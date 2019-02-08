Hard Brexit risks 100,000 German jobs: report

A hard Brexit could cost more than 100,000 jobs in Germany, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a study by the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research Halle (IWH) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg.
The study, which studies the effect of a hard Brexit down to individual districts and cities, showed that some of Germany's well-known auto and technology hubs could face the maximum brunt.
"In no other country is the effect on total employment as great as in Germany", Oliver Holtemöller, one of the authors of the study, told the newspaper.
Fears of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal have risen after the British Parliament rejected an exit deal reached between Prime Theresa May-led government and the European Union. Britain is planned to leave the 28-nation bloc on March 29.
Read more: Brexit: UK parliament sends Theresa May back to Brussels — how it happened
Auto districts severely hit
The study showed that Wolfsburg, home to Volkswagen, and Dingolfing, BMW's largest vehicle production site in Europe, could be severely hit.
The technology hub of Böblingen in south-western state of Baden-Württemberg, where tech giants such as IBM and Siemens are based and Märkischer Kreis in North-Rhine Westphalia are other districts likely to be hurt. Märkischer Kreis is the home to many of Germany's "hidden champions" — medium-sized companies which are global market leaders in the products they manufacture.
"The employment effects of a hard exit would be felt above all at the automotive locations," Holtemöller said.
Major importer
The United Kingdom was among the top five export destinations for German companies in 2017 and saw over €85 billion ($96 billion) worth of goods shipped from Germany, Europe's largest economy and exporter.
The study only captures the jobs that would be lost because of a slump in exports resulting from, among other things, custom duties that would be levied by Britain on German exports in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Job losses resulting from other factors such as a fall in British investments in Germany are not reflected in the figures.
The study showed that a hard Brexit could affect more than 600,000 jobs globally, including 50,000 positions in France and 59,000 in China.
The Dutch government said on Saturday it had attracted millions of euros in Brexit-related investments last year. Some 42 companies or branch offices moved to the Netherlands in 2018 as a result of Brexit, accounting for 1,923 jobs and some €291 million ($330 million) in investments. It is wooing another 250 companies working out of Britain to move operations to the Netherlands.
ap/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2016: 'The will of the British people'
After a shrill referendum campaign, nearly 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the EU on June 24. Polls had shown a close race before the vote with a slight lead for those favoring remaining in the EU. Conservative British Prime Minister David Cameron, who had campaigned for Britain to stay, acknowledged the 'will of the British people' and resigned the following morning.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2016: 'Brexit means Brexit'
Former Home Secretary Theresa May replaced David Cameron as prime minister on July 11 and promised the country that "Brexit means Brexit." May had quietly supported the remain campaign before the referendum. She did not initially say when her government would trigger Article 50 of the EU treaty to start the two-year talks leading to Britain's formal exit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
March 2017: 'We already miss you'
May eventually signed a diplomatic letter over six months later on March 29, 2017 to trigger Article 50. Hours later, Britain's ambassador to the EU, Tim Barrow, handed the note to European Council President Donald Tusk. Britain's exit was officially set for March 29, 2019. Tusk ended his brief statement on the decision with: "We already miss you. Thank you and goodbye."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
June 2017: And they're off!
British Brexit Secretary David Davis and the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, kicked off talks in Brussels on June 19. The first round ended with Britain reluctantly agreeing to follow the EU's timeline for the rest of the negotiations. The timeline split talks into two phases. The first settles the terms of Britain's exit and the second the terms of the EU-UK relationship post-Brexit.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July-October 2017: Money, rights, and Ireland
The second round of talks in mid-July began with an unflattering photo of a seemingly unprepared British team. It and subsequent rounds ended with little progress on three phase one issues: How much Britain still needed to pay into the EU budget after it leaves, the post-Brexit rights of EU and British citizens, and whether Britain could keep an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2017: May pays out?
Progress appeared to have been made after round six in early November with Britain reportedly agreeing to pay up to £50 billion (€57 billion/$68 billion) for the "divorce bill." May had earlier said she was only willing to pay €20 billion, while the EU had calculated some €60 billion euros. Reports of Britain's concession sparked outrage among pro-Brexit politicians and media outlets.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2017: Go-ahead for phase two
Leaders of the remaining 27 EU members formally agreed that "sufficient progress" had been made to move on to phase 2 issues: the post-Brexit transition period and the future UK-EU trading relationship. While May expressed her delight at the decision, European Council President Tusk ominously warned that the second stage of talks would be "dramatically difficult."
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
July 2018: Boris and David resign
British ministers appeared to back a Brexit plan at May's Chequers residence on July 6. The proposal would have kept Britain in a "combined customs territory" with the EU and signed up to a "common rulebook" on all goods. That went too far for British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary Davis. They resigned a few days later. May replaced them with Jeremy Hunt and Dominic Raab.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
September 2018: No cherries for Britain
The Chequers proposal did not go down well either with EU leaders, who told her at a summit in Salzburg in late September that it was unacceptable. EU Council President Tusk trolled May on Instagram, where he captioned a picture of himself and May looking at cakes with the line: "A piece of cake perhaps? Sorry, no cherries." The gag echoed previous EU accusations of British cherry-picking.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
November 2018: Breakthrough in Brussels
EU leaders endorsed a 585-page draft divorce deal and political declaration on post-Brexit ties in late November. The draft was widely condemned by pro- and anti-Brexit lawmakers in the British Parliament only weeks earlier. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned along with several other ministers, and dozens of Conservative Party members tried to trigger a no-confidence vote in May.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
December 2018: May survives rebellion
In the face of unrelenting opposition, May postponed a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 10. The next day, she met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to seek reassurances that would, she hoped, be enough to convince skeptical lawmakers to back the deal. But while she was away, hard-line Conservative lawmakers triggered a no-confidence vote. May won the vote a day later.
-
Brexit timeline: Charting Britain's turbulent exodus from Europe
January 2019: Agreement voted down
UK parliament 432 to 202 against May's Brexit deal in a parliamentary vote on January 16. In response to the result, European Council President Donald Tusk suggested the only solution was for the UK to stay in the EU. Meanwhile, Britain's Labour Party called for a vote of no confidence in May, her second leadership challenge in as many months.
Author: Alexander Pearson