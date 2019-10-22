 European lawmakers condemn Turkish operation in Syria | News | DW | 23.10.2019

News

European lawmakers condemn Turkish operation in Syria

MEPs universally condemned the Turkish military action in Syria but were divided on how to respond. Some called for further sanctions and the suspension of the customs union.

A convoy of U.S. armored military vehicles leave Syria on a road to Iraq

Members of the European Parliament on Wednesday called for further measures against Turkey for its military operation in Syria, but failed to agree on concrete actions to take. 

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides condemned the incursion, saying 200,000 people had been displaced and about 200 civilians had been killed. "We must use all of our power, all of our leverage to stop hostilities." He called on Turkey to allow humanitarian workers to continue their work and halt attacks on medical workers. 

German MEP Özlem Demirel, herself of Kurdish background, criticized the EU's dithering response , saying "the incursion of the Turkish army should be condemned unequivocally. No country can simply march into another country."

"All world powers, including the EU, simply look to their own geopolitical and economic interests while international law was broken and war crimes were committed."

The EU decided last week tohalt new weapons deals with Turkey, but some MEPs criticized the deal for not affecting previously agreed arms deals.

Other MEPs called for heavy sanctions on the Turkish government, forcing it to withdraw.

Germany's Michael Gahler from the powerful European People's Party floated the idea of suspending the customs union with Turkey. 

The Parliament had called for the suspension of accession talks with Turkey in March.

  • A US troop pats another troop on the back (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Staff Sgt. A. Goedl)

    Who are the major players in northern Syria?

US: Troop pullback

    US: Troop pullback

    Over the past years, US troops have supported Kurdish fighters as they battled radical "Islamic State" (IS) militants to take back control of large areas of northern Syria. In what was seen as a surprising turnaround, US President Donald Trump announced in early October that he was withdrawing US troops from the region's border with Turkey. This pullback left a vacuum for others to act and react.

  • A Turkish convoy drives down the street at night while a person wrapped in a Turkish flag watches the convoy (picture-alliance/AA/M. Akif Parlak)

    Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive

    Turkey: Anti-Kurdish offensive

    Trump's troop withdrawal was a de-facto go-ahead for Turkey to launch an offensive into northeast Syria. The region is home to a largely autonomous Kurdish population and Kurdish militants known as the YPG, who are tied to an outlawed Kurdish party in Turkey. Turkey, who has faced a Kurdish insurgency, sees the Syrian Kurds as a threat to its security, hence the military action.

  • Syrien YPG-Kämpfer in Deir Ezzor (Getty Images/AFP/G. Souleiman)

    Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces

    Kurdish YPG: Fighting Turkish forces

    The YPG was one of the US' main allies in the fight to drive out IS from north Syria, but since October it has been fighting the Turkish forces that crossed into Syria. The YPG lacks strong air capabilities and defenses, putting it at a decided disadvantage in comparison to the Turkish army.

  • SDF fighters stand in a line in military uniform (Getty Images/AFP/D. Souleiman)

    SDF: Betrayed by the US

    SDF: Betrayed by the US

    The YPG is the largest component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which also includes Arab and Christian militias. The SDF, which fought IS, controls northeastern Syria and feels betrayed by the US pullback. It is now fighting Turkish troops and their allies. It has warned that the Turkish offensive could distract from making sure IS fighters do not renew their strength in Syria.

  • Syrian troops sit in the back of a truck after entering the town of Tall Tamr (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Syrian government army: Deal made

    Syrian government army: Deal made

    The relationship between Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops and the SDF is a tricky one that shifts between cooperation, live-and-let-live and skirmishes, depending on the current situation. After Turkey launched its offensive, the Kurds struck a deal with the government that saw Syrian troops mobilized to fight the Turkish forces, allowing them to enter a region they had ceded to the SDF.

  • Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad sit in two chairs in front of their respective flags (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Klimentyev)

    Russia: Stepping up, stepping in

    Russia: Stepping up, stepping in

    Russia has consistently backed the government of Syrian President Assad (L, with Putin in 2018) and assisted its forces. After US troops pulled out of the Kurdish areas, Russia moved its troops in to act as a buffer for Syrian government forces advancing towards the Turkish army. Moscow wants Syria to remain united and has accused the US of creating parallel structures in the Kurdish region.

  • Syrian National Army soldiers march on the ground (picture-alliance/AA/B. Kasim)

    SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies

    SNA: Turkey's Syrian allies

    Turkey also has allies among Syrian fighters. The Syrian National Army (SNA), also known as the Free Syrian Army, is a Syrian rebel group that has fought against the SDF and Assad's government. Backed by Turkey, SNA fighters took part in previous Turkish offensives against Kurdish militias inside Syria. Currently, thousands of SNA fighters are fighting the YPG alongside Turkish forces.

  • A burnt out IS flag (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Alleruzzo)

    IS: A renewed role?

    IS: A renewed role?

    One possible future actor is IS. While it was essentially defeated in March 2019, tens of thousands of its fighters and their families remain in prisons or guarded camps in the Kurdish area of the country. Nearly a thousand alone have already escaped from a camp that was caught in the fighting between Kurdish militias and Turkish forces. Should the situation grow more unstable, IS could regroup.

