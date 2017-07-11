Russia must not win the war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tells Bundestag

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is answering questions posed by lawmakers in the German Bundestag on Wednesday.

The parliamentary question session has been an institutionalized ritual since 2019 and usually takes place three times a year — before Christmas, before Easter and before the summer break. Normally questions are directed at Cabinet ministers.

Wednesday's session is the second time Scholz takes part in the event as chancellor. He kicked off the session with a statement after which lawmakers can ask him questions on various topics.

What did Olaf Scholz say?

During his opening speech, Scholz spoke of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine, saying the "perpetrators and those who commissioned them have to be held accountable." He once again called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

"It has to remain our goal that Russia does not win this war," he told the Bundestag, saying that this was the reason behind sanctions against Russia, sending arms to Ukraine and taking in Ukrainian refugees.

Regarding weapons shipments to Ukraine, Scholz told lawmakers that: "Everything that makes sense and can quickly take effect, will be delivered."

He repeated Germany's intention to reduce its dependency on Russian fossil fuels, pledging to fast-track terminals for LNG in Germany. He also highlighted the need to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in general.

"Now more than ever, we will become independent from the use of fossil fuels," Scholz said.

Watch video 03:52 Should trade with Russia continue?

Questions from lawmakers

Questions revolved around Germany's response to the war in Ukraine, the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the rising costs of living.

All parties in the parliament can ask questions, including Scholz's own Social Democrats (SPD), his coalition partners from the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the Greens, as well as the opposition parties of the center-right bloc led by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Left party and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"We have decided to deliver arms," Scholz said, comparing his government to previous ones that had refused to do so. His own government had also refused the delivery of weapons to Ukraine until Russia invaded.

Answering a question about discrimination against Roma and Sinti refugees from Ukraine entering Germany, Scholz said that "the federal government will do everything to act against discrimination and treat everyone equally."

The chancellor defended the relief measures taken by the German government to support those in Germany suffering under the rising costs of living.

Watch video 26:01 The economic toll of the war in Ukraine

Following the session, the Bundestag discussed the atrocities witnessed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.