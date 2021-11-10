Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Siemens AG is a German multinational and Europe's largest engineering company. Siemens and its subsidiaries employ approximately 360,000 people across nearly 190 countries.
Headquartered in the German cities of Munich and Berlin, Siemens' main activities are in the fields of industry, energy, transportation and healthcare.
An explosion of coronavirus cases in India has pushed the country's health care system to the brink. Thousands of COVID patients have been left gasping for breath as medical oxygen suppliers struggle to meet soaring demand. Supplies of key medicines are also running out.