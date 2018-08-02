 Photographer Martin Parr captures the British soul in the countdown to Brexit | Arts | DW | 07.03.2019

Arts

Photographer Martin Parr captures the British soul in the countdown to Brexit

What stirs in the British soul as Brexit approaches? Martin Parr's photos of his compatriots are now on display at London's National Portrait Gallery under the title "Only Human."

  • Man in suit sleeping on pillows outside (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

    Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

    After the battle

    The legendary Magdalene May Ball is over, the battle on the dance floor a done deed. This man indulges in a cat nap — complete with pillows. Photographer Martin Parr shows the British simply as they are: in this case, deeply exhausted and in reverie.

  • A tattooed neck English and Proud Martin Parr | Bad Fallingbostel army base (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

    Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

    British in Germany

    The tattoo says "English and Proud" but this shot was taken in Germany. The small town of Bad Fallingbostel had a British army base up until 2015. Ahead of the withdrawal of the British forces from Germany, Martin Parr looked for traces of Britishness in and around Hanover in 2013.

  • Brightly colored towels and sunbathers on black sand (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

    Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

    From up above

    Parr chose the bird's-eye view for this image of his British compatriots. His photograph shows British sun worshippers on the beach of Sorrento in Italy. The towels and clothing of the sunbathers lying close together provide a contrasting play of colors with the black sand.

  • The Queen views her people (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

    Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

    Click, click, but no cheering

    It's all a question of perspective: Here, professional photographer Martin Parr takes Queen Elizabeth II's point of view. It's an unusual one as what she sees in front of her is an excited group of people taking pictures, apparently held back only by the state car, yet nobody is cheering.

  • Indian dancers in colorful outfits (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

    Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

    A dance of color

    These Indian Bhangra dancers seem to dance as lightly as a feather through a room in Edinburgh, Scotland. In this image, too, Parr, who usually does not arrange his photos, relies on a play of colors between the actors and the calm background. Martin Parr, who was born in 1952, is one of the leading British documentary photographers.

  • People standing on beach looking out at the waves while a red flag blows in the wind (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

    Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

    So near, and yet so far away

    Summer in Cornwall on the English coast: It's swim time! But the children and adults only stare at the sea, remaining immobile and skeptical. Only the red flag is waving in the wind, reaching out to the cool tides in the distance. Parr's photo captures how paradoxical the world can be. His photos, he says, are particularly cherished outside Great Britain.

  • Old woman in gold bikini holding a dog on the beach (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

    Martin Parr's 'Brexit Britain'

    Dog and hat

    Parr photographed this sun worshipper of mature age on a beach in France, giving it the subtle title, "Nice, France." The picture is typical of the Magnum Agency photographer and conveys one of his favorite themes: the aging human being. Parr himself is 66 years old. The photo exhibition entitled "Only Human: Martin Parr" is on show through May 27, 2019 at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

    Author: Stefan Dege (als)


Euphoric night-owls, freezing swimmers at a winter lake, or merrily celebrating immigrants: 66-year-old Martin Parr likes to photograph fellow Britons in an unposed, almost ruthless way. That's probably why, as he once told the German weekly newspaper Die Zeit, he has obtained more renown and successful in France and Germany. The reason: "In both countries there is a certain glee about how England can be seen in my pictures," he said.

These now also accompany Brexit: Parr has captured fleeting snapshots on the record. Here, the queue winds towards an ice cream truck in the middle of a barren beach, there, young homosexuals dance uninhibited in a men's club. Or a skinhead dips his nose into the blossom of a rose. They are ironic, but always affectionate glimpses of the habits and oddities of his compatriots.

Martin Parr | The Perry Family (Martin Parr/Magnum Photos/Rocket Gallery)

'The Perry Family'

Documenting British everyday culture

Many feel provoked, because the artist also doesn't hold back from cliches. Even more: Parr also captures the ugly, which is usually retouched. And so his works stand out from ordinary photographic art. Outgrowths of mass tourism, the aging and winking portraits of "simple" people as well as representatives of the nobility are his specialty. Parr is considered the most prominent documentary photographer of British everyday culture.

Martin Parr, born in 1952, studied photography in Manchester in the early 1970s. For many years, the Englishman has worked for the famous photo agency Magnum, and is renowned as one of the British documentary photographers who revolutionized the genre.

The exhibition "Only Human" is on show in the London National Portrait Gallery until May 27, 2019.

