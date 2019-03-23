 Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear

In trendy Shoreditch, locals point out how Brexit could impact everything from art to healthcare to small businesses. Some worry for their own jobs, while others worry about whether they can stay in the country.

A man walks past a sign that reads 'Paint your own destiny' on Brick Lane in east London (DW/S. Hayden)

Brick Lane, in east London, has long been known for its multiculturalism, and more recently, rapid gentrification. Vintage stores border with curry houses, a vegan market and an infamous cereal cafe, which was targeted by activists during protests in 2015.

Now, there's another growing topic of anxiety, as locals who work and live there struggle to understand what Brexit could mean to their way of life.

Read more: UK's Brexit bubble spells domestic gridlock

Queuing at a stall for "Dutch pancakes" is Linda Richmond, 60, who says she's just applied for an Irish passport, thanks to family ties. Richmond says she feels "frightened. I don't know what's going to happen."

She works as a palliative care nurse in a hospice, and is concerned about medication not being available for her patients when they need it.

Linda Richmond at a food stand in east London (DW/S. Hayden)

Linda Richmond said she has applied for an Irish passport

Her 25-year-old son, Christopher, is a teacher who would like to work abroad. "We want to be part of a big group of countries rather than be out on our own."

Tareq Iqbal, 30, is standing in the door of Preem, the curry restaurant his family has owned for nearly five decades. He had already worked a shift at a supermarket, before coming here to help drive sales.

"We want Brexit, but we want a good deal," he says.

Read more: Small English island reflects UK's island mentality

Whatever happens he thinks the UK will be okay, though. "Britain is not a third world country. There is no worst case scenario. Britain is capable to run [itself] without anyone. You know Japan, China, most of the Commonwealth countries are growing too. If Britain collaborates with them, Britain will be the most rich country."

Tareq Iqbal outside his family's restaurant in east London (DW/S. Hayden)

Tareq Iqbal believes Britain will be fine outside the EU

'Poisonous fish vs. garbage fish'

In Brick Lane's Gallery S O, manager Katharina Dettar says she thinks Brexit is "bullsh*t." The 30-year-old is German and Spanish, and her gallery represents artists from both the UK and abroad. "Of course if the economy means funds are being cut, that has a big impact. If the pound drops, we still pay a big part of our artists in euro, so this might raise the prices here."

Gallery S O recently ended an exhibition one week early to ensure Europe-bound artworks could clear customs before March 29, in case a no-deal Brexit goes ahead. "We didn't want to have these precious and expensive pieces trapped in customs while we don't know what's going to happen," says Dettar.

She also believes Brexit will impact the arts scene more broadly. "The reason why this gallery is based in London is because of its internationality and the cultural scene. I think this all fits with gathering people together from many backgrounds. With Brexit that might not happen, they might just all leave, so what's left for London's cultural arts scene? I don't know."

Gallery manager Katharina Dettar in East London (DW/S. Hayden)

Gallery manager Katharina Dettar is concerned the arts scene will suffer from Brexit

Outside on the street, Andy, 23, calls Brexit "stupid." A Polish economist who grew up in Spain, he says, "Britain will never be as well off as it could be if it remained, so I'm still hoping for a second referendum."

"You can compare it to [going] to a restaurant," Andy continues. "They give you a choice of a fish and a steak. You choose the fish, and they tell you that you can get either poisonous fish or garbage fish. [Then] you'd be into going back to that initial choice and choosing a steak instead."

Sitting at the side of the road is Laura Legeay, a 29-year-old freelance designer, who has lived in London five years, after moving from France.

The falling sterling exchange rate means getting the Eurostar to see her family is getting more expensive, she said.

"I'm not happy about it," she added. "I don't know if I'm going to be kicked out, so what can I say? Brexit's sh*t."

Read more: French port of Dieppe living in fear of Brexit

Her British friend Rebecca Aldham agreed.

"There's such a delay with it all," said the 34-year-old nurse. "It's just the uncertainty. I'm against it, I don't agree with it, but it just seems a bit of a shambles."