    Author: Uta Steinwehr, Cristina Burack


What is the latest news in Syria? Russia and Turkey  agreed on Tuesday to jointly administer the area of north-east Syria vacated by the Kurdish withdrawal. They extended the US-brokered ceasefire starting Wednesday, coinciding with the start of joint military patrols.

Why did Turkey launch an operation? Turkey has long wanted to establish what it calls a civilian safe zone that would act both as a place to resettle millions of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey, and as a buffer between it and its Kurdish forces, with whom it has a long-standing conflict. When US President Donald Trump announced the surprise withdrawal of US troops from the region, abandoning the allied Kurdish forces, it created the impetus for Erdogan to launch an incursion into Syria and try to forcibly establish a 444-kilometre-long and 32-kilometre-deep buffer zone along the border.

Read more: Explained: Why Turkey wants a military assault on Syrian Kurds

What is the US position? Trump's withdrawal fulfills an election promise to withdraw the troops from Syria, although they are reportedly instead being sent to Iraq instead, its other endless war.  It has worked with Turkey to ensure a hasty retreat of Kurdish forces from the area. Trump called the withdrawal "good news."

What is Syria's position? Syrian President Bashar Assad, who has relied heavily on Russian support to reclaim Syria, described Erdogan as "a thief," saying he had "robbed the factories, wheat and oil, and today he is robbing the land."

Read more: Trump's Syria withdrawal: Who stands to gain?

  • Syrian-Kurdish families at the border crossing in Semalka, Syria

    Syrian Kurds weigh few options as Turkey invades

    Kurdish families in search of safety

    According to UN sources almost 200,000 people have become IDPs (internally displaced people) since Turkey launched an attack on Kurdish-controlled territories on October 9. Many Kurds have reportedly tried to cross the border to seek shelter in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, but only those who can produce an Iraqi-Kurdish resident card are allowed to cross.

  • An empty roundabout in Amuda, Syria

    Men alone

    Men alone

    Many villages in Syria's northeast have nearly emptied of people over the last week. Women and children in towns close Turkey have been heading further inland, to Hassakeh, leaving the border region inhabited almost only by men. "Conditions are deteriorating rapidly in Hassakeh due to the massive flux of people, so we decided to stay," Suna, a mother of three children told DW.

  • The market in Amuda, a Kurdish town next to the Turkish border

    Life has gone elsewhere

    Life has gone elsewhere

    The once lively bazaar in Amuda has turned into a gloomy place where just a few men gather. Many shops have folded since the Turkish invasion began, and those which remain open sell products at hardly affordable prizes due to the collapse of the Syrian currency. Shelling form the other side of the frontier usually starts at dawn, so those who remain in the town hardly venture outside at night.

  • A statue of Hafez Assad presides in Qamishli

    Back in town

    Back in town

    Coexistence between the Syrian Kurdish administration and President Bashar Assad's regime in Qamishli, the main city in the country's northeast, has been tense since the Syrian civil war started in 2011. The recent deal between the two sides involves a redeployment of Syrian troops along the Turkish border. It is unclear who will be in control of the region in the short term.

  • A group of YPG fighters listen to a speech in Derik

    Fighting on two fronts

    Fighting on two fronts

    While Kurdish combat units fight against the Turkish army and Ankara-backed militants, it's still unclear what the Syrian Kurdish fighters' status will be since reaching out to Assad for support. "We will keep controlling the area as we've done until today, there will be no substantial changes other than a joint command in certain border areas," officials told DW.

  • A barber at work in Derik, in Syria's northeast

    Uncertainty reigns

    Uncertainty reigns

    Syrian Kurds feel betrayed since the US president decided to pull out all remaining troops. Many told DW they felt relief that the Kurdish fighters had struck a deal with the Syrian regime to control the border areas as it could prevent Turkey from attacking their villages. "We know what Trump did to us, but we still know nothing about Putin's intentions," said Massud, a barbershop customer.

  • A customer buys baklava at a bakery in Derik

    'I would rather not speak'

    'I would rather not speak'

    After decades of brutal repression under the Assads, many residents in Derik refused to comment on the possible consequences of the regime's comeback to an area that has enjoyed de facto self-rule for several years. "The whole country was controlled by the secret services back then, and it may happen again soon, so no one will dare to talk to you about it," one person said.

  • A funeral in Derik, in Syria's northeast

    Five more lost

    Five more lost

    All over Syria's northeast residents have had to deal corpses arriving daily from the frontlines. Turkish air strikes have hit both military targets and civilians so that many hospitals caring for wounded fighters, such as the one in Derik, have been evacuated to avoid further casualties.

  • A woman mourns her son at a funeral in Derik, Syria

    Deaths mount

    Deaths mount

    The Syrian Kurds claim to have lost around 11,000 people in the fight against the so-called Islamic State. Although IS has lost control over territory of any significant size, the killing continues. Dozens of civilians and hundreds of fighters have reportedly been killed since Turkey launched its attack on Syria's northeast.

  • A family at the grave of a Kurdish fighter

    Left on their own

    Left on their own

    The Kurds in Syria opted to side neither with the regime nor the opposition after the civil war broke out in 2011. Now they stand alone, besieged and with no one to back them since their American allies withdrew.

    Author: Karlos Zurutuza (Northern Syria)


