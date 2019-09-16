Visit the new DW website

Treaty of Lisbon

The Treaty of Lisbon was signed by EU member states in 2007 forming constitutional basis of the European Union (EU). It updates previous treaties with a view to improving the coherence in the bloc.

Critics maintain the Treaty of Lisbon centralizes the EU and weakens democracy by "moving power away" from national electorates. Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty sets out the process by which member states may withdraw from the European Union. It has been extensively debated after the "Brexit" referendum held in the United Kingdom in 2016 triggering that country's withdrawal from the EU. Here you will find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Treaty of Lisbon.

UNGARN, 16.04.2011. Budapest - V. Bezirk. Demonstration der oppositionellen Sammlungsbewegung 'Demokratische Charta' gegen die von der Orban-Regierung (Fidesz) allein geschriebene neue Verfassung. Ungarische und EU-Flaggen, Ungarn hat gerade die EU-Ratspraesidentschaft inne. | Verwendung weltweit

Hungary rejects criticism after EU ministers' grilling 16.09.2019

The EU has started formal proceedings against Hungary for alleged breaches of the bloc's values and the rule of law. Hungary has strongly rejected the accusations as politically motivated.
Newly appointed leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson makes a speech at Proud Embankment, London, England, UK on Monday 22 July 2019. Picture by Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon. |

UK: Lib Dems vow to end Brexit if elected 15.09.2019

The political party has always maintained an anti-Brexit stance, but they have now taken an unequivocal position. If they win a general election, they will revoke the decision to leave the European Union.
Premier of the German state of Bavaria Markus Soeder (not pictured) and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz address the media in Vienna, Austria May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austria's Sebastian Kurz: Time to replace EU's Lisbon Treaty to cope with migration, Brexit, debt 03.05.2019

The chancellor of Austria has said the 2007 Lisbon Treaty is no longer fit for its purpose and needs some rejigging. One of his demands will not go down well in France.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement about Brexit in Downing Street in London, Britain March 20, 2019. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

UK to ask for Article 50 extension, work with opposition to take Brexit forward 02.04.2019

The UK government is to ask for an extension to Article 50 to find a way out of the Brexit impasse. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would work with the opposition to agree a plan to take the Brexit process forward.

01.04.2019 Brexit. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking in the House of Commons, London after MPs fail to back proposals on alternatives to Theresa May's EU withdrawal deal. Picture date: Monday April 1, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/PA Wire URN:42102895 |

UK Parliament rejects all Brexit 'indicative votes' to find way forward 01.04.2019

None of the four proposals tabled in Parliament found a majority in the latest round of non-binding votes. The UK has less than two weeks to find a plan for its departure from the EU, or it will crash out without a deal.
Pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit protesters stand outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

British lawmakers overwhelmingly vote in favor of delaying Brexit 14.03.2019

With just 15 days to go until the UK is due to leave the EU, British lawmakers have voted to delay Brexit by at least three months. EU leaders will have the final say, with many demanding a clear reason from London.
11.03.2019 *** Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, left, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker attend a media conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Monday, March 11, 2019. Prime Minister Theresa May is making a last-ditch attempt to get concessions from EU counterparts on elements of the agreement they all reached late last year. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) |

Brexit: Is the EU willing to grant an Article 50 extension? 14.03.2019

Many British lawmakers appear ready to ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit process instead of exiting without a deal on March 29. But would the EU agree to delay the divorce?
12.03.2019, Großbritannien, London: Pro-EU-Demonstranten nehmen mit Fahnen an einer Kundgebung vor dem britischen Parlament teil. Die britische Premierministerin May hat das Parlament in London eindringlich dazu aufgerufen, für das nachgebesserte Brexit-Abkommen zu stimmen. Foto: Tim Ireland/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

UK MPs vote down Theresa May's Brexit deal by 391 to 242 12.03.2019

Lawmakers in the UK’s House of Commons have voted against Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal. The government had claimed it had secured "legally binding" changes to its withdrawal agreement with the European Union.
Puzzle mit Flaggen von EU-Laendern | Jigsaw with flags of EU | Verwendung weltweit

Brexit: What Europe wants 21.01.2019

The EU's preferred option is for Britain to stay. Failing that, Brussels would like the UK to remain as close as possible. For now, though, Europe's leaders just want some clarity on what the British government wants.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 15: A leave supporter is seen as fishing boats campaigning for Brexit sail down the Thames through central London, United Kingdom on June 15, 2016. A Brexit flotilla of fishing boats sailed up the River Thames into London today with foghorns sounding, during a protest against EU fishing quotas by the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union. Kate Green / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Brexit: Ireland warns of too much no-deal 'bravado' 25.07.2018

Ireland has indicated it would be prepared to allow Brexit negotiations to continue beyond the March 2019 deadline. Germany's top diplomat Heiko Maas, however, has once again stressed that time is of the essence.
29.03.2018 *** Brexit. Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at RAF Northolt in London, during a tour of the four nations of the UK, with a promise to keep the country united one year before Brexit. Picture date: Thursday March 29, 2018. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire URN:35756189 |

Theresa May urges UK unity on Brexit one-year countdown tour 29.03.2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May has called for national unity, exactly a year ahead of Britain leaving the EU. May was speaking during a whistle-stop tour that took in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
ARCHIV - Flaggen der EU und Polens sind bei einer Demonstration am 09.01.2016 in Warschau zusammengeknotet. Im Streit um die Justizreform hat die EU-Kommission nun ein Vertragsverletzungsverfahren gegen Polen eingeleitet.(zu dpa EU leitet Vertragsverletzungsverfahren gegen Polen ein vom 29.07.2017) Foto: Leszek Szymanski/PAP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Opinion: Poland will be the EU's biggest challenge in 2018 31.12.2017

Poland refuses to reinstate the rule of law, yet happily accepts EU funding. Authorities in Brussels can no longer accept this. It puts the bloc at risk of falling apart, says DW's Bernd Riegert.
September 25, 2016*** Soldiers from France's 11th Parachute Brigade perform during the Colibri interallied exercise, reuniting thousands of French, German, American, Spanish and British parachutists on September 25, 2016 at the Caylus military installation, in the Tarn-et-Garonne region. / AFP / PASCAL PAVANI (Photo credit should read PASCAL PAVANI/AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images/AFP/P. Pavani

PESCO: EU army one step closer after defense pact agreement 11.12.2017

The prospect of a European army has gained momentum following a historic agreement by 25 member states. The new defense cooperation PESCO could reduce the EU's reliance on NATO.
British Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council President Donald Tusk invoking Article 50 and the United Kingdom's intention to leave the EU on March 28, 2017 in London, England. After holding a referendum in June 2016 the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, the signing of Article 50 now officially triggers that process. REUTERS/Christopher Furlong/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Britons want Brexit clarity one year on 19.06.2017

A year after the Brexit referendum, Britons are frustrated at the lack of progress and certainty. And the strict two-year timetable imposed under Article 50 means that the clock is ticking.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a church service in Sonning, Britain June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

British government in crisis as Brexit talks loom 12.06.2017

Theresa May's poor election showing has put Britain in a tough spot. While the prime minister is attempting to form a government, EU leaders have said they do not want to extend the deadline for Brexit talks.
29.03.2017 *** European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

EU leaders summon bravado as UK launches Brexit 29.03.2017

On a day they hoped would never come, EU leaders reminded departing Britain it has to play by the rules until its exit from the bloc is final. The Brexit process is expected to be an acrimonious 24 months.
