 US charges China′s Huawei with fraud, theft | News | DW | 28.01.2019

News

The charges against Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei as well as its CFO Meng Wanzhou have been unveiled in two unsealed indictments. Meng faces extradition to the US after being detained in Canada last month.

Meng Wanzhou (Imago/Itar-Tass/A. Druzhinin)

The United States justice department has unsealed two indictments against China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, several of its subsidiaries and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on Monday. 

The charges against Huawei, the world's biggest maker of telecommunications equipment, include allegations of bank and wire fraud, obstructing justice and conspiring to steal trade secrets from T-Mobile US Inc.

More to come on DW...

dv/se (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Related content

Kanada Immigrationsminister John McCallum

Canadian PM fires ambassador to China over Huawei comments 27.01.2019

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has fired Canada's envoy to China. Ambassador John McCallum had said it would be "great" if the US dropped its extradition request for a top Huawei executive arrested in Vancouver.

Kanada China Prozess Robert Lloyd Schellenberg

Sieren's China: No transparency in China's arrest of Canadians 24.01.2019

The arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is an example of the US using the law selectively. But the treatment of arrested Canadians in China is damaging Beijing's image, says DW columnist Frank Sieren.

Symbolbild China Flagge - Shijiazhuang

Analyst: China has to be put in the category of a 'rogue state' 22.01.2019

A group of ex-diplomats and academics have signed an open letter to the Chinese president for the release of two Canadians detained on national security grounds. DW spoke to Bill Hayton, one of the letter's signatories.

