 Theresa May to UK MPs — Back my Brexit deal or face EU elections | News | DW | 17.03.2019

News

Theresa May to UK MPs — Back my Brexit deal or face EU elections

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned MPs to approve her Brexit deal on the third attempt or face delays in leaving the EU. One of her ministers says a "significant number" of colleagues now support the plan.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/AP/M. Duffy)

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned dissenting lawmakers in her ruling Conservative party to back her Brexit deal during a third parliamentary vote — likely to take place this week — or the country will have to take part in the European Parliament election in May.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, she warned that if the UK parliament can't agree to the deal by March 21, the first day of the European Council summit, Britain would almost certainly face a lengthy delay in leaving the European Union.

May said "we will not leave the EU for many months, if ever."

Read more: Nigel Farage leads pro-Brexit march to London

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

  • Theresa May in London on March 12 (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal

    May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


"The idea of the British people going to the polls to elect MEPs three years after voting to leave the EU hardly bears thinking about. There could be no more potent symbol of parliament's collective political failure," she warned.

Third time lucky?

During months of political deadlock, MPs have twice resoundingly rejected the EU-UK withdrawal agreement, which took 18 months to negotiate. Lawmakers also voted last week to seek to postpone Brexit, and also ruled out a disorderly withdrawal from the EU on the scheduled exit date of March 29.

Watch video 02:32

UK lawmakers vote to request delay in leaving EU

British media reports suggest some Euroskeptic lawmakers may reluctantly be prepared to vote for the Brexit deal, amid concerns about any delay to Britain's departure or even a second referendum, which could overturn the decision.

Former Cabinet minister Esther McVey, who resigned over the Brexit agreement, told Britain's Sky News on Sunday that she would back May's deal now because "the choice before us is this deal or no Brexit whatsoever."

If May wins that parliamentary approval, Britain's departure from the bloc can likely take place with just a "short technical extension" beyond March 29, the British leader said.

Read more: EU leaders seek clarity from UK before possible Brexit delay

May also needs the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, whose 10 lawmakers give her government a parliamentary majority. Reports suggest the DUP maybe closer to supporting the deal.

Third vote not yet certain

Two of her top ministers, however, warned that May might not even submit her deal for a third vote unless she secures sufficient support from rebel Brexiteer MPs.

"It would be difficult to justify having a vote if you knew you were going to lose it," International Trade Secretary Liam Fox told Sky News on Sunday.

"We will only bring the deal back if we are confident that enough of our colleagues... are prepared to support it so that we can get it through parliament," finance minister Philip Hammond told the BBC.

Watch video 02:38

MEP Manfred Weber: 'Hard Brexit is closer than ever'

Hammond admitted that the government did "not yet" have the numbers to win, but said a "significant number of colleagues" have changed their view.

Corbyn backs fresh public vote

Opposition Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, told Sky News he would back a proposal to hold a public vote on the Brexit deal if it gets parliamentary approval.

Corbyn has long been under pressure by members of his party to back a second referendum, or People's Vote, on Britain's EU membership but fears alienating those Labour voters who backed Brexit.

Polls show the public remains as split about Britain's place in Europe today as they were during the referendum un June 2016. Most show the pro-EU camp ahead by a few percentage points.

mm/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

