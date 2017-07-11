 What constitutes a war crime? | Europe | News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 03.03.2022

Europe

What constitutes a war crime?

The International Criminal Court has announced that it will open an investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine. There are specific international standards for war crimes.

Kharkiv's police department building on fire

Was the shelling of Kharkiv's police building a war crime?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, its troops have increasingly hit civilian sites with airstrikes and artillery, raising concerns that war crimes are being commited. 

Amnesty International said Russia's military was conducting "indiscriminate attacks" in Ukraine. 

And  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Russia's missile strikes in civilian areas as war crimes, most recently on Tuesday, when the Russian army launched airstrikes on Kharkiv's Freedom Square.

Watch video 02:06

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine

On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced that it would open an investigation into possible war crimes or crimes against humanity in Ukraine. In a statement, the prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan QC wrote that there was a "reasonable basis" to open an investigation and that the collection of evidence has now commenced.

'Laws of war'

There are specific international standards for war crimes, which are not to be confused with crimes against humanity.

War crimes are defined as serious violations of humanitarian laws during a conflict. The definition, established by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is derived from the 1949 Geneva Conventions and is based on the idea that individuals can be held liable for the actions of a state or its military.

The  UN Office on Genocide Prevention and the Responsibility to Protect separates war crimes from genocide and crimes against humanity. War crimes are defined as occurring in a domestic conflict or a war between two states, while genocide and crimes against humanity can happen in peacetime or during the unilateral aggression of a military towards a group of unarmed people.

The rubble of homes destroyed by attacks by Russia in Zhytomyr

Ukrainian officials say more than 2,000 civilians have been killed during Russian attacks

There is a long list of acts that can be considered war crimes. The taking of hostages, willful killings, torture or inhuman treatment of prisoners of war, and forcing children to fight are some of the more obvious examples.

But, in practice, there is a lot of gray area within that list.

"The laws of war do not always protect civilians from death," Dr. Mark Kersten, of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto, told DW. "Not every civilian death is necessarily illegal."

Raids on a cities or villages, bombing residential buildings or schools, and even the killing of groups of civilians do not necessarily amount to war crimes — not if their military necessity is justified. The same act can become a war crime if it results in unnecessary destruction, suffering and casualties that exceed the military gain from the attack.

Watch video 05:39

Glimmer of hope for Ukrainians? DW's Nick Connolly reports

Distinction, proportionality, precaution

To decide whether an individual or a military has committed a war crime, international humanitarian law lays down three principles: distinction, proportionality and precaution.

Proportionality prohibits armies from responding to an attack with excessive violence. "If a soldier is killed, for example, you cannot bomb an entire city in retaliation," Kersten said.

It is also illegal to target objectives that are "expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, damage to civilian objectives, which would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated," according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Precaution requires parties to a conflict to avoid or minimize the harm done to the civilian population.

Finally, "the principle of distinction says that you have to be constantly trying to distinguish between civilian and belligerent populations and objects," Kersten said, adding that this can be difficult.

"For example, attacking a barrack where there are people who have said they no longer participate in the conflict can be a war crime," he said. "The same goes for bombing a military base where there are generators that supply hospitals with electricity."

​​​​A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles with a lime-green bike

Russia has intensified its assault over the past days

Civilian and military populations have become increasingly hard to distinguish.

"You have saboteurs, you have plainclothes officers," Kersten said." Combatants disguise themselves in wars all the time. These are very common tactics."

Race against time

When ICC prosecutors have reason to believe that a war crime has been committed, they start an investigation to find evidence that could point to specific individuals responsible for those crimes.

"That's the kind of moments we're heading to now, with regards to the war crimes conducted in Ukraine," Kersten said.

Time is crucial though as evidence can degenerate or disappear. It is very difficult for prosecutors to successfully investigate suspected war crimes after the fact, when one party to a conflict may have tampered with evidence or witnesses are no longer around.

Edited by: Kristin Zeier

  • People in Kyiv making Molotov cocktails

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    An explosive mix

    Kyiv residents have been improvising with various means to repel Russian forces. Here, members of the civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails.

  • A man standing on a street in Kyiv holding a gun

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Standing tall

    Residents in Kyiv have formed civil defense units to protect their city and their families. Here an armed civil defense guard patrols a street in Kyiv after the curfew.

  • A mother with her child sitting in an underground shelter

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Waiting in fear

    Those that are unable to flee the assault on Kyiv take shelter wherever they can find refuge. Many go to underground shelters or subway stations when the air-raid sirens go off.

  • Parts of a residential building in Kyiv destroyed by a rocket attack

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Torn apart

    Despite Russian assurances not to target civilian buildings, rockets and mortars have landed in residential areas like this apartment building in Kyiv, which was damaged on February 26.

  • A woman stands outside her badly damaged home after a rocket attack in Kyiv

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    In shock

    A woman stands outside her badly damaged home after a rocket attack in Kyiv on Friday, February 25. Russian forces have hit civilian targets in several cities across Ukraine since Thursday.

  • A damaged high-rise residential building in Kyiv

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Unabated onslaught

    During the night from Friday into Saturday morning, Russian attacks on Kyiv continued. This high-rise residential building in the capital was struck by a missile, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. He urged city residents to stay out of harm's way.

  • People shelter in a Kyiv basement

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Seeking safety

    People shelter in a basement as sirens warn of fresh attacks on Kyiv. Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24.

  • Two persons lie in a subway station, covered in blankets

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Subway station turned bomb shelter

    Residents of Kyiv have also been taking to metro stations to stay safe as fighting rages on. The city has a population of roughly 3 million people.

  • Civilians evacuated by train from eastern Ukraine arrive at Lviv

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Fleeing the war zone

    Civilians evacuated by train from eastern Ukraine arrive at Lviv, in the country's west. Neighboring Poland, Hungary, and Romania are receiving scores of refugees.

  • Ukrainians carrying their belongings, escaping to Hungary

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Heading for Hungary

    Ukrainians carrying their belongings at Astely-Beregsurany border crossing, escaping to Hungary. Long queues have formed at the border, as people are desperate to leave.

  • Two refugees embrace as they arrive in Hungary

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Safe, at last

    Two Ukrainian refugees embrace as they arrive in Hungary after passing Beregsurany border crossing on February 26. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to provide humanitarian assistance for the new arrivals.

  • Romanian volunteers prepare sandwiches for Ukrainian refugees

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Volunteers doing what they can

    Volunteers prepare sandwiches for Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Romania via Siret border crossing, on Friday, February 25. Romanian authorities have readied for an influx of Ukrainians.

  • Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking at a podium

    Civilians suffer as Ukraine war rages on

    Not going anywhere

    Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, continues to send out defiant messages to his fellow Ukrainians boosting the morale of Ukrainian fighters as Russian troops were closing in on the city and huge explosions were heard early on February 27.

    Author: Benjamin Restle


