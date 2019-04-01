UK Parliament rejects all Brexit 'indicative votes' to find way forward

British parliamentarians on Monday failed again to find a majority for an alternative plan to the government's Brexit deal.

The current divorce deal with the European Union, put forward by Prime Minister Theresa May, has failed twice in parliament in its entirety, and again last week as a partial vote.

If she cannot finally push the deal through, May has until April 12 to request a longer extension to find a new plan or leave the Eu without a deal.

Four options rejected

House Speaker John Bercow selected the following options from a list of eight:

Option C (Ken Clarke): Make it UK law to negotiate a customs union with the EU. REJECTED by 273 - 276

Option D (Nick Boles): Common Market 2.0/Norway-plus. REJECTED by 261 - 282

Option E (Peter Kyle): Put any agreed Brexit deal to a public vote. REJECTED by 280 - 292

Option G (Joanna Cherry): Give parliament a final vote to avoid no-deal and revoke Article 50 as a last resort. REJECTED by 191 - 292

The House voted 322-277 for the debate to continue into Wednesday.

Political repercussions

Lawmaker Nick Boles, who put forward the Common Market 2.0 proposal, resigned from the governing Conservative party in the immediate aftermath of the vote.

"I have failed chiefly because my party refuses to compromise," Boles said, adding that he regretted that he could no longer be part of the party.

What will the government do next?

A five-hour Cabinet meeting is to be held on Tuesday, which commentators in London suggest could include planning for a general election.

On Monday afternoon, the prime minister met with 170 Conservative MPs who wrote to her demanding the UK leaves the EU "with or without a deal" on April 12.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said that the government would continue to seek support for a "credible" plan for leaving the EU. "This house has continuously rejected leaving without a deal just as it has rejected not leaving at all," he said. "Therefore the only option is to find a way through which allows the U.K. to leave with a deal."

Read more: Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear

Theresa May's deal has faced opposition from all sides, including from within her own party

What's next on the countdown to Brexit?

The next deadline for setting out the way forward with the EU falls on April 12. If it does not a present a plan, the UK could fall out of the bloc without a deal. The head of the EU's executive stressed on Monday that according to EU rules, the UK would have to take part in European Parliament elections if it stays in the bloc beyond that date.

"Whether I want that is another question," European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters in the western German city of Saarbrücken.

Guy Verhofstadt, Brexit coordinator for the European Parliament, tweeted after the vote that a hard Brexit was now almost "inevitable."

A record petition

There was also debate on the online petition signed by more than 6 million people calling on MPs to revoke Article 50, the declaration of the UK's intention to leave the bloc. There was no vote.

Earlier proposals rejected

An earlier round of "indicative votes" on eight options last week failed to secure a majority for any of them. Theresa May has previously ruled out two of the ideas — remaining in a customs union with the EU, or holding a second referendum.

Siemens urges customs union

The UK head of German industrial giant Siemens, Jürgen Maier, on Monday urged British lawmakers to back a customs union with the EU, saying this would allow the frictionless EU-UK trade that many companies need for stability in their business dealings.

Maier said the political chaos in the UK was making the country a "laughing stock" and impeding the investment decisions needed for businesses to function properly.

Read more:Brexit: Germany's extra-special wish for the UK to stay

Watch video 00:38 Juncker: 'We need to get the sphinx to talk now'

av, tj/rt (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.