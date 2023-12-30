  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
Headshot of a man with black hair and a beard (Nemanja Rujevic)
Nemanja RujevicImage: DW

Nemanja Rujevic

Editor, writer and reporter for DW's Serbian Service

Nemanja Rujevic writes in Serbian, German and English primarily about politics in Serbia and other countries in the Western Balkans.

Nemanja was born in 1987 and studied journalism in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia. He has been working as an editor, writer and reporter for the Serbian Desk at Deutsche Welle in Bonn since 2009. He is also Germany correspondent for the Serbian weekly newspaper Vreme and writes columns for the Serbian daily newspaper Danas.

What Nemanja likes most about working for DW is the large team of dedicated colleagues from all over the world. He says that this is what sets DW apart from other media outlets and allows it to report on events and developments in politics, business, culture and sport not covered by other media.

Skip next section Featured stories by Nemanja Rujevic

Featured stories by Nemanja Rujevic

Protesters shout slogans during a rally in downtown Belgrade, waving the Serbian flag

Political tensions high in Serbia amid vote fraud protests

After alleged irregularities in the general election and two weeks of protest, the opposition is calling for a new vote.
Rule of LawDecember 30, 2023
Skip next section Stories by Nemanja Rujevic

Stories by Nemanja Rujevic

Serbian and Chinese flags against a blue sky

Visiting Serbia, China's Xi boosts 'ironclad' relationship

Visiting Serbia, China's Xi boosts 'ironclad' relationship

President Xi's Serbia trip will strengthen the bond between Beijing and Belgrade, where China is seen as a strong ally.
PoliticsMay 8, 2024
A woman holding a baby casts her vote at a polling station in Belgrade

Serbian snap election: Majority backs Vucic's populist party

Serbian snap election: Majority backs Vucic's populist party

Serbia's parliamentary election saw President Aleksandar Vucic's ruling party win a sweeping victory.
PoliticsDecember 18, 2023
A vast picture of Aleksandar Vucic is seen at a Serbian Progressive Party rally in Belgrade

As Serbia prepares to vote, Vucic's party dominates campaign

As Serbia prepares to vote, Vucic's party dominates campaign

The president's party is likely to win the parliamentary vote, but the opposition does have strong backing in Belgrade.
PoliticsDecember 16, 2023
Crowds march in a mass demonstration along a Belgrade street

Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Protests rock Serbia after mass shootings

Serbians have taken to the streets after two mass shootings. President Vucic has responded with a memorial.
PoliticsMay 26, 2023
A girl with long brown hair crouches beside a row of white lilies and lit taper candles propped up near an iron railing

Serbia: Two mass shootings in two days

Serbia: Two mass shootings in two days

More people have been killed in a gun attack in Serbia. The country is in shock, and its people are looking for reasons.
CrimeMay 5, 2023
Members of the KFOR peacekeeping force patrol the area near the border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje, Kosovo

What's behind the tensions between Kosovo and ethnic Serbs?

What's behind the tensions between Kosovo and ethnic Serbs?

Tensions between ethnic Serbs and Kosovar authorities are at a dangerous level, with Serbia threatening to send troops.
PoliticsDecember 27, 2022
Show more stories
Go to homepage