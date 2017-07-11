EU to propose ban on Russian coal

The European Union on Tuesday proposed an end to all coal imports from Russia, as member states consider how to handle oil and gas contracts with Moscow firms, sources told several media outlets.

The move would further increase energy costs in Europe, already skyrocketing due to inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

German finance minister Christian Lindner said that his country would consider supporting the embargo. His comments came after Brussels insiders told the press that a proposal for a complete phaseout of Russian coal was on the table.

The ban would be part of a new round of sanctions against Russia as the EU begins to react to the horrific accusations of war crimes against civilians in Ukraine.

More to follow...