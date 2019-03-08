 Brexit: Is the end nigh? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 11.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Brexit: Is the end nigh?

With the clock ticking inexorably closer to the UK's official departure date from the EU, the week ahead promises to be a nail-biter. DW's Rob Mudge takes a look at the key Brexit scenarios.

Effigies of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/I. Infantes)

There are just under three weeks left before the United Kingdom is due to officially leave the European Union on March 29. Depending on your point of view, none of the permutations are particularly palatable.

So what can we expect in Parliament this week?

March 12:

Prime Minister Theresa May wants to bring an amended deal before the House of Commons for a second meaningful vote. May suffered a heavy defeat in the first vote in January with MPs siding 432 to 202 against her plan for a smooth Brexit and the 21-month transition period to negotiate a free trade agreement.

If her revised deal passes, MPs would then get down to the nitty-gritty of the required legislation to implement it.

March 13:

However, if the Commons rejects the proposal again, the prime minister has promised to table a second motion for debate and a vote on the UK leaving the EU without a deal. In this scenario there would be no transition period and consumers, business and public bodies would need to adapt immediately to post-Brexit changes. The issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, which is a key bone of contention, would remain unresolved. The border would become an external frontier for the EU with the likelihood of customs and immigration controls.

Read moreDo EU and UK face Brexit — or the Last Judgment?

March 14:

If that scenario is also voted down, May's third prong of her pledge would be to introduce a motion to seek a short extension of Article 50's (the legal and political process of withdrawing from the EU) two-year negotiating period. If the Commons approves this motion, the prime minister would then be expected to ask the European Council for an extension until no later than the end of June 2019. A longer extension would raise questions about the UK's participation (or not) in the European Parliamentary elections in May, as the new group of MEPs are due to sit in early July. 

March 21-22:

EU leaders convene for a summit where they may thrash out a last-minute deal or agree to extend Article 50 to avoid a no-deal disruption.

March 25-29:

If a deal can be clinched the UK Parliament could vote on it, possibly on March 26. The European Parliament could then ratify it in that week.

Infografik May's Brexit-Plan EN

Major renegotiation

The government could opt to substantially negotiate a new deal which could not be done overnight. One such scenario is the so-called Norway model which would involve the UK becoming a member of the European Free Trade Association and the European Economic Area. Norway is a member of both, along with Liechtenstein and Iceland. As a member of both bodies, the UK would retain full access to the single market, thus allowing barrier-free trade with the EU and single market access for services, which account for around 80 percent of the UK economy.

Read more: In a spin: Brexit spells trouble for UK vinyl industry

A second referendum

The elephant in the room. Technically, there are two options. One would be to hold another legally nonbinding and advisory referendum like the one in 2016 where the question would have to be determined. The other is a binding referendum where the result would automatically take effect. In this instance the question on the ballot paper — on a deal or to remain in the EU — is set out in the legislation. But even if it were to pass, the referendum couldn't happen immediately. Instead there would have to a statutory referendum period before the vote. Experts say the minimum time required to have everything in place for a second vote is around 5 months.

General election

Theresa May could decide she's had enough and call an early election as a way to end the deadlock. Having said that, she can't simply call it. As in 2017, she would have to ask MPs to vote for an early election under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which determines that elections are only supposed to happen every five years, and it would require a two-thirds majority.

Another no-confidence vote

The opposition Labour Party could table such a motion at any time. If a majority of MPs back the motion, it triggers a 14-day countdown. If during that time the government cannot win a confidence vote, an early election is called.

No Brexit

The European Court of Justice has ruled that the UK can legally and unilaterally revoke Article 50 and cancel Brexit. Given the current government's pro-Brexit stance, it's unlikely this would happen without a further referendum or a change of government.

Watch video 01:39

A Düsseldorf hospital tries to win over Polish nurses in Britain before Brexit

DW recommends

Theresa May to EU: Please help me get Brexit deal over the line

The UK is set to leave the EU in just over three weeks and both sides still haven't agreed on a deal. British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to call on Brussels to make concessions at a speech in northern England. (08.03.2019)  

In a spin: Brexit spells trouble for UK vinyl industry

For vinyl lovers the act of placing the needle on a record and anticipating the crackle before the first bars ring out is a sensory and sensual thrill. A no-deal Brexit could nip that in the (ear)bud. Rob Mudge reports. (16.02.2019)  

Opinion: Do EU and UK face Brexit — or the Last Judgment?

Listening to EU media and politicians, one might think that the British will be washed into the Atlantic in a biblical flood once they leave the bloc. But, DW's Nemanja Rujevic wonders, why all the panic over Brexit? (22.02.2019)  

Brexit: Labour willing to back new Brexit referendum

The opposition Labour party is hinting at a second 'public vote' as the chaos of a no-deal Brexit looms on the horizon. The EU's Donald Tusk has said it would be "rational" to postpone the date. (26.02.2019)  

Brexit: UK Parliament to decide between 'no deal' and delay

UK lawmakers have voiced their support for a three-step plan that could allow them to delay the UK's departure from the EU. MPs rejected an alternative plan that had been proposed by the opposition Labour Party. (27.02.2019)  

Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

He is likely the most famous portrait photographer in Great Britain: Martin Parr. In light of the Brexit process, the London National Portrait Gallery is showing a selection of his often humorous pictures. (07.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

A Düsseldorf hospital tries to win over Polish nurses in Britain before Brexit  

Related content

Großbritannien Grimsby - Theresa May hält Rede beim Orsted East Coast Hub

EU answers Theresa May's request for Brexit help 08.03.2019

After Theresa May again called for Brexit concessions, the EU's negotiator offered to let the UK unilaterally leave the bloc's customs union. The offer was, however, quickly called "neither realistic nor sensible."

Britische Premierministerin Theresa May

Brexit: Theresa May delays 'meaningful vote' on deal 24.02.2019

Prime Minister Theresa May has delayed a lawmakers' vote on Brexit to just over two weeks before Britain's planned EU exit. The opposition Labour Party has hinted it is moving in the "direction" of a new referendum.

Großbritannien London Theresa May im Unterhaus

Brexit: Theresa May offers MPs a choice between a deal, 'no deal' or delay 26.02.2019

The British prime minister has outlined a plan for parliamentary votes on her Brexit deal with the EU, a "no deal" or an extension to the date for leaving the EU. But another key motion is also on the agenda this week.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Brexit: Is the end nigh?

Catalan separatists: Carles Puigdemont to contest European election

Opinion: EU immigration policy is grist to the far-right mill

Moscow protesters rally against Russia's 'online Iron Curtain'