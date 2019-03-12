Brexit vote: European Union closes ranks in response

Leaders of the European Union closed ranks on Wednesday, lamenting Britain's rejection of a Brexit deal while cautiously entertaining the idea of an extension.

Despite concessions providing a legal time limit on the Irish back-stop, an issue that has long vexed British lawmakers, the UK Parliament rejected an exit deal from the EU.

EU reaction

Chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Brussels had nothing more to offer and must now brace for the possibility of a messy divorce. "The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line," Barnier tweeted. "The impasse can only be solved in the #UK. Our 'no-deal' preparations are now more important than ever before."

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici said the spurned deal was the "last chance" for a Brexit deal and that EU authorities were relatively prepared in terms of customs arrangements in case of a no deal exit. "It is time now for the British to say what they want, now that they said what they don't want," Moscovici told France 2 television.

Before the vote, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Britain, "There will be no third chance." He said any extension would have to be endorsed by the 27 remaining EU nations and would have to end before EU elections in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But it was to no avail. On March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned that the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Author: Alexander Pearson



German reaction

The German EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger said he expects Britain to postpone its withdrawal from the EU. "Then we will see what reasons are given for this, and we will examine them in good faith," Oettinger told the German Press Agency. Oettinger said he was optimistic that London and Brussels would strike a deal with the help of an extension of the deadline. "There is movement in every parliament, including the British House of Commons."

He said he had the impression more and more Britons are becoming aware of the "tremendous damage" Brexit would cause. "This could still cause some surprises in the British Parliament," he added.

Michael Roth, Germany's deputy minister for Europe, said Britain needs to tell the EU what it wants. "We are at the very limits of what's bearable," he told Deutschlandfunk radio. "We have already changed the exit agreement once to suit Britain ... We are open and prepared to talk but we aren't getting any clear views from Britain on what they want, only what they don't want."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said an unregulated Brexit was more and more likely after the no vote. "This decision brings us ever closer to a no-deal scenario," he said, accusing the country of "gambling carelessly with the well-being of citizens and the economy". "Unfortunately, I can only say that at the moment Germany has prepared for all the worst cases as well as possible."

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said he hoped UK lawmakers on Wednesday would decisively vote down a no-deal Brexit. "After divisive debates and votes, today can become a turning point," Altmaier tweeted. "Rejecting No-deal-Brexit by a large cross-party majority will unite millions in the UK & in Europe. Whatever you finally decide. Good luck dear friends!"

Concern is also growing among business leaders. "The continuing uncertainty alone is devastating for economic and trade relations," stressed Holger Bingmann, President of the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA). Less than three weeks until the possible withdrawal from the EU, fundamental questions regarding customs documents or product registrations were open. More and more companies are therefore no longer concluding long-term supply contracts. Importers have long been looking for alternative sources of supply to compensate for the possible loss of British suppliers. "This waiting game has no winners," Bingmann stressed.

French reaction

"France regrets today's vote," the presidential palace said in a statement. But now "under no circumstances" could one accept an extension of the negotiation period without an alternative, credible British strategy.

French Minister for European Affairs said on Twitter "The EU has given all possible assurances in addition to the withdrawal agreement. We have reached the end of the negotiations on withdrawal because we must protect the interests of Europeans. "

"The solution to the current impasse can only be found in London. On our side, we are ready for all scenarios, including that of a Brexit without agreement."

Other EU nations

Dutch Prime Minister said in a series of posts on Twitter: "It is disappointing that the UK government has been unable to ensure a majority for the Withdrawal Agreement agreed by both parties in November, even after multiple additional assurances from the EU. A solution must come from London."

"Should the UK hand in a reasoned request for an extension, I expect a credible and convincing justification. The #EU27 will consider the request and decide by unanimity."

Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Twitter: "Despite clear EU-assurances on the backstop, we now face a chaotic NoDeal Brexit scenario. And time is almost up. We will intensify our NoDeal preparation."

The sentiment was shared by a series of EU leaders.

