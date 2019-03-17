EU ministers tell UK: Make up your mind over Brexit

Germany's EU affairs minister warned on Tuesday that Britain's political deadlock and uncertainty over Brexit was testing the patience of the European Union.

Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc on March 29. But without a divorce deal that both British lawmakers and the EU can agree on, British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to ask leaders at this week's Brussels summit to postpone the withdrawal date.

May had been hoping to win over her opponents in Parliament and get her deal approved before the summit. But that plan was stymied on Monday when House of Commons speaker John Bercow ruled that she couldn't ask politicians to vote on the same divorce deal they had already rejected twice, at least not without substantive changes to the proposal.

"The clock is ticking and time is running out and we are really exhausted by these negotiations," German EU Affairs Minister Michael Roth told journalists. He said that, in Germany's view, the EU cannot grant an extension without "clear and precise proposals" from London.

"It's not just a game. It's an extremely serious situation," he added, saying that the mood among member states was "very bad."

EU: Tell us what you want from Brexit

With 10 days to go before the scheduled Brexit date, May's options are limited. A third vote on the existing deal is by no means impossible, but has been made far trickier after House Speaker Bercow's intervention on Monday. Another potential solution could be to request a lengthy delay from the bloc and convince Parliament to approve a different deal. Other alternatives include Britain crashing out of the EU without a deal — which would disrupt business across the bloc — or even a second Brexit referendum down the track.

A spokesman for the European Commission, the EU's executive, said the EU expected swift information from Britain on how it wishes to proceed.

"It will be for the Prime Minister and Her Majesty's Government to decide on the next steps and then to inform us accordingly and swiftly," spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

French EU Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau echoed those comments, saying the time for a decision had come: "We are approaching this with good will. But we also have other issues to deal with and we have fellow citizens and businesses for whom the uncertainty is unbearable."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit. Author: Alexander Pearson



Merkel to 'fight to the last hour'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was prepared to struggle until the last possible moment to secure an orderly exit for Britain, saying a no-deal divorce would be detrimental to all sides.

"I will fight to the last hour of the deadline on March 29 for an orderly exit [of Britain from the European Union]," she told a conference in Berlin. "We don't have a lot of time for it but still have a few days."

When asked if she would be prepared to grant Britain an extension, Merkel replied that she wanted to have good relations with London after Brexit, and that EU leaders would "try to react" to whatever May proposes.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that he would rather give the UK more time to find a solution rather than end up with a no-deal scenario: "If more time is needed, it's always better to do another round than a no-deal Brexit," Maas told a news conference in Helsinki.

