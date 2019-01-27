US charges China's Huawei with fraud, theft

The United States justice department has unsealed two indictments against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, several of its subsidiaries and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Monday.

The charges against Huawei, the world's biggest maker of telecommunications equipment, include allegations of bank and wire fraud, obstructing justice and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.

More to come on DW...

