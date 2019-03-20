 Brexit to cost billions in income losses across Europe | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 21.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Brexit to cost billions in income losses across Europe

A new study shows that the British and the Germans would be the worst hit with total annual losses of up to €67 billion. People in the US and China could actually see a rise in incomes after Britain's exit from the EU.

Pro-remain protesters rally outside parliament in London on 12 March 2019

Brexit — soft or hard — is expected to cost Europeans billions of euros every year in the form of reduced incomes, a new study by Germany's Bertelsmann Foundation shows.

The impact would be particularly huge if Britain were to leave the European Union without a deal.

The losses are expected to be mainly driven by higher prices of goods and services as a result of tariffs that would kick in after Brexit. Currently, there are no tariffs in the EU single market.

With just some days left before the March 29 Brexit deadline, there is still no clarity on whether Britain will leave the 28-nation bloc with or without a deal. British Prime Minister Theresa May has struggled to convince lawmakers to back an exit deal reached between her government and the EU. May has sought an extension of the Brexit deadline.

Citizens in the European Union, excluding the UK, would have to endure income losses of around €40 billion ($45 billion) every year in the event of a hard Brexit, the study showed.

People in Britain stand to suffer €57 billion (48 billion pounds), or €873 per capita, in annual income losses following a "no-deal" Brexit.

"Brexit could seriously damage the foundations of the world's largest economic area. Brussels and London must do everything they can to achieve an agreement," Aart de Geus, the chairman of the Bertelsmann Stiftung, said.

An infographic showing the impact of Brexit on incomes in the EU

Germany worst hit in EU

Export-oriented countries such as Germany and France are expected to suffer the most from a hard Brexit.

The study pegs income losses for people in Germany at around €10 billion per year.

Germany's industrial and export hubs in the southern states of Bavaria and Baden Württemberg and the western state of North Rhine- Westphalia are expected to be severely affected.

The United Kingdom was among the top five export destinations for German companies in 2017 and saw over €85 billion worth of goods shipped from Germany, Europe's largest economy and exporter.

France and Italy would also see significant income losses amounting to billions of euros, the study concluded.

Read moreHard Brexit risks 100,000 German jobs: report

'Soft' Brexit, softer impact

If Britain were to leave the EU with a deal, then the impacts are likely to be far less severe, the study showed.

The losses in the European Union, excluding the UK, could nearly halve in the event of a "soft" Brexit.

An orderly Brexit would lead to income losses of €5 billion in Germany and of around €32 billion in the UK.

US, China to benefit

Some countries outside of the European Union stand to benefit from Brexit, especially an unorderly one.

Incomes in the United States could rise by around €13 billion annually following a hard Brexit.

China would see incomes rise by around €5 billion annually. In Russia, Brexit could cause incomes to rise by around €260 million annually.

"European value chains are negatively affected by Brexit," said Dominic Ponattu, one of the two authors of the study. "This would make trade within Europe more expensive and trade with the rest of the world could become more attractive."

  • British Prime Minister David Cameron hugs his wife, Samantha, and family in front of 10 Downing Street.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2016: 'The will of the British people'

    After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the "will of the British people" and resigned the following morning.

  • Theresa May visits the British Queen in Buckingham Palace to become prime minister.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'

    Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the Remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.

  • British ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, hands over letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Britain triggering Article 50 to leave the EU.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2017: 'We already miss you'

    May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."

  • British Brexit Secretary David Davis meets EU Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels for the first round of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    June 2017: And they're off!

    British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first would settle the terms of Britain's exit, and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.

  • EU and British negotiating teams meet in Brussels for round 2 of Brexit negotiations.

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July-October 2017: Money, rights and Ireland

    The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

  • Stock photo of euros in a hand (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2017: May pays out?

    Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.

  • EU leaders' summit Brussels | Donald Tusk (picture-alliance/AP Photo/dpa/O. Matthys)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2017: Go-ahead for phase 2

    Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase two issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."

  • Boris Johnson and David Davis (picture-alliance/empics/G. Fuller)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    July 2018: Johnson, Davis resign

    British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.

  • UK Theresa May (Reuters/P. Nicholls)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    September 2018: No cherries for Britain

    May's Chequers proposal did not go down well with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, captioning a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.

  • Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker shake hands in Brussels (Getty Images/AFP/E. Dunand)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels

    EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft had been widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets British Prime Minister Theresa May upon May's arrival for talks at the Chancellery on December 11, 2018 in Berlin, Germany (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    December 2018: May survives rebellion

    In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May addresses Parliament

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    January 2019: Agreement voted down

    The UK Parliament voted 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister, her second leadership challenge in as many months.

  • Theresa May in London on March 12 (picture alliance/AP Photo/T. Ireland)

    Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

    March 2019: Second defeat for May's deal

    May tried to get legal changes to the deal's so-called Irish backstop in the weeks that followed. She eventually got assurances that the UK could suspend the backstop under certain circumstances. But on March 12, Parliament voted against the revised Brexit deal by 391 to 242. EU leaders warned the vote increased the likelihood of a no-deal Brexit. Two days later, MPs voted to delay Brexit.

    Author: Alexander Pearson


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Do EU and UK face Brexit — or the Last Judgment?

Listening to EU media and politicians, one might think that the British will be washed into the Atlantic in a biblical flood once they leave the bloc. But, DW's Nemanja Rujevic wonders, why all the panic over Brexit? (22.02.2019)  

French port of Dieppe living in fear of Brexit

The impact of the UK's departure from the EU will be felt far beyond British borders. Across the Channel, locals in the French port of Dieppe fear Brexit will cause serious logistical headaches for their community. (12.03.2019)  

Brexit: UK Parliament rejects Theresa May's deal in second major defeat

The United Kingdom is in the political wilderness after lawmakers resoundingly rejected Theresa May's revised Brexit deal. The prime minister has only weeks to stop the UK from crashing out of the bloc without a deal. (13.03.2019)  

In a spin: Brexit spells trouble for UK vinyl industry

For vinyl lovers the act of placing the needle on a record and anticipating the crackle before the first bars ring out is a sensory and sensual thrill. A no-deal Brexit could nip that in the (ear)bud. Rob Mudge reports. (16.02.2019)  

Hard Brexit risks 100,000 German jobs: report

A study has shown that Germany stands to lose the greatest number of jobs if Britain exits the EU without a deal. Some of the country's well-known auto and tech hubs are likely to be the worst hit. (10.02.2019)  

British PM Theresa May requests Brexit extension to June 30

Theresa May has asked the European Union for a short extension of the Brexit deadline. But it's unclear whether EU officials will accept a deadline after European parliamentary elections in May. (20.03.2019)  

Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe

Britain shocked the world when it voted to leave the European Union on June 24, 2016. DW traces the major events that have defined Brexit so far. (09.03.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

British companies hoarding parts as Brexit looms  

Backstop deadlock puts politics 'ahead of jobs'  

A Düsseldorf hospital tries to win over Polish nurses in Britain before Brexit  

Drama in British parliament after latest Brexit vote  

Related content

Großbritannien London - Brexit Gegner Protestieren

British PM Theresa May requests Brexit extension to June 30 20.03.2019

Theresa May has asked the European Union for a short extension of the Brexit deadline. But it's unclear whether EU officials will accept a deadline after European parliamentary elections in May.

Belgien May trifft Juncker auf Suche nach Brexit-Durchbruch in Brüssel

Brexit vote: European Union closes ranks in response 13.03.2019

The European Union presented a unified front after UK lawmakers snubbed concessions and voted down a Brexit deal. Bloc leaders said the UK must justify itself if it wants an extension.

Belgien Brüssel - EU Verhandlungsleiter Michel Barnier bei Pressekonferenz

EU leaders need a concrete plan from the UK on Brexit extension 19.03.2019

EU politicians have demanded "clear and precise" Brexit proposals from Theresa May ahead of a crucial summit. EU negotiator Michel Barnier has said May must choose between a long and short extension.

Advertisement
Pro-remain protesters rally outside parliament in London on 12 March 2019

Brexit to cost billions in income losses across Europe

A new study shows that the British and the Germans would be the worst hit with a total annual loss of up to €67 billion.  

Opinion: Do EU and UK face Brexit — or the Last Judgment?  