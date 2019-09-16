The Treaty of Lisbon was signed by EU member states in 2007 forming constitutional basis of the European Union (EU). It updates previous treaties with a view to improving the coherence in the bloc.

Critics maintain the Treaty of Lisbon centralizes the EU and weakens democracy by "moving power away" from national electorates. Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty sets out the process by which member states may withdraw from the European Union. It has been extensively debated after the "Brexit" referendum held in the United Kingdom in 2016 triggering that country's withdrawal from the EU.