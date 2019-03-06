EU answers Theresa May's request for Brexit help

The European Union should make concessions in Brexit talks to convince British lawmakers to back a controversial exit deal next week, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday. The call came as Brussels and London struggle to reach an agreement to avoid a potentially damaging no-deal Brexit at the end of March.

Later on Friday, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michael Barnier, said the EU was ready to offer Britain a unilateral exit from the bloc's customs union while keeping other elements of the Irish backstop.

What Barnier said:

In a series of tweets, Barnier wrote that the "EU commits to give UK the option to exit the Single Customs Territory unilaterally, while the other elements of the backstop must be maintained to avoid a hard border."

"The UK will not be forced into a customs union against its will," he also wrote in the Twitter thread.

Barnier added that the UK would have to honor a promise to maintain a border free of controls between Ireland and the Northern Ireland, which in earlier talks led to suggestions of a border in the Irish Sea.

He also said the EU would keep working to help ensure the "UK leaves the EU with an agreement."

What May said:

The UK government is still committed to seeking legal changes to the Brexit deal to ensure that a controversial provision known as the "Irish backstop" is temporary.

London is also committed to ensuring an invisible border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

"Just as MPs will face a big choice next week, the EU has to make a choice, too. We are both participants in this process. It is in the European interest for the UK to leave with a deal."

"We are working with them but the decisions that the European Union makes over the next few days will have a big impact on the outcome of the [parliamentary] vote."

"So let's not hold back. Let's do what is necessary for MPs to back the deal on Tuesday."

What is the Irish backstop? It's an insurance policy to keep an open border between Northern Ireland, a UK province, and the Republic of Ireland, an EU member. It would keep the UK in a "single customs territory" with the EU and would come into force if both sides fail to agree on a new trade agreement.

Why is the backstop so controversial? Many pro-Brexit lawmakers in the UK worry that the backstop could force the UK to align its rules with EU ones indefinitely. This would preclude the UK from signing independent trade deals with non-EU countries, a power many so-called Brexiteers demand.

Try, try and try again: To win Brexiteer support, May wants legally binding assurances from the EU that the backstop is temporary. But Brussels has repeatedly rejected that proposal in support of the Republic of Ireland, which wants an open border regardless of whether both sides can agree on a post-Brexit trade deal.

EU deadline passes: The EU had demanded that the UK rework its proposals for changing backstop by Friday. The UK's attorney general was in Brussels earlier this week to discuss a compromise, but came home empty-handed.

Fears of a no-deal Brexit: The UK is set to leave the EU, deal or no deal, on March 29. Businesses across the continent fear a no-deal Brexit would severely disrupt UK-EU trade. British lawmakers could avoid that outcome next week. If Parliament rejects May's deal at a vote on March 12, another vote will be held on delaying Brexit.

