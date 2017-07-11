 EU to propose ban on Russian coal | News | DW | 05.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU to propose ban on Russian coal

The European Union is mulling a total phaseout of coal imports from Russia as the bloc considers how to move away from Russian energy.

Deutschland | Kohlekraftwerk Niederaußem

The European Union on Tuesday proposed an end to all coal imports from Russia, as member states consider how to handle oil and gas contracts with Moscow firms, sources told several media outlets. 

The move would further increase energy costs in Europe, already skyrocketing due to inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

German finance minister Christian Lindner said that his country would consider supporting the embargo. His comments came after Brussels insiders told the press that a proposal for a complete phaseout of Russian coal was on the table.

The ban would be part of a new round of sanctions against Russia as the EU begins to react to the horrific accusations of war crimes against civilians in Ukraine.

More to follow...

Advertisement