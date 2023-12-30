Nemanja Rujevic

Nemanja was born in 1987 and studied journalism in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. He has been working as an editor, writer and reporter for the Serbian Desk at Deutsche Welle in Bonn since 2009. He is also Germany correspondent for the Serbian weekly newspaper Vreme and writes columns for the Serbian daily newspaper Danas.

What Nemanja likes most about working for DW is the large team of dedicated colleagues from all over the world. He says that this is what sets DW apart from other media outlets and allows it to report on events and developments in politics, business, culture and sport not covered by other media.