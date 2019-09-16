Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Treaty of Lisbon was signed by EU member states in 2007 forming constitutional basis of the European Union (EU). It updates previous treaties with a view to improving the coherence in the bloc.
Critics maintain the Treaty of Lisbon centralizes the EU and weakens democracy by "moving power away" from national electorates. Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty sets out the process by which member states may withdraw from the European Union. It has been extensively debated after the "Brexit" referendum held in the United Kingdom in 2016 triggering that country's withdrawal from the EU. Here you will find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the Treaty of Lisbon.
The UK government is to ask for an extension to Article 50 to find a way out of the Brexit impasse. Prime Minister Theresa May said she would work with the opposition to agree a plan to take the Brexit process forward.
None of the four proposals tabled in Parliament found a majority in the latest round of non-binding votes. The UK has less than two weeks to find a plan for its departure from the EU, or it will crash out without a deal.