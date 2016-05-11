The larger, southern portion of Ireland, the island west of Great Britain. The Republic of Ireland is a predominantly Catholic EU and eurozone member, home to almost 5 million people.

Ireland's capital Dublin houses around one tenth of the republic's population, and is also the seat of parliament and the home of the renowned Guinness beer brewery. The country also incorporates smaller islands off the southern and western mainland. The head of government is called the Taoiseach - a word from the island's other official language besides English, Irish or Gaelic. Once a part of the British Empire, it was formally declared as a wholly independent republic in 1949, several decades after the process began. This page collates recent DW material concerning the Republic of Ireland.