UK art world prepares for no-deal Brexit

As Theresa May prepares her next steps for coming to a deal on Great Britain's withdrawal from the EU, art galleries and institutions across the UK have begun making moves in line with a possible no-deal exit.
Based in part on advice from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, some in the British artworld are using the run-up to March 29, 2019 to ship works of art between the EU and the UK to avoid any possible delays.
Among those works being sent are those by artist Cathy Wilkes, who is representing the British pavilion at the 2019 Venice Biennale, according to The Art Newspaper. The paper also noted that an exhibition at Tornabuoni Arte in London is closing early in order to ship works by Alberto Burri and Lucio Fontana back to Italy before the deadline and avoid a hefty bill from the government there to reimport the paintings.
"It has always been the case that as we get nearer to that date, preparations for a no deal scenario would have to be accelerated," the government's advice, updated in February 2019, reads. These preparations include anticipating long delays during the import/export process should the EU and UK not come to an agreement on the terms of the latter's withdrawal from the European body. The ministry also warns that customs tariffs of individual countries within the EU could apply.
"Not worth the risk"
Speaking about plans to ship works by Eva Rothschild out to Venice ahead of the Biennale for the Irish pavilion, Mary Cremin told The Art Newspaper, "We don't know what's going to happen after 29 March but it's not worth the risk of things getting held up at customs." Cremin is the commissioner and curator of the pavilion and director of the Void Gallery in Derry, Northern Ireland. Although Ireland will remain in the EU, Northern Ireland would not; one of the contentious issues in the Brexit agreement has become the divisive border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which could be hardened by a no-deal exit.
Henrik Hanstein
Precautionary measures are likewise taking place in Europe, as DW's Stefan Dege found out in an interview with Henrik Hanstein, head of the Kölner Kunsthauses Lempertz and CEO of the European Federation of Auctioneers (EFA). Although Hanstein himself said that it was difficult to predict the impact of a Brexit on the art market — London comprises one-fifth of the world's market — he fears the uneven art trade between the EU and the UK could lead to an exodus of goods post-Brexit.
"They happily buy between one-third and 40 percent of their goods from the continent," he calculates, "but only sell 20 percent on the continent."
Pre-Brexit moves on offer
While Hanstein appears to be taking a 'wait and see' approach, some collectors have already begun shifting their collections to the continent. According to Hans-Ewald Schneider, head of the Hasenkamp art shipping company, potent collectors and gallery owners have grasped the advantage of making their moves before Brexit takes place. "Many private collectors are bringing their assets to the EU so that they face no hindrances."
Hans-Ewald Schneider
Schneider told DW's Stefan Dege that his logistics company was preparing for all contingencies — moving artworks between the company's temperature-controlled warehouses across Europe and, if necessary, renting additional storage facilities. Facing border controls, added customs formalities and long waiting times for border checks, Schneider is certain of one thing: "Art transports will become more expensive."
"If we have to, we'll return to doing what we did 40 years ago, driving to Calais to carry out customs clearance, taking the ferry across the channel and then clearing customs on the other shore. Every day lost at the border costs a forwarding agency between 1,500 and 2,000 Euros," he said.
"This Brexit is a senseless waste of resources."
ct/als (Reuters, The Art Newspaper)
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2017: And they're off!
British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland
The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2017: May pays out?
Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2
Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign
British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2018: May survives rebellion
In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
January 2019: Agreement voted down
The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal
May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.
Author: Alexander Pearson