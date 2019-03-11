UK MPs vote down Theresa May's Brexit deal by 391 to 242

British Parliament has voted not to support a draft Brexit deal secured by Prime Minister Theresa May and EU negotiators. But opposition lawmakers, including Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, had vowed to oppose it despite the EU's latest clarifications.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered another crushing defeat on her latest plan for Brexit. MPs voted against the deal by a measure of 391 to 242.

Ahead of the vote, May had secured "legally binding" guarantees to the Irish backstop from the EU in a bid to convince lawmakers to support her draft Brexit deal.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said earlier on TTuesday that although the clarifications reduce the UK's risk, it doesn't change the "legal risk" that the backstop could prevent the UK from exiting the deal. It deals a blow to May's attempt to secure votes from Brexiteers in favor of her deal.

The margin of 149 was an improvement on May's historic January defeat, when her last draft deal was rejected by a margin of 230.

All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC)

19:51 European Council President Donald Tusk said that Europe regrets the decision, as the longer the UK takes to reach a decision, the likelihood of a no-deal exit increases.

"We regret the outcome of tonight's vote," Tusk's spokesman said. "On the EU side, we have done all that is possible to reach an agreement ... it is difficult to see what more we can do."

"With only 17 days left to 29th March, today's vote has significantly increased the likelihood of a 'no-deal' Brexit ... Should there be a UK reasoned request for an extension," the 27 remaining EU states "will consider it and decide by unanimity."

19:31 The SNP's Ian Blackford has called for a second referendum on EU membership.

19:30 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has suggested that the UK hold a new general election in light of the lack of support for Theresa May's plans for the future of the country. He said that his party will put its plan forward again, insisting that the House of Commons unite around a plan that can be negotiated.

19:28 Prime Minister May has said the House will vote on whether to take a no-deal withdrawal off the table on Wednesday. Should that be rejected, the House will vote on whether to seek a delay to Article 50.

May said she was conscious of a need to honor the referendum but tha t she realized the importance of securing a deal. However, May said a no-deal Brexit remained the government’s default unless there was a deal.

19:23 Lawmakers in the UK’s House of Commons have voted against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by 391 votes to 242.

19:05 Voting is now underway in the House of Commons, with reports that a large number of Conservative MPs appear to have passed through the "No" division lobby, against the government deal.

Scottish National Party MP Hannah Bardell described the lobby as "rammed."

18:34 The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned on Twitter of the "dangerous illusion" espoused by some pro-Brexit MPs that "the UK can benefit from a transition in the absence" of a complete withdrawal agreement.

The tweet seemed to be referencing a comment made half an hour earlier by former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, a supporter of Brexit.

18:24 Sky News is projecting that May will lost the vote by a margin of more than 100.

17:46 With it looking doubtful that the prime minister will get the votes she needs, parliament is set to vote on Thursday as to whether to extend Article 50, giving the UK and the EU more time to negotiate.

16:44 Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Ian Blackford said that a no-deal Brexit would be "catastrophic" and that MPs must vote against it.

62 percent of Scots voted for the UK to remain EU in 2016. The overall referendum results went down particularly bitterly in Scotland, where a move for independence eight months earlier was defeated, partly because it would have meant that Scotland would have to re-apply to join the EU.

16:20 Jeremy Corbyn says that parliament should reject the prime minister's deal, and that he believes there is still a way for MPs to craft a more sensible agreement.

Corbyn accused May of spending the last three months "running down the clock" to the March 29 deadline. "Despite extensive delays, achieved not a single change to the withdrawal agreement, not one single word has changed."

Watch video 00:17 May makes push for lawmakers to back Brexit deal

16:05 Theresa May has finished her speech, calling for the government to deliver what voters asked for.

"The time has come to deliver on the instruction we were given. The time has come to back this deal."

15:57 The DUP has announced that it will not support May's deal. The party said in a statement that it does not believe "sufficient progress has not been achieved at this time."

