British lawmakers vote to reject no-deal Brexit by 321 to 278

The House of Commons voted on Wednesday to rule out a no-deal Brexit scenario — which would have seen the United Kingdom crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal on March 29.

The second day of major Brexit votes comes a day after British lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to reject the Withdrawal Agreementbrokered by Prime Minister Theresa May with the EU.

What you need to know:

MPs voted 312 to 308 in favor of an amendment to rule out a no-deal Brexit under any circumstances. It is unclear whether the amended government motion on this issue will pass.

An amendment to have an "ordered" no-deal Brexit has been resoundly defeated with 374 voting against it and 164 in favor of it.

The government's original motion stated that Parliament rejects leaving the EU without a deal on March 29, but said that leaving without a deal remains the legal default unless a deal is agreed.

Should a no-deal Brexit be ruled out, Parliament will vote on Thursday on whether to ask the EU for a delay.

The remaining 27 member states of the EU would need to unanimously agree to a Brexit delay. EU leaders have said that they need a solid reason for an extension.

19:50 MPs have voted 321 to 278 to reject a no-deal Brexit.

19:35 In the likely last vote of the night, lawmakers are voting on whether or not to support the government's motion — with the new amendment. It now reads: "this House rejects the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a Withdrawal Agreement and a Framework for the Future Relationship," according to the BBC.

19:33 MPs have overwhelmingly voted to reject Amendment F for an "ordered" no-deal Brexit, with 374 voting against it and 164 in favor of it.

19:20 Lawmakers are now voting on Amendment F — the Malthouse Compromise. This amendment provides for an "ordered" no-deal Brexit, including rights for EU citizens living in the UK, a transition period until the end of 2021 as well as a series of "standstill agreements" to hold current rules in place.

19:16 MPs narrowly voted to approve Amendment A by 312 to 308. The amendment calls for the British government to rule out a no-deal Brexit, even after the March 29 deadline. The wording goes beyond the government's original motion, which said that a no-deal scenerio is the legal default unless the EU and the UK secure a deal before March 29.

19:00 Lawmakers are now voting on Amendment A — to rule out a no-deal Brexit under all circumstances.

18:45 As the next key parliamentary Brexit vote approaches, Theresa May has said that her fellow Conservative lawmakers will be allowed to vote as they choose rather than along party lines on the government proposal and on Amendment F — a proposal for a "managed no-deal Brexit." Earlier, May's spokesman said that Conservatives will not be given a "free vote" on Amendment A, which rules out a no-deal Brexit under all circumstances.

18:30 Authorities in the Netherlands are preparing a digital system to try and minimize disruptions at Dutch ports in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The "Portbase" system allows freight haulers to fil out forms online before they arrive at ferry terminals for trips to the UK. The online system is currently being used for trips outside of the EU and is now being adapted to include the short trip between the Netherlands and the UK.

A Dutch leaflet informing transporters how to get ready for Brexit

17:50 Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not support May's motion on rejecting a no-deal Brexit, the party's Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson told the BBC on Wednesday. Wilson said that the party instead would be backing Amendment F, or the "Malthouse Compromise," which sets up a structured plan for a no-deal Brexit. The DUP is currently propping up May's Conservative government.

17:25 There has been some confusion about whether Amendment A — which would attempt to rule out a no-Brexit deal under any scenerio — will be voted on. Conservative lawmaker Caroline Spelman, who put forward the proposal, has said she no longer backs her amendment. Speaker John Bercow, however, said that Amendment A could still be voted on if one of the other signatories forces a vote on it.

16:50 The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported that there is an informal Cabinet meeting scheduled at 18:10 UTC ahead of the votes on the "no deal."

16:30 French President Emmanuel Macron said that "a technical delay" for the March 29 Brexit deadline is possible, but that the UK would need to provide a clear reason.

"But if an additional delay is requested, they need to explain why," Macron said during a visit to Kenya. "It cannot be to allow more negotiations over something we've already negotiated for many months and said cannot be further negotiated."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But it was to no avail. On March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned that the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Author: Alexander Pearson



16:15 Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the opposition Labour Party accused May of losing control over the Brexit process. "This is a rudderless government in the face of a huge national crisis," he said.

16:10 British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is losing her voice due to a cold, expressed frustration earlier on Wednesday over her deal's renewed defeat in Parliament on Tuesday, saying that there would be "hard choices" about what comes next. She has confirmed that she will be voting to reject a no-deal Brexit.

16:00 At the beginning of the latest Brexit debate in Parliament, Environment Secretary Michael Gove urged for lawmakers to consider the economic and constitutional challenges of leaving the EU without a deal, particularly the pressure on Northern Ireland.

15:45 What are lawmakers voting on tonight?

Government motion:

Parliament "declines to approve" leaving the EU without a deal on March 29.

The motion also notes, however, that leaving without a deal is the legal default unless a deal is agreed.

Ruling out 'no deal' (Amendment A — Spelman/Dromey amendment):

Parliament "rejects" leaving the EU without a deal — simplifying the language in the government proposal.

An attempt to rule out a no-deal Brexit under any scenario, including after March 29.

No-deal Brexit compromise (Amendment F — Malthouse Compromise):

Proposes a plan to mitigate the damage of leaving the EU without a deal.

Asks the EU to delay Brexit until May 22 to allow businesses more time to prepare.

Seeks a number of "standstill agreements" with the EU to effectively sustain the current rules during a transition period. Transition agreement would not last beyond the end of 2021.

Guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK.

