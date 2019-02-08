 Hard Brexit risks 100,000 German jobs: report | News | DW | 10.02.2019

News

Hard Brexit risks 100,000 German jobs: report

A study has shown that Germany stands to lose the most number of jobs if Britain were to exit the EU without a deal. Some of the country's well-known auto and tech hubs are likely to be the worst hit.

A VW Passat and a VW Golf are pictured inside the so-called cat towers of car manufacturer Volkswagen at the company's assembly plant in Wolfsburg.

A hard Brexit could cost more than 100,000 jobs in Germany, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a study by the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.

The study, which studies the effect of a hard Brexit down to individual districts and cities, showed that some of Germany's well-known auto and technology hubs could face the maximum brunt.

"In no other country is the effect on total employment as great as in Germany", Oliver Holtemöller, one of the authors of the study, told the newspaper.

Fears of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal have risen after the British Parliament rejected an exit deal reached between Prime Theresa May-led government and the European Union. Britain is planned to leave the 28-nation bloc on March 29.

Read moreBrexit: UK parliament sends Theresa May back to Brussels — how it happened

Brits living in Hamburg get nervous about Brexit

Auto districts severely hit

The study showed that Wolfsburg, home to Volkswagen, and Dingolfing, BMW's largest vehicle production site in Europe, could be severely hit.

The technology hub of Böblingen in south-western state of Baden-Württemberg, where tech giants such as IBM and Siemens are based and Märkischer Kreis in North-Rhine Westphalia are other districts likely to be hurt. Märkischer Kreis is the home to many of Germany's "hidden champions" — medium-sized companies which are global market leaders in the products they manufacture. 

"The employment effects of a hard exit would be felt above all at the automotive locations," Holtemöller said.

'Brexit is bad' receipts spark ire

Major importer

The United Kingdom was among the top five export destinations for German companies in 2017 and saw over €85 billion ($96 billion) worth of goods shipped from Germany, Europe's largest economy and exporter.

The study only captures the jobs that would be lost because of a slump in exports resulting from, among other things, custom duties that would be levied by Britain on German exports in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Job losses resulting from other factors such as a fall in British investments in Germany are not reflected in the figures.

The study showed that a hard Brexit could affect more than 600,000 jobs globally, including 50,000 positions in France and 59,000 in China.

The Dutch government said on Saturday it had attracted millions of euros in Brexit-related investments last year. Some 42 companies or branch offices moved to the Netherlands in 2018 as a result of Brexit, accounting for 1,923 jobs and some €291 million ($330 million) in investments. It is wooing another 250 companies working out of Britain to move operations to the Netherlands.

ap/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

