Brexit: UK and EU hail breakthrough in talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she had secured legal guarantees from the European Union that should help convince British lawmakers to back her Brexit deal.

"MPs were clear that legal changes were needed to the backstop. Today we have secured legal changes," May told reporters at a joint press conference with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Both sides agreed on a legally-binding "joint instrument" that would prevent the EU from applying the deal's so-called Irish backstop indefinitely, May said. The UK could challenge the EU in court if it tried to do so and, if successful, suspend the backstop.

The backstop aims to keep an open border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland if both sides fail to agree on a post-Brexit trade deal. But many pro-Brexit British lawmakers have rejected the entire Brexit deal over fears the backstop could force the UK to follow EU rules indefinitely if talks on a post-Brexit trade deal break down.

The UK and EU also agreed on a non-binding statement that calls on both sides to agree on a post-Brexit trade deal by the end of 2020 to avoid the backstop from entering force, according to a joint statement.

May also said that the UK would make a separate political declaration that the backstop would no longer apply if talks on a future trade deal collapse.

The apparent breakthrough during talks between May and Juncker in Strasbourg came ahead of a vote on May's Brexit deal in the British Parliament.

amp/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

