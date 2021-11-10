Visit the new DW website

Siemens

Siemens AG is a German multinational and Europe's largest engineering company. Siemens and its subsidiaries employ approximately 360,000 people across nearly 190 countries.

Headquartered in the German cities of Munich and Berlin, Siemens' main activities are in the fields of industry, energy, transportation and healthcare.

SG 11.0-200 DD from the Oesterild Testcenter in Denmark. Copyright: Siemens Gamesa

Siemens strategy to 'decarbonize the world' is working 10.11.2021

Losses at wind turbine maker Gamesa continued to weigh on the profitability of Germany's Siemens Energy Group in 2021 even as other units showed signs of improvement. DW discusses developments with CFO Maria Ferraro.
bitte diese Bilder in CMS einstellen. Alle Rechte gehören DW Korrespondent Alexander Burakov und wurden freigegeben.Schlüsselwörter: Russland, Belarus, Weißrussland, Grenze, Grenzkontrolle, Zoll, Zollunion, Grenzübergang Baustelle, Transport, Grenzschutz, Juli 2015

Lukashenko leverages Belarus' influence as a transport hub 04.11.2021

Belarus is an important land-based transport hub between Asia and Europe. It’s a situation that gives Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukaschenko lots of leverage.

11/10/2021 Die S-Bahn S21 verlässt den Bahnhof Bergedorf während der Premierenfahrt der digitalen, automatisch fahrenden S-Bahn Hamburg. Die Premierenfahrt fand im Rahmen der Eröffnung des ITS-Weltkongress für Mobilität und Logistik statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Hamburg gets first fully automated tram 11.10.2021

Deutsche Bahn and Siemens have premiered a new, digitally automated train, hailing it as a "blueprint for digitalizing the rails in Germany, Europe and the world."
DW Business - Asia

DW Business - Asia 16.08.2021

Afghanistan Business – China Crackdown – Affordable Housing
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 04.08.2021

Germany needs to build up wind energy, study shows - Siemens Energy reports Q3 loss of €307m - Thai businesses suffer under new infection wave

Beschreibung: The Siemens Gamesa factory in the northern English port city of Hull has been manufacturing wind turbine blades since it opened at the end of 2016. (Darf nur in Zusammenhang mit Global Ideas Bericht verwendet warden) Schlagworte: Global Ideas, Umwelt, Windenergie, Europa, Brexit Urheber: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Zeit: Unbekannt (aber irgendwann in 2017) Ort: Hull, UK

Siemens Gamesa analyzes disappointing results 04.08.2021

The CFO of Siemens Energy, Maria Ferraro, has said the German firm's wind-turbine subsidiary, Siemens Gamesa, faces "operational excellence issues" that need addressing after disappointing quarterly results.
ARCHIV - Eine Siemens-Windkraftanlage, aufgenommen im dänischen Aalbort am 15.08.2007. Foto: Jürgen Winzeck/Siemens (zu dpa Spanische Gamesa gibt grünes Licht für Windkraft-Deal mit Siemens) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Despite steady breeze German offshore wind farms stall 04.08.2021

Siemens Gamesa was meant to be a company growth driver. It makes wind turbine generators. Yet despite ambitious renewable energy goals, authorities are reticent when it comes to issuing new permits.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 04.08.2021

Siemens Energy reports Q3 loss of €307m - Germany needs to build up wind energy, study shows - Questions remain a year after deadly Beirut blast

https://press.assets.siemens.com/content/siemens/press/ui/en/search.html#/search/images/simotics%20connect/sid:2bd549fb-ee09-4868-8aae-75e0ade83603/tags?filter=tags%3Acorporate-structure%5C%3Adigital-industries%20OR%20tags%3Acorporate-structure%5C%3Adigital-industries%2a&sort=RECENTLY_PUBLISHED When fitted with Simotics Connect 400, size AH100 to AH450 low-voltage motors can be analyzed using the cloud-based Sidrive IQ Fleet App.

Danish pumps supply water to Crimea despite EU sanctions 06.05.2021

Russia is supplying parts of Crimea with water using Danish water pumps equipped with Siemens motors. How did the pumps reach the annexed Ukrainian peninsula under the EU current sanctions?

DW Business - Asia 05.05.2021

EU Suspends Investment Deal - On Autopilot - Siemens Energy Results
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 05.05.2021

EU Suspends Investment Deal - Siemens Energy Results - Tesla in Europe
DW Business – Europe

DW Business – Europe 30.04.2021

Eurozone economy shrinks 0.6% in first quarter- Companies send oxygen and supplies to India - Thousands of Colombians march to protest tax plans
NEW DELHI, INDIA - APRIL 29: Relatives of a person who died of Covid-19 seen in mourning at Ghazipur crematorium on April 29, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times Cremation Of Covid-19 Victims PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxIND

Global firms join efforts to help India amid record COVID surge 30.04.2021

An explosion of coronavirus cases in India has pushed the country's health care system to the brink. Thousands of COVID patients have been left gasping for breath as medical oxygen suppliers struggle to meet soaring demand. Supplies of key medicines are also running out.

What role will Siemens play in Biden's infrastructure boost plan? 15.04.2021

Now that it's clear that the Biden administration is investing heavily in the country's infrastructure, German engineering giant Siemens looks set to play its part. DW talks to Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton.
ARCHIV - Der Auspuff eines Porsche Cayenne ist am 04.11.2015 in Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) neben einem Logo des Fahrzeugherstellers zu sehen. (zu dpa «Betrug beim Diesel? - Ermittler nehmen Porsche ins Visier» vom 10.07.2017) Foto: Christoph Schmidt/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Porsche to produce fuel 'as clean' as electric vehicles 06.03.2021

Although the German luxury carmaker is making huge investments in electromobility, Porsche says its cleaner synthetic fuel will allow older models of its performance car range to stay on the road for longer.
Kasper Rorsted (l), Vorstandsvorsitzender des Sportartikelherstellers adidas AG, und Igor Landau, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats der adidas AG, stehen zu Beginn der Hauptversammlung des Unternehmens nebeneinander. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ Mathias Döpfner, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Axel Springer SE, sitzt vor der Verleihung des Freiheitspreises an Friede Springer in der Frankfurter Paulskirche. Die Friedrich Naumann-Stiftung ehrt die Verlegerin für ihren lebenslangen Einsatz für die Pressefreiheit sowie für die Förderung von Toleranz und gesellschaftlichem Zusammenhalt in Deutschland, so ein Sprecher der Stiftung. Christian Sewing, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Deutschen Bank, nimmt an der Veranstaltung BILD100 im Deutsche Bank Park Stadion teil.

Coronavirus: German businesses offer help with vaccine drive 05.03.2021

Allianz, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens and Axel Springer are all keen to accelerate Germany's vaccination program by using their own medical staff, according to German media reports.
