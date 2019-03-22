EU completes no-deal Brexit preparations

A "no-deal" Brexit is looking increasingly likely, according to the EU and the bloc has revealed its contingency plan for that scenario. But it warned the measures could only reduce disruption, not prevent it.
The EU has finalized its preparations for Britain leaving the bloc without a divorce deal in place, the European Commission announced Monday.
Just last week, Brussels agreed to postpone Brexit as fears of a chaotic "no-deal" scenario continue to grow.
What the EU said
The Commission, the EU's executive branch, announced contingency measures, including:
