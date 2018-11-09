 The draft Brexit deal: What you need to know | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 15.11.2018

Europe

The draft Brexit deal: What you need to know

The EU and UK have drafted a Brexit deal, which includes a financial settlement and a customs union backstop to prevent a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. DW breaks down the agreement.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds the draft withdrawal agreement during a media conference in Brussels

After 18 months of negotiations, the United Kingdom and the European Union have published their 585-page draft withdrawal agreement.

British Prime Minister Theresa May secured the support of her cabinet on Wednesdsay, though ministers and backbenchers have criticized parts of the agreement, specifically one related to a backstop arrangement which would keep the UK in the EU's customs union.

Here is an overview of the key takeaways from the drafted deal:

The Day – Brexit Approval

Citizenship rights

  • The rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens in the EU will be protected
  • UK citizens who have lived in the EU continuously for five years by the end of the implementation period will have the right to reside permanently in that member state. The same rules apply for EU citizens living in the UK.
  • EU citizens living in the UK can be joined by close family members — spouses, civil and unmarried partners, dependent children and dependent parents or grand parents — who live in a different country at any point in the future.
  • Workers and self-employed people will be broadly guaranteed the same rights they currently enjoy.
    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's embattled skipper: Theresa May

    May became prime minister after David Cameron resigned from the post in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote in June 2016. Despite her position, she has struggled to define what kind of Brexit her government wants. Hardliners within her Conservative party want her to push for a clean break. Others want Britain to stay close to the bloc. The EU itself has rejected many of May's Brexit demands.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's reluctant rebel: Jeremy Corbyn

    The leader of the British Labour Party has no formal role in the Brexit talks, but he is influential as the head of the main opposition party. Labour has tried to pressure the Conservative government, which has a thin majority in Parliament, to seek a "softer" Brexit. But Corbyn's own advocacy has been lukewarm. The long-time leftist voted for the UK to leave the European Community (EC) in 1975.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's boisterous Brexiteer: Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson's turbulent two years as UK foreign secretary came to an abrupt end with his resignation on July 9. The conservative had been a key face for the Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum campaign. Johnson disapproves of the "soft Brexit" sought by PM May, arguing that a complete break from the EU might be preferable. He became the second Cabinet member within 24 hours to quit...

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's cheery ex-delegate: David Davis

    David Davis headed Britain's Department for Exiting the EU and was the country's chief negotiator in the talks before he quit on July 8, less than 24 hours before Downing Street announced Boris Johnson's departure. Davis had long opposed Britain's EU membership and was picked for the role for this reason. Davis was involved in several negotiating rounds with his EU counterpart, Michel Barnier.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's legal envoy: Dominic Raab

    Theresa May appointed euroskeptic Dominic Raab the morning after Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned. Raab, a staunchly pro-Brexit lawmaker, was formerly Davis' chief of staff. He previously worked for a Palestinian negotiator in the Oslo peace process and as an international lawyer in Brussels advising on European Union and World Trade Organization law.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's turnabout diplomat: Jeremy Hunt

    Jeremy Hunt was Britain's Health Secretary until he replaced Boris Johnson as foreign secretary in early July 2018. The 51-year-old supported Britain remaining in the European Union during the 2016 referendum, but said in late 2017 that he had changed his mind in response to the "the arrogance of the EU Commission" during Brexit talks. He has vowed to help get Britain a "great Brexit deal."

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Britain's firebrand: Nigel Farage

    Nigel Farage was the leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) until July 2016. Under his stewardship, the party helped pressure former Prime Minister David Cameron into calling the EU referendum. He was also a prominent activist in the Leave campaign in the lead-up to the vote. Farage still has some influence over Brexit talks due to his popularity with pro-Leave voters.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    The man who bankrolled Brexit

    Businessman Arron Banks is a friend of Nigel Farage, and donated a significant sum to the former UKIP leader's Leave.EU campaign – making him the group's biggest financial backer. He had several meetings with Russian officials ahead of the referendum, but has denied allegations of collusion with Moscow in the Brexit vote, branding the claims a "political witch hunt."