15:41 The president of the European parliament, Italy's Antonio Tajani, responded to Attorney General Cox's statement about the Irish border backstop. He said that the legal issues raised by Cox were "an internal problem of the UK."

"We are very clear," he said, "it is impossible to change our position."

15:28 Prime Minister May tells parliament that she has secured the best changes to the deal available. Answering the question of an MP from her Conservative party, she confirms that if Britain voted to extend the negotiation period, all EU member states would have to agree and would potentially be able to set the conditions of the extension.

15:08 — May tells British lawmakers they have a choice: "Vote and support this deal, and we leave the European Union with a deal … or risk no deal or no Brexit."

"If this deal is not passed, then Brexit could be lost."

14:03 — DUP leader Arlene Foster told RTE News that the party will discuss the clarifications with May ahead of the vote.

13:59 — Nigel Evans, a key pro-Brexit Conservative lawmaker, said he would back May's draft deal during the parliamentary vote.

"It's not ideal, it's not the best deal that I would have loved, but I do fear that if we don't get this through tonight, there is the risk that on Thursday parliament will instruct her to get an extensions to Article 50, and that is something I don't want to see happen," Evans said.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2016: 'The will of the British people' After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit' Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe March 2017: 'We already miss you' May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe June 2017: And they're off! British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2017: May pays out? Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2 Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe September 2018: No cherries for Britain May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe December 2018: May survives rebellion In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe January 2019: Agreement voted down The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months. Author: Alexander Pearson



13:35 — A group of eurosceptic lawmakers announced their decision to vote against May's draft deal. "In the light of our own legal analysis and others we do not recommend accepting the government's motion today," said Bill Cash of the European Research Group, which is known for its hardline stance on Brexit.

13:32 — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the latest clarifications "were clear and far-reaching."

"Today is an important day," Merkel said. "I think that the 27 member states, represented by Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier have again made clear and far-reaching proposals that take into account the concerns of Great Britain and to find answers for them."

12:37 — Addressing British lawmakers, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said the EU's clarification "confirms the EU cannot perform an objective of trapping the UK in a backstop indefinitely."

He said that it makes "times of the essence" for negotiating a trade deal after Brexit. Cox said that he hasn't changed his legal opinion, but instead acknowledges that the guarantees give the UK "legal rights" if the EU failed "in its duties of good faith."

11:55 — Labour's Brexit chief Keir Starmer said Cox's advice shows that the government has failed to deliver on its promise to gain significant legal changes to the backstop.

"The attorney general has confirmed that there have been no significant changes to the (EU) withdrawal agreement despite the legal documents that were agreed last night," Starmer said. "The government's strategy is now in tatters."

11:41 — Owen Paterson, a Tory MP and leading Brexiteer, said Cox's legal opinion is "brutally clear." He said "the legal risk remains unchanged," citing the attorney general's remarks.

11:25 — Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said that while the latest clarifications could reduce the UK's risk of an indefinite backstop, "the legal risk remains unchanged." As such, Cox did not revise his previous statement that the backstop leaves little legal room for the UK to exit the agreement.

Cox's legal opinion sent the British Pound's value down after it had made significant gains in response to May's announcement of the changes.

11:14 — House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said there will only be one government oral statements in parliament ahead of the vote. She noted it will be the attorney general's legal opinion on the latest clarifications secured by May.

10:29 — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that the latest documents put forward by EU negotiators and May add an "additional layer of interpretation, clarification and elaboration to the UK."

"It does not reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, or undermine the backstop of its application," Varadkar said in a tweet." It says that we will work together, in good faith in pursuit of a future relationship that ensures that the objectives of the Protocol, particularly the need to avoid a hard border, are met."

10:11 — Former Brexit minister David Davis said Attorney General Geoffrey Cox's legal opinion on the EU's latest "legal" changes to a draft Brexit deal will be crucial for the vote to pass. "It is critical that he confirms we can escape this backstop," Davis said in a tweet.

ls,es/jm (Reuters, AFP, AP)