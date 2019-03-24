UK Parliament votes on Brexit alternatives — What you need to know

If we could have any type of Brexit we wanted, which one would it be? That's the question British lawmakers are essentially asking themselves today in a series of "indicative votes" in the British Parliament.
The British Parliament is set to hold non-binding "indicative votes" on Wednesday to test parliamentary support for a range of alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May's deeply unpopular EU withdrawal agreement.
The votes are the latest indication of May's crumbling authority over the Brexit process and come just weeks beforeBritain's scheduled departure from the European Union.
What will MPs vote on?
While the list has not yet been finalized, the choices are expected to include:
Is there support for one option? A definitive result for one of the proposed alternatives is unlikely. Many lawmakers agree that they do not like May's deal, but they disagree on what should replace it.
Will the votes force May's hand? No. They are non-binding and May has said she would not act on the results.
So why are the indicative votes happening? An overwhelming majority of lawmakers has twice rejected May's deal. They want to test support for alternatives in the hope that significant support for one option could force May to change course.
When is Brexit happening? Last week, the EU extended the original March 29 deadline. The UK is now obliged to leave the EU on April 12 if May's deal does not pass Parliament. If lawmakers back the prime minister's accord, the deadline would be prolonged until May 22.
amp/se (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.
A "no-deal" Brexit is looking increasingly likely, according to the EU, and the bloc has revealed its contingency plan for that scenario. But it warned the measures could only reduce disruption, not prevent it. (25.03.2019)
In trendy Shoreditch, locals point out how Brexit could impact everything from art to health care to small businesses. Some worry for their own jobs, while others worry about whether they can stay in the country. (25.03.2019)
UK Prime Minister Theresa May spent her weekend at the Chequers country retreat, fighting for her Brexit withdrawal agreement. Some of her senior Cabinet ministers denied they were about to oust her from office. (24.03.2019)