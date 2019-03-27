British MPs vote against all alternative Brexit options

Speaking at a Conservative Party meeting at the House of Commons on Wednesday, Prime Minister Theresa May told MPs that she will quit if her twice-defeated plan for leaving the EU passes on a third attempt, and before the next phase of negotiations.



"I know there is a desire for a new approach — and new leadership — in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations, and I won't stand in the way of that," May said.

However, Northern Ireland's small but influential Democratic Unionist Party, which gives the Conservative government its majority, has refused to budge, saying it would definitely be voting against May's deal as it posed an "unacceptable threat" to the union of the province with the rest of the UK.

Commons Speaker John Bercow referred to talk of the government bringing back its Brexit deal for a third try after two heavy defeatsin the coming days.

Bercow said that, for this to be allowed, there would have to be a substantial change to the motion. "Therefore, in order that there should be no misunderstanding, I wish to make clear that I do expect the government to meet the test of change," he told the House.

He also advised the government against attempts to get around his ruling: "They should not seek to circumvent my ruling by means of tabling either a notwithstanding motion or a tabling motion. The table office has been instructed that no such motions will be accepted."

House Speaker John Bercow

What's on the table

The House then moved on to consider a series of eight indicative vote options:

B - No deal

To leave the European Union without a deal on April 12. The motion received 160 votes in favor and 400 against.

D - Common market 2.0

UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and European Economic Area (EEA) with participation in the single market and a "comprehensive customs arrangement" with the EU after Brexit until a wider trade deal is agreed. The motion received 188 votes in favor and 283 against.

H - EFTA and EEA

Remaining within the EEA and rejoining EFTA, but remaining outside a customs union with the EU. The motion was also signed by Conservative MPs, including former minister Nicky Morgan and head of the Brexit Delivery Group, Simon Hart. The motion received 65 votes in favor and 377 against.

J - Customs union

Tabled by veteran Conservative Europhile Ken Clarke, this required a commitment to negotiate a "permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU" in any Brexit deal. The motion received 264 votes in favor and 272 against.

K - Customs union and alignment with single market

Labour tabled a motion proposing its plan for a close economic relationship with the EU. The motion received 237 votes in favor and 307 against.

L - Revocation to avoid no deal

Under this plan tabled by Scottish MP Joanna Cherry, if the government has not passed its withdrawal agreement, it would have to stage a vote on a no-deal Brexit two sitting days before the scheduled date of departure. The motion received 184 votes in favor and 293 against.

M - Confirmatory public vote

Former Foreign Secretary Dame Margaret Beckett's motion would have required a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification. The motion received 268 votes in favor and 295 against.

O - Contingent preferential arrangements

This called for the government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU, in case the UK is unable to implement a withdrawal agreement with the bloc. The motion received 139 votes in favor and 422 against.

In the coming days, Parliament will discuss the most popular options and then vote on them.

jm/cmk (Reuters, AP)