"I think people have misunderstood the whole immigrant thing and they've just based it on that."

'Britain disfigured by Brexit'

Standing at his stall in a market that opens off Brick Lane, Stacey Anguilet, a 31-year-old from London, called Brexit a "pain," saying he doesn't feel the UK government has properly consulted the general public on the ongoing negotiations. People on middle or lower incomes aren't the ones making decisions, he said.

Laura Legeay and Rebecca Aldham on Brick Lane, east London (DW/S. Hayden)

Laura Legeay and Rebecca Aldham don't know how Brexit will affect their friendship

"What are the government going to do about small businesses struggling in the wake of Brexit?" Anguilet asked. "It's not something small businesses have catered for."

He said costs are piling up for businesses, such as his, that rely on both importing ingredients and exporting product. "The workload has definitely increased. The day-to-day activities we do are impacted, because half the business is focusing on how to save money."

Read more: Brexit: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

Like others, Anguilet said people voted in the 2016 EU referendum based on their views of immigration, but didn't appreciate what might actually happen next.

"The face of Britain is disfigured by Brexit. My German friends used to say they thought we were ordered and now they realize we're just as chaotic as they are."

Watch video 02:04

So long and thanks for all the fish: Grimsby prepares to leave the EU

DW recommends

Brexit to cost billions in income losses across Europe

A new study shows that the British and the Germans would be the worst hit with total annual losses of up to €67 billion. People in the US and China could actually see a rise in incomes after Britain's exit from the EU. (21.03.2019)  

Donald Tusk welcomes push for Brexit extension, with a key condition

The European Council president says a short Brexit extension beyond March 29 may be possible, but it would be conditional on the UK parliament passing the withdrawal agreement. But Theresa May has lashed out at MPs. (20.03.2019)  

Brexit: Small English island reflects UK's island mentality

Canvey is an island within an island; an 18-square-kilometer (7 square mile) chunk of land off England's eastern coast. More than 70 percent in this area voted to leave. Morgan Meaker reports. (13.03.2019)  

French port of Dieppe living in fear of Brexit

The impact of the UK's departure from the EU will be felt far beyond British borders. Across the Channel, locals in the French port of Dieppe fear Brexit will cause serious logistical headaches for their community. (12.03.2019)  

UK's Brexit bubble spells domestic gridlock

The UK government has spent the past 2 1/2 years in a bubble that has left it paralytic and unable to tackle the domestic problems that haven't magically disappeared into the Brexit vortex. Rob Mudge reports. (09.02.2019)  

Brexit: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

Britain's border with Ireland was almost completely absent from the debate in the run-up to the country's 2016 vote to leave the EU. But the 310-mile (499-kilometer) frontier is now at the heart of the Brexit saga. (29.01.2019)  

UK art world prepares for no-deal Brexit

With the March 29, 2019 deadline looming, art institutions and galleries across Britain are preparing for Brexit by shipping works to and from the European Union in advance. (18.03.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

So long and thanks for all the fish: Grimsby prepares to leave the EU  

Related content

Anti-Brexit protesters stage mass rally in London 23.03.2019

Hundreds of thousands of protesters swamped London demanding another referendum on EU membership amid political paralysis over Brexit, in one of the country's biggest protests in decades.

Großbritannien London People's Vote Demonstration

Brexit: Major rally in London for second People's Vote 23.03.2019

Organizers claimed a million people from all over the UK came to London for a rally calling for a second referendum on Brexit. It took place as the third parliamentary vote on Brexit appears uncertain next week.

Liverpool Labour-Chef Jeremy Corbyn und Tom Watson auf Parteitag

UK Labour deputy backs second referendum 22.03.2019

Tom Watson, the opposition Labour deputy, will be his party's only leading light on the second People's Vote march in London. The rally has gathered cross-party support as the prime minister offers to talk to MPs.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Brexit: In multicultural east London, locals look to future with fear

Brexit: Theresa May fights for deal and premiership

Romania to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital: PM pledges

Chinese investments in Europe: German EU commissioner floats EU veto right