EU's Michel: Ban on Russian oil, gas imports needed 'sooner or later' — live updates

This article was last updated at 08:49 UTC/GMT

Pope calls for an end to the war while holding up Ukrainian flag

Pope Francis kissed a battered Ukrainian flag that was brought to him from Bucha.

"This flag comes from the war, from that martyred city Bucha ... Let us not forget them. Let us not forget the people of Ukraine," he said during his weekly audience.

"Cruelty that is increasingly horrendous, even against civilians, defenseless women and children. They are victims whose innocent blood cries out up to heaven and implores: 'Stop this war!'" he said.

The pontiff has criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine several times and said last week he was considering a trip to Ukraine.

EU leaders consider more energy sanctions on Russia

The European Union will have to ban oil and gas imports from Russia to put pressure on Moscow to stop its war in Ukraine, EU Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"I think that measures on oil and even gas will also be needed sooner or later," Michel told the European Parliament.

So far, EU leaders are considering a ban on Russian coal — but not oil or gas — as part of a new package of sanctions in response to possible war crimes in Bucha.

"Now we have to look into oil and revenues Russia gets from fossil fuels," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the European lawmakers.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday the EU was working on a plan to end purchases of Russian fossil fuels altogether.

Austria and Hungary, however, were opposed to Russian oil and gas sanctions.

According to the International Energy Agency, Russian natural gas accounted for almost 40% of European Union gas demand in 2021.

The EU is the second-largest importer of Russian oil after China.

14 Russian yachts held in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has prevented 14 Russian-owned yachts from leaving Dutch harbors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 12 vessels under construction were held at the shipyards. Another two that were in for maintenance are also being held.

Yacht building is a major industry in the Netherlands.

France, Italy, and Spain have seized several boats of billionaires since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures Sailing Yacht A This 143-meter (470-foot) Sailing Yacht A, also referred to as "SY A," is valued at around €530 million ($578 million). Italian authorities seized it after identifying the owner as Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko. He owns major fertilizer producer EuroChem Group and coal company SUEK. Both companies announced recently that Melnichenko had resigned as a board member.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures The Lena Italian authorities also seized this 52-meter (170.6 foot) boat with an estimated value of €50 million as it was moored in San Remo, northwestern Italy. It is owned by Gennady Timchenko, chairman of the Russian national hockey league with stakes in oil and gas companies. The 69-year-old oligarch has been sanctioned by the US and the EU.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures The Dilbar in Hamburg The Dilbar has two helipads and a 25-meter swimming pool. Speculation has surrounded this 150-meter ship. Some German media reported that it was seized by authorities in Hamburg, where it is docked for repairs. Some officials declined to comment and others denied the reports, saying that they had been unable to confirm its ownership.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures Ownership transfer The Dilbar superyacht ship is reportedly associated with oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who is on the EU sanctions lists. A spokesman for Usmanov told Der Spiegel that the yacht's ownership had been transferred "a long time ago" to a foundation for Usmanov's relatives.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures Fleeing to Turkey Eclipse is the second superyacht linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of the English football club Chelsea, to have docked in a Turkish resort in apparent avoidance of EU waters. The 162.5-meter superyacht — one of the world's biggest — is reported to have two helipads, nine decks, a swimming pool and built-in missile defenses.

Oligarchs' yachts: Seized or under speculation — in pictures The Scheherazade: Is this Putin's superyacht? The 140-meter-long ship, worth around €700 million, is currently the most infamous yacht in Italy. A New York Times report said US intelligence agencies have found initial indications that it is linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But other reports said Putin was not the documented owner. Italy is investigating its ownership. It has been reportedly parked for maintenance in Tuscany. Author: Farah Bahgat



Luhansk civilians urged to leave while it is still possible

Luhansk region governor, Serhiy Gaidai, has urged residents to get out "while it is safe."

"I appeal to every resident of the Luhansk region, evacuate while it is safe ... While there are buses and trains, take this opportunity," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Earlier Ukraine's general staff warned Russian forces were regrouping and preparing "to establish complete control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.''

Parts of the two regions have been under the control of Russia-backed rebels since 2014.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador

Ukraine's ambassador to Hungary was summoned by the Foreign Ministry over "offensive statements" on Hungary's stance regarding the war.

"It is time for Ukrainian leaders to stop their insults directed at Hungary," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

In a Facebook post, Szijjarto said Hungary condemned the Russian invasion, allowed refugees and supported Ukraine's territorial integrity.

However, he added, "This is not our war, so we want and will stay out of it."

He said Hungary would not send weapons to Ukraine or support energy sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Hungary Lyubov Nepop has been very outspoken in calling on Budapest to do more to support its neighbor.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has won a fourth term by a landslide in the country's general election over the weekend.

He slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the EU in a victory speech calling them, calling them "opponents."

UK: Situation in Mariupol 'worsening'

The humanitarian situation in the besieged city of Mariupol is worsening, according to British military intelligence.

