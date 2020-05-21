Visit the new DW website

Jean-Claude Juncker

The politician from Luxembourg has served as his country's prime minister, as well as president of the European Commission.

Since 2014, Juncker has served as the executive head of the European Commission, making him one of the European Union's most powerful and prominent politicians. He also served as president of the Eurogroup for eight years. Prior to that, he was Luxembourg's prime minister for 18 years — the longest-serving head of any EU member state's national government. Politically center-right, Juncker has pushed for further EU integration, such as in the digital single market and economic and monetary policy reforms. He has been known for strong and sometimes unguarded statements. This page automatically compiles related DW content.

Jean-Claude Juncker, ehemaliger Präsident der EU-Kommission, Interview Corona Krise. Luxemburg, Privathaus. Aufgenommen am 20.05.20

Ex-EU chief Juncker backs French-German rescue package 21.05.2020

Former EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke to DW about Europe's coronavirus response. He says unity behind a new economic stimulus package is vital, or else the union could face an "existential crisis."
01 February 2016 - A view of a Schengen sign in the village of Schengen, Luxembourg, 01 February 2016. The town symbolizes the free movement of people and goods in 25 European countries under the Schengen Agreement signed in 1985 and 1990. Photo: EPA/JULIEN WARNAND (zu dpa Ende von Schengen: Mindestens 77 Milliarden Euro Verlust vom 22.02.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand

Coronavirus latest: WHO reports most cases in a day 20.05.2020

The WHO highlighted the growing share of cases in less wealthy countries as cause for concern. Meanwhile, Jean-Claude Juncker criticized Berlin's handling of the Luxembourg border closure. Follow DW for the latest.
02.07.2019****European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives to take part in a European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 2, 2019. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

Jean-Claude Juncker: A European helmsman hands over the tiller 01.12.2019

Ursula von der Leyen has replaced Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission. As her new team gets to work, DW's Bernd Riegert looks back at Juncker's five-year term.
13.09.2019, USA, Washington: Die schwedische Umweltaktivistin Greta Thunberg (M) nimmt einem Schulstreik für mehr Klimaschutz vor Weißem Haus teil. Sie ist seit Ende August in den USA und nimmt etwa am UN-Jugend-Klimagipfel in New York teil. Foto: Lena Klimkeit/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Juncker warns of difficulties implementing activists' climate demands 02.11.2019

The outgoing European Commission president has said it would take more than a protest movement to achieve climate goals. Jean-Claude Juncker has also spoken of his Brexit regrets.
September 18, 2019*** European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attends a debate on Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, northeastern France on September 18, 2019. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)

Brexit was a 'waste of time and energy,' says Juncker 22.10.2019

Three years of talks concerning Britain's exit from the EU meant Brussels was less able to focus on "improving citizens' lives," according to Jean-Claude Juncker. He added that he will "always regret" the UK's decision.
17.10.2019 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands during a news conference after agreeing on the Brexit deal, at the sidelines of the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

The new Brexit deal: Will it pass? 18.10.2019

The new Brexit divorce plan must clear an emergency vote in the UK's lower House of Commons on Saturday. After three previous failed attempts to approve an orderly EU departure, how likely are these proposals to pass?
01.10.2019*****Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen outside the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

UK's Boris Johnson sends last-gasp Brexit proposals to Brussels 02.10.2019

Boris Johnson has sent his altered Brexit plan to EU officials, publishing a four-page accompanying letter to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. That letter was headed: "A fair and reasonable compromise."
Weather Jan 18th.STANDALONE PHOTO A view at sunset of The Houses of Parliament, in Westminster, central London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 18, 2011. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire URN:10050548 |

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe 01.10.2019

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far.
A lorry passes a sign on a main road outside Newry, Northern Ireland, on November 14, 2018 pointing towards an old customs and excise station near the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. - British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her anguished divorce deal with the European Union before rowdy lawmakers on Wednesday before trying to win the backing of her splintered cabinet with the so-called Irish backstop arrangement to guard against the imposition of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland one of the contentious issues, according to reports. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images)

No-deal Brexit would mean Irish border controls, says EU's Juncker 22.09.2019

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said he is convinced Brexit will happen. He underlined that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, it will lead to a hard Irish border.
Signs against Brexit are seen on the road outside Newry, Northern Ireland, on November 14, 2018 near the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. - British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her anguished divorce deal with the European Union before rowdy lawmakers on Wednesday before trying to win the backing of her splintered cabinet with the so-called Irish backstop arrangement to guard against the imposition of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland one of the contentious issues, according to reports. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Britain sends Brexit ideas in 'non-papers' to Brussels 19.09.2019

The European Commission says it has received confidential documents from the UK outlining ideas from recent Brexit talks. Britain referred to the documents as "non-papers," indicating they were not concrete proposals.
Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker leaving Le Bouquet Garni restaurant in Luxembourg after their working lunch on Brexit. Picture date: Monday September 16, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire URN:45302373 |

Risk of no-deal Brexit 'very real,' says EU Commission head Juncker 18.09.2019

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the European Parliament "time is running out" to secure a Brexit agreement. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains confident he can get a deal by October 31.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at a restaurant in Luxembourg, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was holding his first meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday in search of a longshot Brexit deal. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) |

No Brexit breakthrough as Johnson meets Juncker, EU says 16.09.2019

Salmon, snails, and the Irish backstop were on the menu for the UK prime minister and European Commission president. But a day of deadlock ended ignominously for Boris Johnson.
Brexit. (left to right) Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House, Westminster, where they will sign a declaration saying they will continue to meet as an alternative House of Commons if Prime Minister Boris Johnson temporarily shuts down Parliament to get a no-deal Brexit through. Picture date: Tuesday August 27, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire URN:44879663 |

UK opposition parties agree to work together against no-deal Brexit 27.08.2019

Britain's opposition groups say they have agreed to cooperate in a bid to prevent a "no deal" Brexit. However, they were tight lipped on how they planned to do this, beyond saying they favored the parliamentary route.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, is greeted by European Commission Secretary General Martin Selmayr during a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

EU Commission shifts top civil servant Martin Selmayr to Vienna 24.07.2019

Top EU civil servant Martin Selmayr is to leave Brussels to head the bloc's mission in Vienna, Austria. The German aide to outgoing EU commission head Jean-Claude Juncker was regarded as influential but controversial.
04.07.2019 *** German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated as European Commission President, poses with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Inside Europe: A woman for the EU's top job 19.07.2019

Former German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was confirmed during the week as the next president of the EU Commission. She will take over from Jean-Claude Juncker as the first woman in the job. Keith Walker speaks with DW's political correspondent Thomas Sparrow who begins by describing what was going on behind the scenes in the EU parliament ahead of Tuesday's vote.

ARCHIV - 10.07.2019, Belgien, Brussels: Ursula von der Leyen (CDU), Bundesministerin der Verteidigung und Kandidatin der Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission , gibt nach ihrem Treffen im Europäischen Parlament eine Erklärung ab. Für die Wahl zur Präsidentin der EU-Kommission braucht Ursula von der Leyen die absolute Mehrheit der derzeit 747 Abgeordneten im Europaparlament. Also müssen bei der geheimen Abstimmung am kommenden Dienstag in Straßburg (18.00 Uhr) mindestens 374 Abgeordnete für sie stimmen. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Who is Ursula von der Leyen, the new European Commission president? 16.07.2019

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a member of Merkel's conservatives, has been confirmed president of the EU Commission. But just who is she? DW profiles the Brussels-born doctor and her time in Berlin.