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's honchos: Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Tusk

    EU Commission President Juncker (left) and EU Council President Tusk (right) share two of the bloc's highest posts. Juncker heads the EU's executive. Tusk represents the governments of the 27 EU countries — the "EU 27." Both help formulate the EU's position in Brexit negotiations. What Tusk says is particularly noteworthy: His EU 27 masters — not the EU commission — must agree to any Brexit deal.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's steely diplomat: Michel Barnier

    The former French foreign minister and European commissioner has become a household name across the EU since his appointment as the bloc's chief Brexit negotiator in October 2016. Despite his prominence, Barnier has limited room to maneuver. He is tasked with following the EU 27's strict guidelines and must regularly report back to them during the negotiations.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Ireland's uneasy watchman: Leo Varadkar

    The Irish PM has been one of the most important EU 27 leaders in Brexit talks. Britain has said it will leave the EU's customs union and single market. That could force the Republic of Ireland, an EU member, to put up customs checks along the border with Northern Ireland, a British province. But Varadkar's government has repeatedly said the return of a "hard" border is unacceptable.

    Who's who in Brexit?

    Europe's power-brokers: the EU 27

    The leaders of the EU 27 governments have primarily set the EU's negotiating position. They have agreed to the negotiating guidelines for chief negotiator Barnier and have helped craft the common EU position for Tusk and Juncker to stick to. The individual EU 27 governments can also influence the shape of any Brexit outcome because they must unanimously agree to a final deal.

Transition period

  • There will be a 21-month transition period ending December 31, 2020.
  • The transition period can be extended so long as an extension agreement is agreed to before July 1, 2020.
  • EU rules would continue to apply in the UK subject to the terms set out in the Brexit agreement.
  • After the transition period, a joint committee co-chaired by the EU and the UK would police the final withdrawal agreement, taking decisions by mutual consent and whose verdicts would be binding.

Financial settlement

  • The UK will participate in EU annual budgets in 2019 and 2020.
  • Even if the transition period is extended, the UK will cease taking part in EU budget talks after 2020.
  • The UK will pay its share of outstanding budget commitments and its share of liabilities as at the end of 2020.
  • The entire "financial settlement" is expected to be between 35 million to 39 million pounds (€40-€45 million, $45-$51 million).
May challenged over Brexit deal

Ireland and customs union 'backstop'

  • Both parties will "use their best endeavors" to have a trade agreement in place six months before the end of the transition period, whether it is December 2020 or another agreed upon end date.
  • If appropriate customs arrangements are not agreed to, a backstop arrangement would kick in. A joint "single customs territory" between the EU and UK would apply from the end of the transition period "unless and until… a subsequent agreement becomes applicable."
  • The "single customs territory" would cover all goods except fishery products.
  • Under the backstop arrangement, the UK must observe "level playing field" commitments on competition, state aid, taxes and employment and environment standards.
  • The backstop plan, designed to be temporary, would prevent the implementation of a hard border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland.
  • The UK is committed to avoiding any hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland and upholding the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal that ended three decades of conflict and created the present-day political institutions.
    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Irish Free State

    Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Six Counties

    Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    No laughing matter?

    Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Roadside customs checks

    The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Bloody legacy

    With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    South of the Border

    The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Watchtowers and rifle sights

    Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Barely noticeable

    The border today is as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the 2014 Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Anything to declare?

    There are fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain appears set to leave the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue is one of three conditions laid out by the EU for trade talks to begin. Brussels says there must be no hard border. Campaigners, like those pictured above, have sought to remind the public of what such a frontier would look like.

What happens next

Now that May has successfully sold the agreement to her cabinet, the two sides can hold an emergency summit, most likely on 25 November, to finalize the Brexit deal.

The agreement then has to be passed through UK parliament, the stage of the process many expect the deal to fall apart. If it does, a new general election could result or even a second referendum.

If the agreement does survive, the government would still have to either negotiate a permanent customs union with the EU. It would have to extend the transition period before July 2020 or enter a "single customs territory" as part of the deal's backstop arrangement.