In its latest intelligence update, the UK Ministry of Defense said heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes have continued in the southern Ukrainian city.

"Most of the 160,000 remaining residents have no light, communication, medicine, heat or water," the ministry said.

It accuses Russian forces of blocking humanitarian access to the city.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces would "liberate" Mariupol from Ukrainian "nationalists."

It fits with Moscow's stated goal to control the Donbas region in Ukraine's east, including Mariupol.

Watch video 01:28 Eastern Ukraine braces for more heavy fighting

US approves transfer of anti-armor weaponry to Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the United States has approved a further $100 million (€91.3 million) in military aid to Ukraine, including anti-armor systems.

Blinken said that Ukraine was in urgent need of anti-armor weaponry.

The transfer will be funded as part of the $13.6 billion (€12.5) in aid for Ukraine earmarked by the US Congress.

Since the beginning of last year, US military assistance to Ukraine has totaled $2.4 billion (€2.2 billion).

400 residents missing from Kyiv suburb Hostomel — Ukrainian authorities

The head of the local military administration in the town of Hostomel said that around 400 residents were missing after 35 days of Russian occupation.

Hostomel is in the Kyiv region, lying northwest of the country's capital and close to an airfield that receives international cargo planes. Most of its 16,000 residents have fled the area.

Taras Dumenko said authorities were currently inspecting basements in the town in a bid to find missing residents. He said that the bodies of a number of civilians who were known to have been killed were also yet to be found.

Several Hostomel residents have been found in Bucha, which lies immediately south of Hostomel.

Ukrainian troops took back control of Hostomel a few days ago, along with the nearby settlements of Bucha and Irpin.

Watch video 04:15 'Very hard to see' how Bucha killings 'could be staged': DW's Nick Connolly

New Zealand to impose new Russia sanctions

New Zealand will impose new sanctions against Russia, the government announced.

The government said that it would impose a 35% tariff on all imports from Russia as well as a ban on the export of certain products such as ICT equipment and engines.

"The images and reports emerging of atrocities committed against civilians in Bucha and other regions of Ukraine is abhorrent and reprehensible, and New Zealand continues to respond to Russian President Vladimir Putin's mindless acts of aggression," Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement.

“These tariff increases work in conjunction with the international community as we seek to pressure Putin’s regime," she added.

US chipmaker Intel suspends Russia operations

US semiconductor firm Intel has announced it is suspending its operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine effective immediately.

"Intel continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace," the company said.

"We are working to support all of our employees through this difficult situation, including our 1,200 employees in Russia," Intel added. "We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations."

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian army holding back Russian forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily video address that the Ukrainian army was holding back Russian forces as they tried to push deep into Ukraine.

Zelenskyy added that Russia was gathering up reinforcements for a fresh offensive. He said that Ukraine was outnumbered in terms of both troops and equipment.

US general: Ukraine conflict could last for 'years'

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the US Department of Defense, said in testimony to Congress that the war in Ukraine could last for years.

"I do think this is a very protracted conflict and I think it is at least measured in years," Milley said.

Milley added that the US and other states supporting Ukraine will be "involved in this for quite some time."

Milley also said that the US should establish "permanent bases" in eastern Europe, but with "rotational" rather than permanently stationed troops.

"My advice would be to create permanent bases but don't permanently station (forces), so you get the effect of permanence by rotational forces cycling through permanent bases," Milley said, adding that the Baltic States, Romania and Poland would be willing to pay for such bases.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that expansion of the US military presence in eastern Europe was a "work in progress," adding that the issue will probably be discussed at the NATO summit in June.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia crisis on Tuesday

The British Foreign Ministry said that the UK had frozen some $350 billion (€321 billion) in assets of what they called Russian President Vladimir Putin's "war chest."

Italy, Spain and Slovenia expelled Russian diplomats from their soil, in response to the atrocities in the city of Bucha, Ukraine.

The medical charity group Doctors Without Borders, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), said in a statement that its team had witnessed bombings in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Estonia decided to close the consulate general of the Russian Federation in Narva and the consular office of the Russian Embassy in Tartu. Latvia also decided to close two Russian consulates and expel their staff.

Watch video 04:57 Moldovan PM: 'We are very determined to stay part of the free world'

Germany said it would loan Moldova €50 million ($55 million) on top of a support package of €40 million to help it cope with the influx of refugees.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Ukrainian television that he would consider it a victory if Russian troops returned behind the "line of contact" in the Donbas region, which has separated Moscow-backed militias from the rest of Ukraine since 2014.

Zelenskyy said that if Ukraine tried to retake the occupied territories in Luhansk and Donetsk by force today, it would cost Ukrainians hundreds of thousands of lives.

Watch video 01:08 Zelenskyy addresses UN Security Council

Ukraine's leader also addressed the UN Security Council, saying the killings of civilians in Bucha represents "only one" example of Russian atrocities in his country.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba calling for talks to end the conflict in Ukraine.

sdi/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)