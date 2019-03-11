UK PM: Brexit vote to proceed as planned

The office of UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that a vote on her latest deal to leave the European Union will go ahead this week as planned, shutting down speculation that the vote would be canceled over a lack of support.

The prime minister is due to address reporters on the status of proposal later on Monday.

According to Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, May plans to travel to Strasbourg, France on Monday evening to finalize negotiations before bringing the divorce settlement to parliament.

"The British prime minister is traveling to Strasbourg this evening, I understand, to try to finalize an agreement, if that's possible, to be able to put that to a meaningful vote in Westminster tomorrow," Coveney said.

But the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in a statement to French news agency AFP that he thought the time had come for May to focus on coming to an agreement with UK lawmakers rather than European ones.

The prime minister's potential travel plans have not yet been confirmed, and according to Downing Street, Coveney was "getting head of himself."

May's government has been scrambling since a deal she presented to parliament in January was voted down in the one of the strongest defeats in recent history.

One of the biggest sticking points in January was the so-called "backstop" to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit. However, the EU has refused to back down on this measure, stressing the importance that keeping an open Irish border has on diffusing decades of violent tensions.

es/rc (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

