile networks. Plenty of sensitive data is running on it , and the communications infrastructure is inextricably connected to the economy and society.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 