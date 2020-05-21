Jean-Claude Juncker

The politician from Luxembourg has served as his country's prime minister, as well as president of the European Commission.

Since 2014, Juncker has served as the executive head of the European Commission, making him one of the European Union's most powerful and prominent politicians. He also served as president of the Eurogroup for eight years. Prior to that, he was Luxembourg's prime minister for 18 years — the longest-serving head of any EU member state's national government. Politically center-right, Juncker has pushed for further EU integration, such as in the digital single market and economic and monetary policy reforms. He has been known for strong and sometimes unguarded statements.