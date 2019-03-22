EU completes no-deal Brexit preparations

The EU has finalized its preparations for Britain leaving the bloc without a divorce deal in place, the European Commission announced Monday.

Just last week, Brussels agreed to postpone Brexit as fears of a chaotic "no-deal" scenario continue to grow.

What the EU said

The Commission, the EU's executive branch, announced contingency measures, including:

Honoring its 2019 commitments to existing UK contracts;

the continuation of the PEACE programme at the Irish border until 2020;

ensuring basic air and road connectivity between the EU and the UK:

temporary measures to avoid disruption to financial services.

