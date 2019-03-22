 EU completes no-deal Brexit preparations | News | DW | 25.03.2019

News

EU completes no-deal Brexit preparations

A "no-deal" Brexit is looking increasingly likely, according to the EU and the bloc has revealed its contingency plan for that scenario. But it warned the measures could only reduce disruption, not prevent it.

British and European flags

The EU has finalized its preparations for Britain leaving the bloc without a divorce deal in place, the European Commission announced Monday.

Just last week, Brussels agreed to postpone Brexit as fears of a chaotic "no-deal" scenario continue to grow.

What the EU said

The Commission, the EU's executive branch, announced contingency measures, including:

  • Honoring its 2019 commitments to existing UK contracts;
  • the continuation of the PEACE programme at the Irish border until 2020;
  • ensuring basic air and road connectivity between the EU and the UK:
  • temporary measures to avoid disruption to financial services.

Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear 

Watch video 02:04

So long and thanks for all the fish: Grimsby prepares to leave the EU

WWW links

Newsletter registration

  

Audios and videos on the topic

