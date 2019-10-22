Juncker warns of difficulties implementing activists' climate demands

The outgoing European Commission president has said it would take more than a protest movement to achieve climate goals. Juncker has also spoken of his Brexit regrets.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday that no matter how hard climate activists fight, implementing their demands is not necessarily feasible.
In an interview with German magazine Der Spiegel, Juncker spoke of his admiration for the youth and their determination to seek change. "But I'm not naive. Much of what is sentimentally recounted is in reality not that easy to achieve," the outgoing president said.
He said he was satisfied with the climate policy assessment of his own commission, whose term is coming to an end.
"I do not really like complacency, but as the European Union, we have made a massive contribution to the Paris Climate Agreement."
The EU wants to cut emissions by 40% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, and some EU nations are even demanding a reduction of 55%.
Member states may be in a position to agree later this year on the objective of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.
However, Juncker says it will take more than some activists to make the difference.
"Anyone who pretends that it does not require any special effort, just because there is a movement in this direction among young people now, is very wrong," he said.
Juncker met Greta Thunberg in Brussels where she also delivered a speech. The former Luxembourg prime minister said that implementing the demands of activists like the Swede is not easy
Earlier this year, Juncker met with Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg, who is currently in North America, following a UN summit in New York in September.
Thunberg also tweeted that she will now not be heading to Chile, and returning to Europe somewhat earlier than planned. This is due to the UN climate conference not taking place in Santiago, instead in Madrid, due to the civil unrest in the Latin American country.
Uncompromising position, criticizes Johnson
Juncker, who is about to be replaced by German Ursula von der Leyen, also spoke of his regrets over Brexit, saying he wished he had played a greater role in the build-up to the 2016 vote. He even suggested that some of the lies perpetrated during the Leave campaign were done so by current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The 64-year-old said of then-Prime Minister David Cameron: "I had a lot of invitations, but Cameron made it clear that he could not use me, that the European Commission was even less popular in the UK than on the continent."
"I decided then not to get involved, today I think that's a big mistake, so many lies were told - even by the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson."
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
She has addressed world leaders and top economists, had an audience with the pope and been named Sweden's woman of the year. Now the teenage activist is set to sail across the Atlantic in a climate-neutral yacht. (14.08.2019)
No toilet, no shower, no kitchen; Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has begun her trans-Atlantic yacht trip from Plymouth. She will spend two noisy weeks on the waves instead of flying for eight hours. (14.08.2019)
Negotiators are meeting in Bangkok to carry forward implementation of the global climate accord. This weekend, thousands worldwide will take to the streets to put pressure on governments. Time for real climate action? (06.09.2018)
Citing cost-cutting and convenience, Ursula von der Leyen will make a room at the European Commission headquarters home when she takes over as president. She lived in even more modest digs at Germany's Defense Ministry. (03.10.2019)